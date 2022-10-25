Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This really is a full service blog.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Caring Daddy

Late Night Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Caring Daddy

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Young Buckley’s official photo is more perfect than you could possibly imagine:

whatever it is that will allow you to make a real contribution, is *difficult*. It takes hours & hours of thankless & often frustrating work. Failure is a real possibility.

But for kids like Buckley, there’s another route available. Any time he wants …

… he can just start saying the nastiest, meanest, most snide & condescending & contemptuous things that he can think of … and voila! Overnight he could be a celebrity on the right. He’d get attention, flattery, meetings with important people, etc. And it’s so *easy*.

You don’t have to work or study or know anything to become another talking head on the right. There’s no grinding, no frustration, no failure, no years of apprenticeship to slog through. It’s just sitting there, yours for the taking, whenever you want it.

If you’re a kid like Buckley, which way do you go, nose to the grindstone, or hop on the wingnut welfare gravy train? It would take enormous self-possession & character to choose the former, & these kids are raised in a bubble of privilege that does not encourage those qualities.

This is the life of the GOP “boss’s kid”: everything around you is designed to make you a shallow, useless person who measures your self-worth by the amount of attention you get. Don Jr., Eric, Meghan, Sarah, Buckley … they never really had a chance.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Danielx
  • El Cruzado
  • Elizabelle
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • NotMax
  • tokyokie
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      El Cruzado

      I remember once talking with a girl who had been working at a summer camp for the kids of the very, very rich and famous, and how she pitied them because they had grown up such that they didn’t even know how to want things, let alone enjoy them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Amir Khalid

      Buckley Carlson sounds like the name of a fictional character, maybe a rich boy out of some obscure F. Scott Fitzgerald short story. And come to think of it, that’s what Buckley Carlson himself looks like too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      tokyokie

      Don’t any of these rich, conservative spawn snots have even the barest modicum of self-reliance to resent even a little being named after a right-wing hack? (I’m looking at you, too, Sen. Paul.) Had my parents stuck me with a moniker like, say, “McCarthy,” I would have resented it, my parents, and every value associated with the name. But hey, why rock the boat when not doing so allows you to enjoy the benefits of being a C-list political celebrity and never working a day in your life. Never a mensch, always a Backpfeifengesicht.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.