What’s Going On?

Why are Democrats in trouble in blue states? Assume the headlines are correct and a red wave is coming. I’m trying to figure out why even in blue states they are in trouble. And let’s be polite and not scream about the polls being wrong. Assume they are right. Why are they right? What are Dems in blue states doing wrong?

  BellyCat
  Betsy
  John Cole
  lollipopguild
  Matt McIrvin
  Omnes Omnibus
  sstarr

    Betsy

      Betsy

      Because ”undecided  voters” are stupid, can’t think or analyze, and so as they saying goes — they don’t know what they like, they like what they know.

      And what they know is whatever the mass media is nattering about today. A couple of months ago it was loss of Roe oh noes, now it’s “Are Dems talking too much about abortion?”

