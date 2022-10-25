There is an undecided woman in our Pennsylvania focus group who in June, as a Fetterman/Shapiro voter, said "all I want is for Democrats to talk about abortion and only abortion from now until November."

Today, she's undecided because "all Dems talk about is abortion." — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) October 21, 2022

We've had people in the Pennsylvania focus group openly lie about things we have them on record saying months ago. — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) October 21, 2022

Yes, they say "Oh I didn't remember I said that" or some stupid thing like that.

Really, what seems to be happening is that people base their opinions on what they think will not get them yelled at. — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) October 21, 2022

Five minutes of PROUD INDEPENDENT MINDS complaining that they want every politician to read their minds and hand-craft policies to give them… the impossible: higher wages, fewer laws, more services, less inflation, and every goal to be achieved by the end of election week. One guy announces he *has* to be independent, because neither party says exactly what he wants to hear, and the other five nod along like bobblehead dolls. The only woman in the group says she ‘can’t’ vote for any politician who brings up abortion, because ‘sex trafficking is such a big issue in our state’ — more solemn agreement:

Video: What issues do unaffiliated voters care about this election? Senior Political Correspondent Rhonda Colvin sits down with members of the Coalition of Independent Nevadans to find out. https://t.co/gG2sasiiKc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 25, 2022

i’m not a politician so can say freely that swing voters are dumb and dishonest to themselves and others and run on vibes https://t.co/bNkx46udk5 — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) October 21, 2022

As I pointed out in "Our Own Worst Enemy," you can't get sensible signals about how to govern from people who just want entertainment. I mentioned Norman Rockwell's famous "democracy" painting here, and… pic.twitter.com/1HU52le6ZY — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 23, 2022

Yes, some of them are dumb, and some of them are liars, and I’ve decided my new mantra is a quote from Men in Black:

Jay: Why the big secret? People are smart, they can handle it. Kay: A *person* is smart. People are dumb, panicky, dangerous animals and you know it.

All we can do is fight for the best, and prepare for the worst…