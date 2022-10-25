SCOOP: Tucker Carlson lashes out at GOP campaign chief in irate private call https://t.co/1XOq5DBOzb — Axios (@axios) October 24, 2022

TL;DR: Tucker’s grown adult son is a triggered zoomer who needs a safe space in the work place so his dad Karen’d and called his boss to tell him he better be nice to his boy. Mortifying. https://t.co/a46F96LikM — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 24, 2022

Young Buckley’s official photo is more perfect than you could possibly imagine:

24, freshly graduated from an expensive college his dad got him into, promoted to head of comms for a congressional office after months on the job, now making almost as much as the MoC he works for… angrily reacting to charges of nepotism! You really couldn't write this shit. https://t.co/MJ7jmfX6Iv — David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022

Imagine being in a party where you live in fear of upsetting Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/IcreAU7B2x — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 24, 2022

Now dad is calling the MoC to bully him. But not, like, in a nepotistic way I guess? How can you possibly parody this? https://t.co/DVh6NcmnoI — David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022

I'm once again reminded of @chrislhayes' reference to the GOP as the "party of the boss's kid." Really can't say it better. — David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022

nothing says populism like the 3rd generation of privileged richies with nepotism hires https://t.co/3XreNOrKQ3 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 24, 2022

Adding one semi-serious note: I do have some small shred of sympathy for kids like Buckley. Becoming a useful person — I use that term in the broadest possible sense –requires work. Learning a musical instrument, becoming adept at a skill, mastering a subject matter … — David Roberts (@drvolts) October 24, 2022