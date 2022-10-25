Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ron the Unready (Open Thread)

Ron the Unready (Open Thread)

We didn’t watch the DeSantis – Crist debate last night. We banked our votes for Crist via return mail a while back, and we heard enough of DeSantis’s droning, adenoidal voice to last several lifetimes before and after the recent hurricane, so we took a hard pass on hearing more of it.

Also, the race depresses me because I suspect Crist will come up short again in Florida, even if the party does better than expected elsewhere. (Don’t @ me — it’s been my lived experience in gubernatorial elections for this entire fucking century.)

All that said, I did watch a clip or two of the debate on Twitter and read takes from several frustrated theater critics masquerading as political pundits, and outside the echo chambers, it’s obvious why DeSantis only agreed to one debate: he sucks at debating. I mean, look at this asshole:

I’ve seen that animatronic glitch before — it appears whenever DeSantis wanders outside the con-media bubble and gets asked a tough question. He’s a thin-skinned prick, as is his bloated orange meat-sack mentor, but DeSantis lacks Tangerine Baal’s repertoire of dumb schoolyard taunts, so he glitches out.

Imagine what a Chris Christie (or even the original orange fart cloud himself) would do with that on a GOP presidential primary debate stage.  So, maybe those of you who think DeSantis is a Beltway pundit flavor of the month who will flop on the national stage like Scott Walker or Tim Pawlenty are right. Here’s hoping.

* * *

To follow up on yesterday’s school shooting in St. Louis, a 16-year-old girl was killed, as was 61-year-old health and PE teacher Jean Kuczka. The teacher’s daughter said she was told her mom stepped in front of the gunman to protect the kids.

Such a senseless loss. I think it’s understandable that people tend to focus on the children who die in these horrible mass shootings — children have their whole lives ahead of them, and the little ones are so innocent. But we should take time to grieve the slaughter of our educators too.

In the Post-Dispatch account, Ms. Kuczka sounds like a wonderful person and a dedicated teacher. She had a husband and five kids, and her last child had recently fledged the nest. Her daughter said Ms. Kuczka was looking forward to retirement.

Teachers almost always die in these attacks — while filling a difficult and necessary role, often for low pay and poor working conditions that now include getting screamed at and having their character impugned by hard-right political operatives pretending to be concerned parents.

Would a “Moms for Liberty” operative take a bullet for a kid? I think they’d be more likely to use a child as a human shield.

Rest in peace, Ms. Kuczka. You deserved so much better.

Open thread.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anotherlurker
  • apocalipstick
  • Baud
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • catclub
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • geg6
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gravenstone
  • Jackie
  • laura
  • lee
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • rikyrah
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • The Moar You Know
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • WV Blondie
  • zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      Almost Retired

      DeSantis called Crist a “worn out old donkey,” in a failed attempt at being Trumpy.  “If I’m a worn out old donkey, you’re a fucking bloated ass,” Crist replied, in my dreams.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      I watched the debate and laughed out loud when Crist asked DeathSantis if he would commit to governing four years. DeathSantis looked everywhere except at Crist or the Faux-auditioning moderator as he made grimacing faces while not saying a word.

      I hope enough Floridians watched and realize DeathSantis has absolutely no intention of being governor for another four years, and vote for a full term governor!🤞🏻🤞🏻

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      Just from that clip and a couple of others, Crist seems much more high-energy and articulate than his opponent.

    Baud

      Baud

      I can’t recall any Republican getting punished for not committing to serve their entire term.  I only have vague recollections of it happening to Dems, so I don’t feel super strongly about this particular double standard.

    Cameron

      Cameron

      I find the disconnect between county-level governance and state and national offices here sort of puzzling.  I see stories that Florida is becoming an increasingly red state, and if one goes by a governor (DeSantis), my area’s US rep (Ol’ Vern), US Senators (one who’s figured out how to exist in sunlight outside his coffin and the other who appears to be made out of gelatin), this seems true.  But I genuinely like living in Manatee County – good public transit, great library system, good election/voting setup, walking distance to most everything I need.  I can be the only person on the bus or in Publix wearing a mask, and nobody gives me a second look.  Olde Fart Acres, where I live, has a mix of all types of people and AFAIK everybody (sort of) gets along.  Confess that I don’t socialize here much – the only senior activity I enjoy is drinking, and I’m not supposed to do that anymore.

    7. 7.

      lowtechcyclist

      Unfortunately I know Floridians who are perfectly happy with the idea of re-electing DeSantis so that he can immediately hit the trail to campaign for President.  Even more unfortunately, I’m related by marriage to a bunch of them.

    Baud

      Baud

      @Cameron: Not surprising.  The U.S. is big and complex and most people just go about their daily lives.  The Internet has made the U.S. and the world seem a lot smaller to those who pay attention to it.

    rikyrah

      rikyrah

      Journalist Greg Palast has a documentary out that I saw last week.

