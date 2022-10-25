The fun in the comments last night was all about the Progressive Caucus’s letter. From what I could see before I racked out, everyone was pretty pissed. Including me. Between then and now a fair amount of new information has come out. It turns out the letter was initially drafted back over the summer and the Progressive Caucus decided not to circulate it. Then, for some bizarre reason, the date was changed on it and it was pushed out yesterday. It appears someone close to the Quincy Institute was involved:

6/ I’ll note that the Quincy folks were pretty pumped when the letter came out and seemed to have their own write up pretty much right when the Post broke the story. https://t.co/Qmn3iYSgEK — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 25, 2022

The Quincy Institute is largely built around one man’s grief at the loss of his son in combat. A grief that has pushed his exceedingly accurate critiques about how the US uses its national power into an almost reflexive isolationism. Which is, perhaps, why the Koch Foundation is funding it. The Kochs are polite/genteel isolationists. They also contribute funding to Ian Bremmer’s non-profit foundation. So keep that in mind when you see his stuff as well. Anyhow, since last night the letter has been withdrawn and a number of the most prominent members of the caucus who signed it back in June or July have issued explanations why they initially supported it, surprise at it being released, and reiteration of their support for Ukraine.

Several things need to happen in the wake of the letter being issued. The first is the Progressive Caucus is going to have to clean house in terms of its staff. They are going to have too quickly and deeply figure out who is responsible for releasing the letter, fire that person or persons, and be transparent about it. The second is that proper scrutiny into who is actually funding the Quincy Institute, what they expect from that funding, and the actual affiliations/connections of the subject matter experts and staff employed there, needs to happen.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Today we had a very active diplomatic day, events for Ukraine at all levels – the highest, governmental, parliamentary. In the morning, I addressed the participants of the Berlin conference, which is dedicated to the reconstruction and modernization of our country. This is already the second such conference, after the Swiss one, which took place in the city of Lugano. We are working to obtain resources for the rapid restoration of our infrastructure, social facilities, and housing for Ukrainians. I am grateful to German Chancellor Scholz and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for making today’s event in Berlin very meaningful. We are waiting for specific decisions. Time cannot be stopped, and winter is coming. The Crimea Platform started working in Croatia today – at the parliamentary level. This is an additional and very powerful level of functioning of our instrument for the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea. The Parliament always embodies democracy, represents different communities of each country. Therefore, when parliaments help restore territorial integrity, when, thanks to parliamentary cooperation, expert work and exchange of experience can be directed in the right direction, it is very powerful. We will definitely liberate Crimea. We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space. This was confirmed once again today. And I am grateful to all our partners – almost 50 states and international organizations – who help in the parliamentary format. I am also grateful to Croatia separately for the hospitality towards our Crimea Platform. Today I held a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community – American, European and, of course, Israeli. We talked primarily about the protection of our people, about the need to make Russian terror impossible and to end this war as soon as possible by guaranteeing complete security and freedom for all Ukrainians throughout the territory of Ukraine. The sooner peace is achieved on our land thanks to the Ukrainian victory, the less evil Russia will bring to other regions, including the Middle East in its cooperation with Iran. I believe that one day Israeli politicians will hear this position, as Israeli society has already done – we feel it. The protection of historical memory in Ukraine was discussed separately. Despite the war, we must continue to implement our programs that restore historical justice. We started the implementation of an important project commemorating the victims of Nazism – the construction of a memorial in Babyn Yar. We will definitely complete it. I held extremely meaningful negotiations with the President of Germany, who arrived in Ukraine. Today, President Steinmeier visited the Chernihiv region – the districts that were under occupation. While he was there an air alert started. And actually the Russian missile terror, the enemy’s use of Iranian drones was one of the key topics at our negotiations. We are deeply grateful to Germany for the modern and effective air defense system already provided to us. We are looking forward to new similar systems. We discussed the entire range of our cooperation – defense, political, financial. Significant attention was paid to reconstruction – and I am grateful to President Steinmeier for his willingness to personally patronize this work. We will enhance cooperation with Germany in the field of reconstruction. And at the local government level, it will also receive presidential patronage. And one more thing. Just before recording this address, I spoke with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. I believe that the partnership between our countries and the already traditional British leadership in the defense of democracy and freedom will be further strengthened. Ukraine and Britain have achieved the best relations so far, but there is still potential to increase our cooperation to bring more benefits to our societies. I invited the Prime Minister to visit Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who helps us fight for freedom! I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our victory! I am grateful to all our warriors who are now holding their positions, destroying the occupiers and giving Ukraine the most important feeling: a feeling of confidence in our future. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy is now on his third British prime minister. Collect them all, trade them with your friends, win valuable prizes.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s latest assessments of the situations in Kherson, Izium, and Bakhmut:

KHERSON/1345 UTC OCT 25 / RU collaborators

continue to be evacuated from urban area. RU troops

reported to be fortifying city. RU engineers seen to be

constructing minefields on the left (south) bank of the

Dnipro at Hornostayivka, possibly to defend a crossing

point. pic.twitter.com/FeJDmgb3Nq — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 25, 2022

IZIUM/1330 UTC 25 OCT/ UKR Air Defense confirms the downing of a Russian Su-24M Strike fighter.[At present, unconfirmed report locates crash in the Izium axis]. UKR carries out 30 aviation strike missions across all axes of conflict. 9 RU air defense systems hit. pic.twitter.com/slEP2w3xfW — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 25, 2022

BAKHMUT/ 1315 UTC 25 OCT/ UKR Air Defense downs a Ka-52 attack Helicopter and an Orlan-10 Recon UAV. Suppression ofEnemy Air Defense (SEAD) strikes take out 9 RU air defenses complexes on all axes of contact. RU troops reported driven out of Bakhmut suburbs. pic.twitter.com/YtGsfMcTGl — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 25, 2022

The Norwegians have rolled up another Russian illegal:

The researcher apparently graduated from the Center for Military Studies in Calgary. Also, implausibly, he worked on a hybrid-threats university project called "The Grey Zone" https://t.co/7QiK0O4fwy — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) October 25, 2022

The Guardian has the details:

Norway’s domestic security agency has arrested a man claiming to be a Brazilian academic whom it suspects of being a Russian spy. “We have requested that a Brazilian researcher at the University of Tromsø be expelled from Norway because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests,” the police security service (PST) deputy chief, Hedvig Moe, told the public broadcaster NRK. The security agency was concerned he “may have acquired a network and information about Norway’s policy in the north”, Moe said. “Even if this … is not a threat to the security of the kingdom, we are worried it could be misused by Russia.” Norway said last week it had arrested a seventh Russian national suspected of illegally flying drones or taking photographs in restricted areas, mainly in the strategically sensitive far north of Norway. Investigators believe the supposed researcher, who was detained on Monday in the Arctic city, was in Norway under a false name and identity working for one of Russia’s intelligence services, NRK said. A local court ordered him to be held for four weeks. Two staff members at the University of Tromsø who closely worked with the suspect said police had identified the man in question as José Assis Giammaria.

We’ll have to wait for more details, but I expect that whomever Giammaria really is – as in what his actual Russian name is – we’ll find out he worked for the GRU’s Unit 29155. Just like the Russian illegal that Bellingcat exposed back in August.

President Biden: "Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it were to use a tactical nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/bPgHOyLwEt — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 25, 2022

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

By the way, the employees of the reserve remained in the occupied territory, and they needed help. If you wish, you can look at the reserve's Instagram account, where there is more detailed information https://t.co/T5BJ4KAbVZ — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 25, 2022

Here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

I think the caption is self explanatory: it’s shnoozle time! Sleep well little warrior and dream of overflowing cheese boards!

Open thread!