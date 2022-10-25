Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 244: Only Ukraine Gets to Decide When It Is Time to Negotiate & Russia Has Agency, It Started this War, It’s Not Along for the Ride

26 Comments



The fun in the comments last night was all about the Progressive Caucus’s letter. From what I could see before I racked out, everyone was pretty pissed. Including me. Between then and now a fair amount of new information has come out. It turns out the letter was initially drafted back over the summer and the Progressive Caucus decided not to circulate it. Then, for some bizarre reason, the date was changed on it and it was pushed out yesterday. It appears someone close to the Quincy Institute was involved:

The Quincy Institute is largely built around one man’s grief at the loss of his son in combat. A grief that has pushed his exceedingly accurate critiques about how the US uses its national power into an almost reflexive isolationism. Which is, perhaps, why the Koch Foundation is funding it. The Kochs are polite/genteel isolationists. They also contribute funding to Ian Bremmer’s non-profit foundation. So keep that in mind when you see his stuff as well. Anyhow, since last night the letter has been withdrawn and a number of the most prominent members of the caucus who signed it back in June or July have issued explanations why they initially supported it, surprise at it being released, and reiteration of their support for Ukraine.

Several things need to happen in the wake of the letter being issued. The first is the Progressive Caucus is going to have to clean house in terms of its staff. They are going to have too quickly and deeply figure out who is responsible for releasing the letter, fire that person or persons, and be transparent about it. The second is that proper scrutiny into who is actually funding the Quincy Institute, what they expect from that funding, and the actual affiliations/connections of the subject matter experts and staff employed there, needs to happen.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today we had a very active diplomatic day, events for Ukraine at all levels – the highest, governmental, parliamentary.

In the morning, I addressed the participants of the Berlin conference, which is dedicated to the reconstruction and modernization of our country. This is already the second such conference, after the Swiss one, which took place in the city of Lugano. We are working to obtain resources for the rapid restoration of our infrastructure, social facilities, and housing for Ukrainians.

I am grateful to German Chancellor Scholz and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for making today’s event in Berlin very meaningful. We are waiting for specific decisions. Time cannot be stopped, and winter is coming.

The Crimea Platform started working in Croatia today – at the parliamentary level.

This is an additional and very powerful level of functioning of our instrument for the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea.

The Parliament always embodies democracy, represents different communities of each country. Therefore, when parliaments help restore territorial integrity, when, thanks to parliamentary cooperation, expert work and exchange of experience can be directed in the right direction, it is very powerful.

We will definitely liberate Crimea. We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space. This was confirmed once again today. And I am grateful to all our partners – almost 50 states and international organizations – who help in the parliamentary format. I am also grateful to Croatia separately for the hospitality towards our Crimea Platform.

Today I held a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community – American, European and, of course, Israeli.

We talked primarily about the protection of our people, about the need to make Russian terror impossible and to end this war as soon as possible by guaranteeing complete security and freedom for all Ukrainians throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The sooner peace is achieved on our land thanks to the Ukrainian victory, the less evil Russia will bring to other regions, including the Middle East in its cooperation with Iran. I believe that one day Israeli politicians will hear this position, as Israeli society has already done – we feel it.

The protection of historical memory in Ukraine was discussed separately. Despite the war, we must continue to implement our programs that restore historical justice. We started the implementation of an important project commemorating the victims of Nazism – the construction of a memorial in Babyn Yar. We will definitely complete it.

I held extremely meaningful negotiations with the President of Germany, who arrived in Ukraine. Today, President Steinmeier visited the Chernihiv region – the districts that were under occupation. While he was there an air alert started. And actually the Russian missile terror, the enemy’s use of Iranian drones was one of the key topics at our negotiations.

We are deeply grateful to Germany for the modern and effective air defense system already provided to us. We are looking forward to new similar systems.

We discussed the entire range of our cooperation – defense, political, financial.

Significant attention was paid to reconstruction – and I am grateful to President Steinmeier for his willingness to personally patronize this work. We will enhance cooperation with Germany in the field of reconstruction. And at the local government level, it will also receive presidential patronage.

