Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

I really should read my own blog.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

We are aware of all internet traditions.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Good lord, these people are nuts.

“But what about the lurkers?”

This really is a full service blog.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Open Thread: The FTFNYTimes, *Slavering* for Republicans (Fetterman Edition)

Open Thread: The FTFNYTimes, *Slavering* for Republicans (Fetterman Edition)

by | 58 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

When lazy reporters, or reporters desperate to produce what they know is bullshit but was demanded by their editors, need a “Dems in disarray” quote from a Dem, they call Ed Rendell, Dick Harpootlian, or another of the 6-8 bitter has-beens who will always take a call from…/2

…a reporter, speak on the record, & dump on the Democratic Party, on any subject, at any time. That this was about PA made it obvious they’d get a quote from Rendell.

That was the only on-the-recod quote from a Dem that supported the premise of the article. [Another PA Dem… /3

…was quoted, but his quote was contrary to the premise of the article.]

Then, the facts

The article unanimously quotes OTR & attributes to others the assessment that Fetterman is not cognitively impaired except for some auditory processing issues, which are widely believed…/4

…by experts to be normal after a stroke, and not expected to be permanent

They even mention what was actually the biggest moment of the debate, when Oz said abortion is btwn a woman, her doctor, the township clerk, the head of code enforcement, & the director of public works /5

So, the reporters & their editors—remember, a bad story may be caused by reporters doing crappy work, or editors demanding that reporters write a bullshit story, or editors hacking up a good article, but in the end it’s the editors who give final approval for publication—know…/6

…there’s no reason to believe Fetterman isn’t able to perform the duties of US Senator. They know this bc every expert told them this, & they’re at a minimum clever people

So why write the article? Maybe there are legit worries among Dem leaders that the debate hurt…/7

…Fetterman. They know the worries are unfounded on medical grounds. They also know, & the article mentions this, that polling has shown a solid majority who say they believe Fetterman is capable of doing the job

But…

They also know that in 2000 the (first?) Gore-Bush…/8

…debate that a majority of those who watched it thought Gore won & didn’t have a big problem w sighing or whatever it was that supposedly showed Gore was a smug elitist who nobody would invite over for a beer

However, the press so fully accepted & then parroted Repub spin… /9

…that people who didn’t watch the debate believed Bush won & Gore was awful

So, if Dems are worried that the debate hurt Fetterman, it’s bc they’re worried that the press will report that Fetterman came off as a befuddled guy with a malfunctioning brain. Dems know…/10

…Fetterman isn’t befuddled & his brain is up to the demands of being a Senator

And
So
Do
Members
Of
The
Press

So what is this article? It’s the press talking about what they think Democrats worry was a performance by Fetterman that raised questions about his health, but…/11

…there’s no evidence the debate affected voters’ beliefs about Fetterman’s health, and there’s little evidence that Dems are seriously worried about the debate.

It’s just a bunch of disingenuous bullshit. /12

The people who get paid to write for the NYTimes, and more importantly the people who pay them, are secure (incorrectly, IMO) in their conviction that nothing bad will happen to them, personally, if our commonwealth is destroyed…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aussie Sheila
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Bill Arnold
  • brantl
  • Cacti
  • Cameron
  • CarolPW
  • Chetan Murthy
  • citizen dave
  • Danielx
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Delk
  • eversor
  • Geminid
  • J R in WV
  • Jackie
  • John S.
  • Kathleen
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • Mo Salad
  • NeenerNeener
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Parfigliano
  • prostratedragon
  • RaflW
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • steve g
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    58Comments

    1. 1.

      Spanky

      Soooo, looks like this might not be the best time to bring up the WaPo hit piece “As mayor trying to revive crumbling town, Fetterman shunned local government.”

      I ain’t linking.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      How about some coverage of the fact that a substantial portion of the R party is racist and psychopathic? I’ll admit it took me a moment to figure out what this guy was upset about— but then I had an ‘aha’ moment: Obama and Holder are Blackety-Black Black Black Black.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      I saw somebody on Twitter saying that the American political press is incompetent, but that’s just flat wrong. They aren’t incompetent. They can do this right if they want to, most of them. What they are is anticompetent. They’re choosing to get all this shit dead wrong.

      And that to me is more worrying. You can always help somebody who doesn’t know how to do the work learn. If they know how but are choosing to fuck it up, all you can do is dump them and get new people. The problem is that these people won’t go away, and we can’t effectively just fire them.