      It’s called Vigilante: Georgia’s Voter Suppression Hitman

      In case you’re wondering who the title is talking about, it’s Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

      There was a lot in the documentary that I already knew, because I have known about the lowdown voter suppressing tactics of Kemp for years. That wasn’t a surprise to me.

      I appreciated the details, and making it clear that these were deliberate choices by Kemp, and nothing just happened. And, that his voter suppression tactics are rooted in the dark racist history of the Confederacy and the failure of Reconstruction.

      What got to me. What hit the bottom of my BLACK soul, was putting a name and face to what Kemp has done.

      There was an Elder. Had to be in her late 80’s, Early 90’s. She came to vote in 2020, and found herself a victim of Kemp’s voting purges. A woman who had probably been voting longer than I have been alive, found that there was NO RECORD of her. NONE. It wasn’t that her voting status had been changed to Cancelled. She was ERASED from the voting rolls. Her granddaughter, who looked to be in her mid-30’s, to early 40’s, was recounting how she had grown up going to vote with her grandmother. That was something that they did. The civics lesson that her grandmother was trying to teach her. And, when she spoke about how her record had vanished. Like all the times she had went with her grandmother, Kemp was saying that it was part of her imagination. That she and her grandmother didn’t really do that. It really HURT seeing the pain of our Elder. I know what our people went through in order to get the right to vote, and to see the pain that a piece of trash like Kemp is causing, just angers me.

      There was another voter. A military man, based in California, but, was exercising his right to vote in Georgia. They showed the muthaphucka who CHALLENGED this man’s voting status, thus denying him the right to vote. Palast even brought them face to face, and of course, the muthaphucka couldn’t even apologize to our Major who was denied the franchise. Man serving this country, and these people challenged his right to vote. A good percentage of those in the Military avail themselves of the Federal Post Card Application, which is the application for Military and Overseas voters. Our people in the Military can vote from their last registration before they were shipped out on assignment. They have that right – PERIOD. And, to see this man be denied his right to the franchise was enraging.

      I want people to grasp that these people, due to the Bills passed after the 2020 Election, can challenge THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE AT ONE TIME. They don’t have to actually have to go to the Polling Place and challenge them, one on one – though, they will do that. They can challenge THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE- THAT THEY HAVE NEVER MET.

      And….
      This is happening right NOW!!!!

      Saw a tweet from a Morehouse Medical Student this past weekend, who went to vote and was unable to because her voter registration had been challenged.

    11. 11.

      cain

      Voters don’t really give a shit and would be happy to see him jump to the national stage – maybe he’ll self combust there and that will be the end of it. He’ll be fighting with Marco who probably keenly watched that debate looking for oppo research. We’ll see glitches and hard water drinking during those presidential debates for sure. The voters will then be looking for the next GOP star that DeSantis will bless – probably any number of political flunkies. I vote for the secretary of state, who will help him get re-elected.

      ETA – #11! It’s a very special number. Love love love love it!

    geg6

      geg6

      I’m sorry, Betty, but I cannot fathom Florida.  I couldn’t fathom the place back when they still elected Democrats and I certainly can’t now.  All I know is, although PA has its crazies, FL is ground zero for craziness I’ll never understand.

    13. 13.

      Anotherlurker

      Since this is an open thread.

      Some of you may remember that, a few days ago, I posted about the devastating news that I received about Addie, my beloved Golden Retriever.  She was diagnosed with a mammary tumor that the Vet thought had already metastasized .  I was just waiting for the results of 3 tests, blood, x-ray and needle aspiration.

      Well, I’m a little confused now.  The blood and x-ray results are in and they are unremarkable.  Blood results are all normal range for a dog her age and the Radiologist’s report noted nothing remarkable. I don’t how to react to this news.

      Is it good news?

      We are waiting for the results of the needle aspiration.

    14. 14.

      Bill Arnold

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      I also think he would lose zero votes for simply lying and saying “Of course” and then going back on it.

      Sort of odd. Like he knows that lying is a sin and that this glitched him.

    15. 15.

      WV Blondie

      Would a “Moms for Liberty” operative take a bullet for a kid? I think they’d be more likely to use a child as a human shield.

      Your comment made me realize with a shock that Stephen King might have to rewrite the ending of The Dead Zone.

    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      Doesn’t matter if the latest shooting is in a school or a shopping mall or a disco, we need to stop being a nation where people are allowed to possess weapons of mass slaughter.

      Unfortunately, the Bogus Scotus stands in the way.  Even if we hold the House and pick up a couple of Senate seats, I doubt that we’ve got a Senate majority that’s ready to expand the Supreme Court.