And one more thing.

Just before recording this address, I spoke with new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. I believe that the partnership between our countries and the already traditional British leadership in the defense of democracy and freedom will be further strengthened.

Ukraine and Britain have achieved the best relations so far, but there is still potential to increase our cooperation to bring more benefits to our societies. I invited the Prime Minister to visit Ukraine.

I am grateful to everyone who helps us fight for freedom!

I am grateful to everyone who fights and works for our victory!

I am grateful to all our warriors who are now holding their positions, destroying the occupiers and giving Ukraine the most important feeling: a feeling of confidence in our future.

Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy is now on his third British prime minister. Collect them all, trade them with your friends, win valuable prizes.

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s latest assessments of the situations in Kherson, Izium, and  Bakhmut:

The Norwegians have rolled up another Russian illegal:

The Guardian has the details:

Norway’s domestic security agency has arrested a man claiming to be a Brazilian academic whom it suspects of being a Russian spy.

“We have requested that a Brazilian researcher at the University of Tromsø be expelled from Norway because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests,” the police security service (PST) deputy chief, Hedvig Moe, told the public broadcaster NRK.

The security agency was concerned he “may have acquired a network and information about Norway’s policy in the north”, Moe said. “Even if this … is not a threat to the security of the kingdom, we are worried it could be misused by Russia.”

Norway said last week it had arrested a seventh Russian national suspected of illegally flying drones or taking photographs in restricted areas, mainly in the strategically sensitive far north of Norway.

Investigators believe the supposed researcher, who was detained on Monday in the Arctic city, was in Norway under a false name and identity working for one of Russia’s intelligence services, NRK said. A local court ordered him to be held for four weeks.

Two staff members at the University of Tromsø who closely worked with the suspect said police had identified the man in question as José Assis Giammaria.

We’ll have to wait for more details, but I expect that whomever Giammaria really is – as in what his actual Russian name is – we’ll find out he worked for the GRU’s Unit 29155. Just like the Russian illegal that Bellingcat exposed back in August.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Here’s a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

🥱✨ #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ LULLABY WALTZ – Marcel Coulomb

I think the caption is self explanatory: it’s shnoozle time! Sleep well little warrior and dream of overflowing cheese boards!

Open thread!

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Alison Rose
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • Carlo Graziani
  • coin operated
  • counterfactual
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ninedragonspot
  • NutmegAgain
  • Origuy
  • OverTwistWillie
  • PJ
  • RepubAnon
  • Roger Moore
  • Tony G
  • Wag
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Just gonna highlight this one bit here for no particular reason whatsoever:

      We will definitely liberate Crimea. We will return this part of our country not only to the all-Ukrainian space, but also to the all-European space.

      Ahem.

      I appreciate your take on that damn letter, and I really hope it’s your lips (or fingertips) to God’s ears and the PC takes the right actions after this. And then shuts the hell up unless they are offering 100% full-throated Ukraine support and nothing else.

      Speaking of outside support, I was reading earlier that Giorgia Meloni has reiterated that she stands with Ukraine and they will continue to have support from Italy, but then I see people gesturing in the general direction of Berlusconi and I get worried. I hope she’s not bullshitting. From the little I’ve read about her, she sounds like a trash pile, so I don’t feel too confident.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      So, looks like Russian front lines have turned into a meat-grinder on two fronts and UA is holding its own in Bahkmut.  Aside from slow progress in Kherson, is this the next 6 months?  Or is there someplace that UA can make a break-through?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      I think putin is desperate enough to do a nuke and then blame UKR for it as a dirty bomb. It wont work of course, but I will say if he does do that the blow back is going to gigantic. He’ll likely be dead within 24 hours by his own people. Hopefully, orders to do that will not be done.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      Contra my earlier expectations, the RU “defense” of Kherson seems to be as — to reuse a term — rotten as much of the rest of their effort in Ukraine and indeed their larger structure and system.

      I hope to Hades some part of their decision structure doesn’t implement something “dramatic” and stupid, and likewise that the UA decision structure continues on its (truly historically remarkable) sustained, rational, and effective course.

