The drive from Edinburgh to Loch Ness is utterly spectacular. You go from the Lowlands of Edinburgh into the Highlands (for those interested mainly up the A9). We stayed at the Highland Club, a wonderful former Monastery on the edge of the Loch in the Village of Fort Augustus, which is full of pubs, restaurants, shops and where the Loch meets the Caledonia Canal, which has a swinging bridge which leads to a series of Locks leading up the hill into the Canal which of course leads to another Loch further up north.