      But it’s insane that we have active shooter drills and DNA kits instead of simply Hoovering up the guns.  We’ve got way too many morally insane people, unfortunately.

    lee

      lee

      I got a report from early voting here in a red but trending purple county in Texas:

      First there were more folks early voting than I have ever seen at this place including Presidential elections. There was not a line yet but it was close. They also had twice as many ‘intake’ stations going on than usual.

      Usually my daughter (22) is the youngest person in the room voting by 30 years. Today there were more young adults than old fogeys and a significant number of those young adults were women (more than half).

      As we were leaving some old fat guy was walking in (surprisingly not in a scooter) and said something to another old fat guy walking out. All I caught was the ‘Trump 2024’ at the end. When he turned the corner to go in he stopped cold.

    19. 19.

      sdhays

      @rikyrah: That’s awful! Are there any penalties for making false challenges? Or should Democrats concerned citizens start making frivolous challenges all over the rural parts of the state to try to force a detente?

    20. 20.

      rikyrah

      @sdhays:

       

      Or should Democrats concerned citizens start making frivolous challenges all over the rural parts of the state to try to force a detente?

       

      Think that we should go into these Red Counties and start challenging 50-75% of their voters.

      Period.

    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      Regardless of what happens nationally on Election Day, I can take comfort that at least Massachusetts is extremely likely to get another respite from the Nice Republican governance we keep electing, for reasons I only partially understand, to the state executive. Maybe a long respite, if the state party has decided to go full Trumpster forever.

    27. 27.

      apocalipstick

      Jean Kuczka was an alum of Missouri State University, formerly Southwest Missouri State University, in Springfield. It produces more teachers than any other school in the state. My wife is an MSU alum (taught K-1 for 31 years), and I attended there (taught for 25). But someone’s right to own a gun trumped her, what, ‘right to life’?

    Scout211

      Scout211

      In the little seen debate on Sunday between Governor Newsom and another guy (during the 49ers game!) the other guy thought he’d catch Newsom in a gotcha question about whether he would remain in the governorship for all four years. Newsom looked him in the eye and stated yes.

      Do we believe him? Meh. Maybe 50/50. But he was smart enough to say yes instead of hedging or looking like a scared rabbit like DeSantis did.

    30. 30.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      OT – Goddammit.

      You always tell your lawyer what you have going on in a custody case.

      If you’re 4 months into a custody/support case on your 8 month old child and you’ve learned that your child’s father (who finally just got tagged with process) has failed to answer in 20 days, you don’t respond to your lawyer’s happy announcement that he’s moving for a default hearing with this:

      Mom: “He says he’s going to come to court and get the baby because he was exposed in vitro. That’s his big plan.”

      Me: “What do you mean ‘exposed in vitro‘?”

      Mom: “Oh, born with cocaine in his system. A couple of weeks before he was born, a friend’s dad died, and I used. I’ve done every thing the social workers said, so I’m fine. The safety plan…..”

      Me: “I’m sorry, but this is the first time you mentioned any of this. Its a problem, and I’m actually angry, both for my sake and in general for your child. How fair was that to him? What were you thinking?”

      Mom: “I don’t know. But I’ve been doing all the things since. You really think its a problem?”

    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ruckus:  Eh, a distinction without a difference.  Anyone who’s willing to put up with frequent mass slaughter events because of which side their bread is buttered on is morally insane, afaiac.

    34. 34.

      Gravenstone

      @Almost Retired: I’d have liked something along the lines of turning towards the audience/cameras and saying “C’mon folks. We all know Ron is only renting the Governor’s mansion as a stepping stone towards higher aspirations. He doesn’t care about the state of Florida, he certainly doesn’t care about you. He just wants power. More power. His daily abuses of people throughout this state should warn us all about who he really is and what he’s really after.”

    37. 37.

      The Moar You Know

      My wife is a teacher and I tell her:  I need you too.  You run.  The way this district has treated you your entire career, fuck them.  You owe these people nothing, and I need you.

      We have both noted the silence surrounding the teachers that always get shot during these attacks.  Remember when all the retail employees were “front-line heroes” during COVID?  Me neither.  And teachers who die protecting students rate less than that.  As we saw after Uvalde, hell, some of them get blamed for the shooting.

    38. 38.

      geg6

      @Cameron:

      That probably does explain it.  I have no affinity for anything “South.”  If it was up to me, I’d move the Mason Dixon Line down to about midway through Virginia and never cross it again.  The only place I’ve ever liked in the deep South is Savannah and I can live without it if needed.  Even as kid, ignorant of most history and politics, it never felt “right” to me when we visited our cousins’ lake house in North Carolina.  It’s an alien world to me.  I never got the same vibe at their actual home in Williamsburg.  Perhaps it’s something my dad implanted in my head.  He was stationed in several places in the South during WWII and he hated everything about it.  My dad was big Neil Simon fan and he refused to watch “Biloxi Blues” because he was stationed in Biloxi for a while and said he never wanted to see or hear of the place ever again.  He didn’t really explain why, but I suspect Jim Crow had a lot to do with it.  My dad was a pretty chill guy and to hear him say such things was pretty shocking.