      I guess I should take some solace in knowing that if the worst does come to pass, they’re going to be rudely surprised that it can happen to them, and most likely will.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Danielx

      I have an online subscription to  the NY Times, and their political coverage is either great or abysmal. But the editors do seem to have an automatic/default orientation towards “Dems in disarray”, “Dems not paying attention to diner denizens in Youngstown”, “Dems disconnected from fascist concerns”…and on and on.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Is this the same FTFNYT that spent the 1920s and 1930s white washing Hitler?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A year ago there was a recall election in California. (this isn’t ancient history)

      538 said the recall would lose by 15 points. Real Clear Politics said it would lose by 15 points. It lost by 24 points. When you’re wrong by 9 points that’s a big error. If you predict tomorrow’s weather to be 72 degrees and it turns out to be 81 degrees or 63 degrees, that’s a big error. The error occurred because they overestimated republican turnout. You can see above they’re doing the same thing, again.​​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Aussie Sheila

      At this point the FTFNYT should sack all their leader writers and political journalists and just hire dougj. The savings would be immense and no one would ever know. They could even let dougj continue to twitter as a means of free on line advertising.

      Christ that paper is terrible on US politics, and I don’t even live there!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cameron

      Haven’t seen Easy Ed’s name in quite a while.  I remember years ago a buddy of mine who was a cop working in City Hall told me it was generally thought that when Ed was mayor, most of his buddies were Republicans.  And in Philadelphia, that’s really saying something.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Suzanne

      They have a pro-drama bias more than absolutely anything. It overrides all other concerns. Remember the missing plane? OMG. Nonstop. For weeks. That’s not an exaggeration. Weeks of breathlessness over N O T H I N G.

      If the plane had crashed into a diner in Ohio, it would have been an event horizon for the media.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kathleen

      @MattF: I maintain that’s a big reason why the media’s coverage of Democrats is particularly vile and vicious. They (and of course many voters) hate that Black people wield power and influence as voters, party leaders, and government officials. No one can disabuse me of that notion.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Betsy

      amid signs that voters may outvote President Biden’s party even in the bluest parts of the U.S.

      Let’s take that word by word.

      – voters

      that means the electorate in general, those who vote

      – outvote

      that means to vote more than, to vote in greater numbers

      – President Biden’s party

      that means the Democratic Party, in other words voters registered as Democrats

      – even in the bluest parts of the us

      that means California, Vermont, Massachusetts, Colorado, etc and chunks of other states

      So if we look at what these hacks have written, it means that

      Voters, taken as a group, will cast more votes [for unspecified outcome or candidate] than Democrats

      Yes? Don’t {ALL VOTERS} always “outvote” {VOTERS THAT ARE REGISTERED DEMOCRATS}? In what strange otherworldly election are democratic voters more numerous than all who vote?

      Also note the subtle framing — it’s David-Brooks-worthy, really — that {voters generally} somehow does not  include the group {Democratic voters}

      In other words there’s everyone, and then there’s Democrats. It’s us, everyone! and Democrats — you know, *them*, the weird minority party.

      Sounds to me like someone in charge and GOP-affiliated knows they’re damn well in the minority nationally, and they want to do that “every accusation is a confession” thing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kathleen

      @Aussie Sheila: They wouldn’t even have to do that. I propose that every media platform replace all of its political propagandists (think of the money they would save) with an avi/bot Bucky The Snarky Squirrel who would tweet propaganda

      ETA DougJ would be great too! We wouldn’t see any difference at all.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      Whatever.

      The media’s primary bias is pro-drama, even more so than right-wing. They treat real actual life like Must-See TV. Remember when that plane disappeared? They turned that into weeks of dramatics. And there was N O T H I N G to see.

      If the plane had crashed into an Ohio diner, it would be an absolute event horizon.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      citizen dave

      I caught a minute of the execreble NBC News–lester holt (no he doesn’t deserve capitalization) edition–and they were doing the same thing.  Andrea Mitchell involved again–the PA debate; she also mentioned how team red was moving in new york, and the R Gov. candidate is “within striking distance” of Hochul.  The same old bullshit.