      (And not too sorry mud season is coming.  At least fewer people will die in conflict.  Now we just gotta help the Ukrainians get through the cold.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Quincy Institute is just about the only refuge for the so called “foreign policy restrainers”, which can come from the entire Left-Right ideological spectrum. Their common position is that US foreign policy needs to be less interventionist, less militaristic, that objectives need to be aligned with the reality of limited means as well as relative decline of US power (due to the rise of others), & domestic needs.

      Overall, IMO they are a valuable counterweight to the conventional wisdom of the DC “blob” that refuses to acknowledge any of the above. This is not a voice/perspective that DC has too much of. I don’t think their policy briefs advocate for isolationism, though I generally only read their China & Taiwan related stuff. However, I have noticed some of their output on Russia & Ukraine to be often tone deaf & cringeworthy, ignores the agency of Ukraine, failing to account for the unique threat posed by Putin, & occasionally veering dangerously close to apologia. They are discrediting themselves w/ their Russia/Ukraine stuff. That is too bad, because more diverse perspectives need to penetrate the DC bubble.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      I composed the below text earlier today, before hearing Zelensky and the part that Alison Rose highlighted. But it doesn’t really change my conclusions, so I’ll post it anyway.

      In last night’s Ukraine thread, after I’d left, somebody asked about the status of Crimea. So I thought I’d put a couple of paragraphs together. All the usual disclaimers apply: just the thoughts of an Internet rando, not a specialist, &c, &c. It’s long-ish, so feel free to move along.

      I’m not going to give you the history of Crimea back to the Scythians or the Greeks or the Ottomans, you can look that up if you’re interested. I’ll mainly concern myself with post-WWII. The only important thing to keep in mind from before that period, is that there was – and to a much reduced extent still is – a native population, the Crimean Tatars, a primarily Turkic, Muslim people.

      I’ve said before that Crimea is an economic sink, which it still is. There is little industry, outside of military bases, and little agriculture due to a lack of water resources. The peninsula “flourished,” if that’s the right word, due to tourism. Once the USSR had somewhat rebuilt and stabilized industrially after the Great Patriotic War, Homo Sovieticus was looking for a place to vacation by the shore. He, of course, couldn’t leave the USSR because an exit visa was nearly impossible to obtain, and besides, he had no money, because the entire economy ran on a non-convertible currency. So where could you go, where you could pay in rubles and could get there by train? Crimea. This was a blessing to the industrial workers of Russia or Ukraine, but their expectations were very low, so there wasn’t much investment there. If you’d happily spend your two weeks in a one- or two-room shack with no plumbing, who had any incentive to build out the infrastructure? So it remained a really low-rent destination for people who had no other options. Since Stalin deported almost all of the Tatars in 1944, there was room for people, and the vacuum was filled largely by ethnic Russians – maybe they vacationed there and decided to stay, maybe they actively moved there from cold places, whatever, it led to the ethnic makeup that’s there now.

      But politically, whether Crimea belonged to the Ukrainian SSR or the Russian SSR or the USSR was kind of irrelevant. Yes, the Ukrainian SSR was nominally independent (it had its own seat at the UN, part of the deal that got the USSR to join) but as a practical matter not so much. So when Khruschev transferred it to the Ukrainian SSR, nothing really changed. Then, as in post-Soviet times, Crimea wasn’t an “oblast” (basically a state) but rather an “Autonomous Republic,” so more like, I don’t know, Guam? American Samoa? I don’t have a good analogy. During both Soviet and post-Soviet but pre-2014 times, travel back and forth was unrestricted, and much of Crimea’s electricity and nearly all of its water came from mainland Ukraine. From 1991 to 2014, things functioned pretty normally. People there spoke Russian but were citizens of Ukraine, and the economy ran on Ukrainian currency. In 2014, the “little green men” took over, there was a fake referendum and the Russian Federation annexed Crimea. At that point it became an administrative unit of the RF (not sure in what format), the residents were issued Russian passports and the economy switched to run on rubles. Ukraine said “fuck that,” closed the land border and shut off the electricity and water. Putin got pissed off and spent $4-5 billion or whatever to build the bridge.

