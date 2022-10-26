Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Alexandra Petri, Perfectly On Target, Will Lift Your Spirits

Vote GOP! We’ll fix the economy by making the rest of life worse, too!   (gift link to full article)

Excerpts from Alexandra Petri’s latest column

Voters! We are thrilled to see that so many of you are leaning R this fall! And we hear it’s because of … the economy? Wild!

To our knowledge, we haven’t been saying anything about the economy or offering any kind of exciting plan to fix it! As far as I can see, we’ve just been calling Joe Biden a socialist, fear-mongering about the existence of trans people and suggesting that people who want us to denounce antisemitism are Like “1984,” But Worse!

That’s why we appreciate your confidence so much! As you clearly have realized, when one thing is going very poorly, you have options! Try to fix it, or just make everything else worse, too! Vote Republican, and we guarantee to do our level best to distract you from the economy by impeaching everyone in government, putting Marjorie Taylor Greene in charge of more things, and, in our spare moments, urging the Supreme Court to eliminate any more rights or protections that might be lying around!

In the meantime, look forward to lots more bills preventing you from mentioning that gay people exist, and requiring children to have genital exams to play sports! And maybe we’ll even come for gay marriage! Who knows! Anything to keep your mind off the economy! You’ll be so busy watching your liberties erode right and left (but mostly right) that you won’t even notice the rise of gas prices!

As you hurtle across state lines in an ambulance on the brink of death, your rights decimated, your vote uncounted, your libraries shuttered — I guarantee the last thing you’ll be thinking about is the economy! Just like you wanted! Vote Republican today!

This is the raw gift link in case you want to share the article with others: https://wapo.st/3eYIa13

Share the gift link on social media, and let Alexandra Petri help us spread the word.

    2. 2.

      Old School

      Funny – but I’ve been seeing ads about inflation and crime.  (Which isn’t strictly the economy either…)

    13. 13.

      Urza

      2.4% GDP growth with the FED stepping on the brakes full force?  That should be cause for celebration if the economic writers actually understood where inflation is coming from and weren’t blaming it on wage growth.