    NotMax

      NotMax

      Open Thread?

      Amazon shatters the space-time continuum.

      Awaiting already tardy arrival (fingers and toes crossed) of several needed but far from crucial items. Checked shipping status yesterday (the 24th) at 5:45 p.m.,, at which time was greeted with “Package departed an Amazon facility at Kailua-Kona, HI at 7:51 p.m. on October 24.”

      So it registered as having left two hours into the future from when status was checked. Impressive feat, that. Checking anew today has brought no further info.

    Soprano2

      Soprano2

      OT – two stories of note from WaPo

      Remote or in-person, learning loss was about the same for students during the past two years. That’s a gift article link. So all the fights about whether in-person or remote was better for student learning seem to be a wash, although I have to agree that for other reasons in-person is definitely better overall.

      Social Security whistleblowers sidelined by TFG-appointee head of SSA IG office That’s also a gift link. they were trying to bill poor SS recipients hundreds of thousands of dollars for mistakes! The damage TFG appointees have done to the government continues.

    46. 46.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      “I don’t know. But I’ve been doing all the things since. You really think its a problem?” 

      Are you fucking kidding me?! Good Lord.

      As for Florida…. I don’t get it.

      As for the polls, I try to be clear-eyed and expectations-manage-y. I find cheerleaderish optimism both dumb and insulting. I have no idea what to expect here. We’ll find out.

    47. 47.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Imagine what a Chris Christie (or even the original orange fart cloud himself) would do with that on a GOP presidential primary debate stage. So, maybe those of you who think DeSantis is a Beltway pundit flavor of the month who will flop on the national stage like Scott Walker or Tim Pawlenty are right. Here’s hoping.

      I thinking winning the presidential election is besides the point for DeSantis and company. They want DeStantis is be the nominee so he becomes the head of the GoP and pushes out the Former Guy and gets control of all that money.

    48. 48.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Cameron: I believe the recipe is Deep-Fried South basted with ’70s-style California Crazy Sauce.

      Florida Man does remind me of those stoners I grew up with.

    49. 49.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @lee:

      Here in NE Ohio yesterday when I mailed my postcards out at the post office, I saw a young woman, perhaps younger than myself, dropping some postcards off. I don’t go to the PO that often and, but I can only imagine the postcards had something to do with Postcards to Voters or something like it. Most people these days, let alone people my age and younger, don’t write postcards anymore

    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Cameron: My working theory was that a chemical reaction caused by mixing sun block with mosquito repellent is responsible for the madness, but your theory is just as plausible. I am so not an optimist, especially about Florida, but I do think the growth of our cities will tip this state blue eventually. It will take much longer than it should because Miami. I may not live to see it. But I’m hopeful it will happen if democracy survives.

    54. 54.

      laura

      @Scout211: Do we believe him? Meh. Maybe 50/50.

      Why are you participating in the erasure of my former Senator and current Vice President? I have a standing offer of a boot to the face for misogynoir for interested participants.

    56. 56.

      Ruckus

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I have been shot at twice, once while walking down the street after dark in South Carolina. It was very close, luckily they missed, passed by me on my right side, the shot came from behind. This was in very early 1971. I ran, rather fast for as long as I could. And yes I knew what a shot going by sounds like as I also have stepped off the bottom porch step just as a “friend” fired a shot to scare the two of us who had been in the house when he stepped out. This was in 1969. Had I not stepped down exactly at the right moment I would have taken a .357 magnum hollow point just above the ear, fired from about 6 ft away. I wouldn’t have been alive to know what it felt like had it hit. I lost any desire for guns or hunting, at that moment. Three years later when I had to carry a loaded .45 pistol in the Navy I asked what the order was if I felt I had to use the gun. I was told the order was “Shoot to kill.” The only thing I have left for guns is respect for their ability to kill anything any and every time they are fired. And I had that before any of these events. They have no place in a society for citizens to openly carry them because their only use is to threaten and kill. That is what they are designed and built for.

    57. 57.

      Soprano2

      Ms. Kuzka has a SWMO link. She’s the same age I am:

      Jean Kuczka graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1979. She attended Southwest Missouri State University, now Missouri State, on a field hockey scholarship and was a member of the 1979 national championship team.

    58. 58.

      Ohio Mom

      @Anotherlurker: Speaking from personal experience, there is nothing more agonizing than waiting for test results about a possible cancer.

      Different medical tests reveal different things — think of the old folk tale about the blind men and the elephant. No one test gives can give the full picture, that’s one of medical technology’s limitations.

      It stinks. Take good care of yourself, remember to breathe, the doctors are doing what they can.