      But the world and the economy had changed over the past 30 years. As it became easy for Ukrainians and Russians to travel and to exchange their money for dollars or Euros, all of a sudden a seaside holiday in Yevpatoria didn’t look so inviting. They’d much rather go to Spain, or Croatia, or Egypt. So once again, no real incentive for anyone to invest in tourist infrastructure. After 2014, things got more complicated – Ukrainians didn’t go there anymore (the border was closed) and Russians had to either fly or go the long way around, which took time. And again, in the post-2014 political situation, who’s going to invest? Once Ukrainians or Russians have had the experience of going to a package-tour resort in Turkey or Egypt, in a modern hotel, run by a European company, those are the standards they’ll expect – and nobody is going to build that in Russian-occupied Crimea.

      So is a deal possible? Anything is possible, I guess, but I just don’t see it. As I’ve said another time, I suspect (without proof) that a deal of some kind could have been reached in early 2014, but once they took over Donetsk, that was no longer going to happen. You’ll hear plenty of “Crimea is Ukraine,” sure, although it’s not the same in the national consciousness as Kherson or Zaporizhzhia – but nobody in Ukraine is going to suggest recognizing the annexation *now.* If keeping that goal means the war goes on for another two years, will there be more willingness to consider it next winter? Maybe. Any rational economic calculation would conclude that Crimea is stupid, but wars aren’t usually susceptible to rational economic calculation. Anyway, I’ve probably rambled enough. Don’t know if I’ll be around for questions, as these threads usually hit their stride when I’m asleep.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RepubAnon

      So, a think tank funded by the Koch folks released a letter that makes the Democrats, particularly progressive Democrats, look bad?  To quote Lilly von Schtup: “How – ordinary.”

      Helpful suggestion for the Progressives – don’t work with a think tank unless you know:

      • where their money comes from
      • how well they check the backgrounds of those they hire to see whether they work for, say Project Veritas.
      Reply
    9. 9.

      Wag

      Will any of be surprised when we find out that the Quincy Institute is being funded through the back door by Russian intelligence/GRU?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      counterfactual

      @Anonymous At Work: At this point, no one knows. It’s plausible that Ukraine can break through again in the north into Luhansk Oblast. It’s plausible that Ukraine can break through again in Kherson. The Russians have been warning about a Ukrainian attack from Zaporizhzhia south toward Melitopol and the coast for months. Hell, the past couple have days have seen the Ukrainians advance two km towards Bakhmut, which is a blitkrieg for that front.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Origuy

      @Alison Rose: She’s saying the right things, and some of the people in her cabinet have a history of being pro-Europe, but because of her coalition, she’s stuck with people like Matteo Salvini, one of her deputy prime ministers. The name of Salvini’s party translates to “Party for Salvini premier”. He’s spoken out against sanctions.

      My source is thelocal.it, but it’s behind a paywall.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Alison Rose: “Trash pile” is quite kind when it comes to Meloni. We can perhaps hope for a short honeymoon, however. This coalition is not really overendowed with political or managerial talent, Berlusca is already at work cranking out scandals in his inimitable, untainted-by-shame style, there’s an inflation-ridden and COVID-19-wave afflicted wave winter coming up, and the coalition will likely soon cheerfully and energetically engage in the traditional political pastime of publically knifing each other in the press. They’ll be making more trouble at home than abroad, at any rate.

      In the ’90s I heard of a Russian graduate student who commented: “Italy is comic version of Russia. Russia is tragic version of Italy”. Sometimes, in less optimistic moods,  I think that you could transpose “Russia” to “US” and get a contemporary version, but I shake it off…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @Gin & Tonic:  seems to me that your assertions — with which I mostly agree — very much support the notion of Crimea as potentially a key factor in a mutually agreeable end to the war.

