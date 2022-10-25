Why are Democrats in trouble in blue states? Assume the headlines are correct and a red wave is coming. I’m trying to figure out why even in blue states they are in trouble. And let’s be polite and not scream about the polls being wrong. Assume they are right. Why are they right? What are Dems in blue states doing wrong?
Cole…. You are drinking again?
Assume they are right.
Why?
The press has to make every race a “tight” or close race, they get more clicks and viewers that way.
Because ”undecided voters” are stupid, can’t think or analyze, and so as they saying goes — they don’t know what they like, they like what they know.
And what they know is whatever the mass media is nattering about today. A couple of months ago it was loss of Roe oh noes, now it’s “Are Dems talking too much about abortion?”
Inflation, gas prices, bad vibes, midterms. This election was always going to be very, very tough.
I dunno, they don’t seem to be in trouble here.