       

      I take comfort from know the recent actual votes turned out for blue–the Cali recall as mentioned in comment #14; and earlier here someone recalled the Kansas Question was polling at 50/50, but the actual result was 59% to 41%.  Looked it up.  Margin of 165,000 votes out of 922,000 total votes.  LFG!!!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SpaceUnit

      Tomorrow the NYT editors are all gonna sit down around table with a ouija board.  Then we’ll get some straight answers.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @citizen dave: My hypothesis is that the Republicans more or less maxed their vote out in 2020 while the Democrats have added voters. Although Biden-voter defections could be a problem if they are substantial.

      I guess I’ll find out in two weeks.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NeenerNeener

      OT: on Twitter, based on a picture of her with Trump on a private jet, people are speculating that Alina Habba will be Trump’s 4th wife.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Betsy

      @Betsy: The other thing I meant to add and ran out of edit time is that

      the whole sentence  falls apart on the simplest examination.

      It predicts nothing. It says nothing. It means nothing. It’s a  nullity, either  as opinion or as reporting.

      But it’s scary sounding

      and it succesfully “others” Democrats.

      In other words, it consists of meaninglessness,

      fear-mongering,

      and bullying.

      Gee, which party could this piece have come from?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RaflW

      I’ve seen claims on Musker (er, I mean Twitter) that Fetterman raised $2M after this debate. Is that covered in any of the TV performance criticism we’ve been handed today?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      steve g

      I can understand someone being uncomfortable with Fetterman. Not because of the stroke, but because he is brash, and outspoken, and not empathic towards everyone, especially people different from him. But I can’t understand how anyone would pick Oz instead. Oz is a slimy huckster, and I would not let him enter my house or touch anything that belonged to me.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betsy

      @Danielx: I think it’s partly because if you just wrote a normal story with facts and analysis, it would be overwhelmingly favorable to  Democrats and Republicans would sound like the nihilistic racist kackasses they are.  Can’t just run  articles like that all the time!

      It maybe would be comparable to writing a novel or movie where: everyone is good, nothing bad ever happens, there is no plot conflict, and happy happy joy joy is the whole thing. That’s not how novels are supposed to work. No one would read it.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      The only news I’ve read in recent weeks  has been right here on this blog.  I can’t believe it went from “Don’t believe the doomsayers” to “WE’RE ALL DOOMED” in less about 24 hours.  Even my wife said to me today, I heard Fetterman did terribly.  Ugh.  I quote the great Public Enemy.  DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE!

      Reply
    48. 48.

      prostratedragon

      Rendell is still around? Reassuring to know that I’m not the only one who starts a low growl whenever he appears on the tv box.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      eversor

      This drives me nuts.  I slur, contantly.  I have a head injury due to my service.  It’s not 24/7 but at times it does crop up and I feel silly.  I do not present in meetings because of this.   I get that this is needed for us to nail the meeting, I also get that it’s discrimination, I also feel it’s an excuse just not to do something I frankly don’t like doing.  I warn people going into job situations “I have an injury and I swear like a sailor” and most people just roll with it.  Good at what I do.  Also an extrovert and if I get lost for a moment that’s no real issue.

      Oz is, obviously, a bad doctor.  Him side swiping someone for a stroke  is bad, while they trot out Walker is worse.  There are a lot of us that have to stop for a moment and calibrate because the words just can’t come out.  And it’s odd.  It’s humiliating.  You just smile.  And then 20 seconds later you can go a mile a second and just laught it up and then… you… stop…

      I still can’t hear in one ear fuck Oz.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mike in NC

      Many years ago I dated a woman in Newport, RI whose idea of a fun Sunday was to buy the New York Times and hang out for a few hours in a coffee shop. Never understood the appeal.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Cameron

      @Baud: It might just be another grift like Trump ran in AZ: “I’m here on behalf of Li’l Marco.  Give what you can and he’ll get a nickel out of every dollar raised!”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Betsy

      @citizen dave: To be more specific, the death rates *were* higher for Republican voters, but when you zoom out to the electorate at large, the differential in death rates made (at most) a 0.02 of a percentage point difference.  That’s two one-hundredths of a percent, or said another way, 2 voters per 10,000.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Geminid: Yes this has occurred to me as well. The trump vote in 2020 seemed to me the result of millions of previous non voters being dragged to the polls, not an uptick in traditional republican voter enthusiasm. Whereas the Biden vote looked like the Dems maximising their real vote strength.

      I continue to hope, (with no evidence whatsoever natch), that the Dem vote is improving its propensity to vote every election, and that the low info nihilist vote of trumpism subsides without him on the ticket.

      We’ll see I guess.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.