      As you note, it’s not resource-rich (other than perhaps scenery), it doesn’t loom as large in Ukrainian “national consciousness” as most other places presently in conflict, Russian interest in it has decreased, and of course it’s geographically almost totally isolated.  All those things suggest that other issues — notably what happens in the Donbas — are far more important, and that SOME kind of deal involving Crimea might be enough to tip the balance between war and acceptable peace.

      I agree that nominal sovereignty would have to remain with Ukraine; surrender would be unacceptable.  OTOH I can easily see where the Russians wouldn’t insist on it.  So then the question is, what other interests in Crimea might be negotiated?  Off the top of my head, how about some analog to “free trade zones” or long-term leases a la Hong Kong?  To take it to a mercantile extreme, make it a bidding war over investment: the more you (or your allies) put into developing Crimea, the more interest you get in whatever comes out of it.  Everybody (and especially Crimea) benefits!  (And yeah, Sevastopol looms large; fine, work out the details so everyone benefits.)

      If some bargain over Crimea (again without ceding sovereignty) could be the key to resolving the situation in the Donbas (which frankly I can’t see not involving complete Russian withdrawal), then I’d say it’d be worth it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NutmegAgain

      Watching PBS Frontline right now. In my area and EST, it came on at 10:00.  It’s a special focus on documenting war crimes in Ukraine.

      I’m going to record it in case I can’t actually sit through it all.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PJ

      @Gin & Tonic: Thanks for the summary.  Neal Ascherson’s Black Sea has a lot on the historical and cultural context of Crimea from the Scythians up to the modern era.

      Standard disclaimers apply, but it seems to me, someone completely ignorant about the situation besides what I read in the news and see on the map, that once Kherson falls to the Ukrainians, Crimea should be next.  The Ukrainians will control land routes through Kherson, and the Kerch bridge will be subject to accurate long range missile attacks, as will any Russian ships.  Without controlling the airspace, how can the Russians resupply troops there?  How will they get troops there?  I don’t see how the Russians can hold it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OverTwistWillie

      Don’t believe anything until the Kremlin denies it…..™

       

      Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, insists that Russia is not running out of weapons – on the contrary, the number of weapons is increasing.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Carlo Graziani

      Norwegian counterintelligence certainly is on a roll. I can’t say that I see a pattern in the agents or agent networks(?) that they’re rolling up, though. Giammaria must presumably have been embedded a while back, while some of the guys busted for impromptu drone club activity seem to be recent tourists. It’s not clear to me whether there’s a common intelligence target, nor whether they’re being busted as a result of a common surveillance or betrayal by an intelligence source.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @Gin & Tonic: Thanks for this.

      Given Crimea’s dependence on Ukraine for water and all the rest, it logically makes sense for it to be part of Ukraine. Friendly countries can work out borders (look at the US and Canada and Point Roberts, WA) in ways that have little to do with logic.

      The international order will be in extreme danger if VVP is able to destroy the post-war principle that borders cannot be changed by force. An awful lot is at stake in Ukraine. Whether Crimea is a dead-weight or not, VVP should not be rewarded with it.

      Thanks again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Tony G

      The “Quincy Institute”???   These goddamn “think tanks”.  They should be shunned by all decent people (if there are any decent people in Washington, DC.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @PJ: Sorry to say it, but I remain skeptical both of the ability of long-range missiles to logistically isolate Crimea (which has, what, a 500-mile coastline, and is as close geographically to Russia as to the rest of Ukraine) and of the possibility of successful invasion of Crimea either by land or amphibiously.  I just don’t see starving the Russians out nor conquering them by force (except at a truly inordinate cost that I don’t think Ukraine could or would pay).

      Of course all this could change if the political situation changes, ie if Russia basically gives up on (or in!) Crimea.  But Crimea is not Snake Island.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      President Zelenskyy is now on his third British prime minister. Collect them all, trade them with your friends, win valuable prizes.

      If you can get anything in trade for your British PM other than another PM, you’re probably doing well.  The UK seems to have been trading down for quite some time.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ninedragonspot

      I’m glad Quincy Institute is receiving some additional scrutiny.   Their work product on Taiwan has been really egregious.

      Reply

