Tuesday Evening Open Thread: The Curse of the ‘Undecided’ Voter

The Curse of the 'Undecided' Voter - STOCKPILE

(Non Sequitor via GoComics.com)

Five minutes of PROUD INDEPENDENT MINDS complaining that they want every politician to read their minds and hand-craft policies to give them… the impossible: higher wages, fewer laws, more services, less inflation, and every goal to be achieved by the end of election week. One guy announces he *has* to be independent, because neither party says exactly what he wants to hear, and the other five nod along like bobblehead dolls. The only woman in the group says she ‘can’t’ vote for any politician who brings up abortion, because ‘sex trafficking is such a big issue in our state’ — more solemn agreement:

Yes, some of them are dumb, and some of them are liars, and I’ve decided my new mantra is a quote from Men in Black:

Jay: Why the big secret? People are smart, they can handle it.

Kay: A *person* is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it.

All we can do is fight for the best, and prepare for the worst…

  • NotMax

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      “Independent” has long since passed its sell-by date.

      Perhaps “unaffiliated?” (“Boneheaded” is a skootch too blunt.)

