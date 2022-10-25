On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Litlebritdifrnt

As you know my husband is American so we do not do foreign holidays because there is so much of the UK that he has not seen. One of our pilgrimages is to Edinburgh for the Festival and specifically The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. This year we combined that trip with a trip to Loch Ness to memorialise our trip there in 1990 shortly before he was recalled for Desert Storm. Edinburgh, as you can imagine, is an absolute zoo during festival, but it is really worth doing. There are over 250 fringe venues and every hall, club, pub, cellar, and courtyard has some sort of act going on, with the acts themselves in the streets during the day performing snippets and handing out leaflets advertising their shows. It is great fun.