SCOOP: Tucker Carlson lashes out at GOP campaign chief in irate private call https://t.co/1XOq5DBOzb
— Axios (@axios) October 24, 2022
TL;DR: Tucker’s grown adult son is a triggered zoomer who needs a safe space in the work place so his dad Karen’d and called his boss to tell him he better be nice to his boy. Mortifying. https://t.co/a46F96LikM
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 24, 2022
Young Buckley’s official photo is more perfect than you could possibly imagine:
24, freshly graduated from an expensive college his dad got him into, promoted to head of comms for a congressional office after months on the job, now making almost as much as the MoC he works for…
angrily reacting to charges of nepotism!
You really couldn't write this shit. https://t.co/MJ7jmfX6Iv
— David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022
Imagine being in a party where you live in fear of upsetting Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/IcreAU7B2x
— Schooley (@Rschooley) October 24, 2022
Now dad is calling the MoC to bully him. But not, like, in a nepotistic way I guess?
How can you possibly parody this? https://t.co/DVh6NcmnoI
— David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022
I'm once again reminded of @chrislhayes' reference to the GOP as the "party of the boss's kid." Really can't say it better.
— David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022
nothing says populism like the 3rd generation of privileged richies with nepotism hires https://t.co/3XreNOrKQ3
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 24, 2022
Adding one semi-serious note: I do have some small shred of sympathy for kids like Buckley. Becoming a useful person — I use that term in the broadest possible sense –requires work. Learning a musical instrument, becoming adept at a skill, mastering a subject matter …
— David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022
… whatever it is that will allow you to make a real contribution, is *difficult*. It takes hours & hours of thankless & often frustrating work. Failure is a real possibility.
But for kids like Buckley, there’s another route available. Any time he wants …
… he can just start saying the nastiest, meanest, most snide & condescending & contemptuous things that he can think of … and voila! Overnight he could be a celebrity on the right. He’d get attention, flattery, meetings with important people, etc. And it’s so *easy*.
You don’t have to work or study or know anything to become another talking head on the right. There’s no grinding, no frustration, no failure, no years of apprenticeship to slog through. It’s just sitting there, yours for the taking, whenever you want it.
If you’re a kid like Buckley, which way do you go, nose to the grindstone, or hop on the wingnut welfare gravy train? It would take enormous self-possession & character to choose the former, & these kids are raised in a bubble of privilege that does not encourage those qualities.
This is the life of the GOP “boss’s kid”: everything around you is designed to make you a shallow, useless person who measures your self-worth by the amount of attention you get. Don Jr., Eric, Meghan, Sarah, Buckley … they never really had a chance.
