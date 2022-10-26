do the democrats have a very tough hand? yes. is it likely they lose one or both chambers? probably. is this a foregone conclusion? no, unless you work for the NYT politics desk. — 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 25, 2022

Hey, they only have that Trump voter diner under contract through the end of Q4; between that and the ‘Trump voter mythology’ magnetic poetry they can’t let it go to waste. — Voice of Disgustomer (@3disgustomer) October 25, 2022

This is nearly a Platonic form of political press bullshit. The reporters know it’s bullshit. But the NYT plowed ahead w a bullshit headline & laughably predictable & lazy exercise in dishonesty First, I saw the headline & thought “gotta be Rendell”…/1 https://t.co/szie8TPDrp — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 26, 2022

When lazy reporters, or reporters desperate to produce what they know is bullshit but was demanded by their editors, need a “Dems in disarray” quote from a Dem, they call Ed Rendell, Dick Harpootlian, or another of the 6-8 bitter has-beens who will always take a call from…/2 …a reporter, speak on the record, & dump on the Democratic Party, on any subject, at any time. That this was about PA made it obvious they’d get a quote from Rendell. That was the only on-the-recod quote from a Dem that supported the premise of the article. [Another PA Dem… /3 …was quoted, but his quote was contrary to the premise of the article.] Then, the facts The article unanimously quotes OTR & attributes to others the assessment that Fetterman is not cognitively impaired except for some auditory processing issues, which are widely believed…/4 …by experts to be normal after a stroke, and not expected to be permanent They even mention what was actually the biggest moment of the debate, when Oz said abortion is btwn a woman, her doctor, the township clerk, the head of code enforcement, & the director of public works /5 So, the reporters & their editors—remember, a bad story may be caused by reporters doing crappy work, or editors demanding that reporters write a bullshit story, or editors hacking up a good article, but in the end it’s the editors who give final approval for publication—know…/6 …there’s no reason to believe Fetterman isn’t able to perform the duties of US Senator. They know this bc every expert told them this, & they’re at a minimum clever people

So why write the article? Maybe there are legit worries among Dem leaders that the debate hurt…/7 …Fetterman. They know the worries are unfounded on medical grounds. They also know, & the article mentions this, that polling has shown a solid majority who say they believe Fetterman is capable of doing the job But… They also know that in 2000 the (first?) Gore-Bush…/8 …debate that a majority of those who watched it thought Gore won & didn’t have a big problem w sighing or whatever it was that supposedly showed Gore was a smug elitist who nobody would invite over for a beer However, the press so fully accepted & then parroted Repub spin… /9 …that people who didn’t watch the debate believed Bush won & Gore was awful So, if Dems are worried that the debate hurt Fetterman, it’s bc they’re worried that the press will report that Fetterman came off as a befuddled guy with a malfunctioning brain. Dems know…/10 …Fetterman isn’t befuddled & his brain is up to the demands of being a Senator And

So

Do

Members

Of

The

Press So what is this article? It’s the press talking about what they think Democrats worry was a performance by Fetterman that raised questions about his health, but…/11 …there’s no evidence the debate affected voters’ beliefs about Fetterman’s health, and there’s little evidence that Dems are seriously worried about the debate. It’s just a bunch of disingenuous bullshit. /12

I’m not saying the New York Times is actively trying to hasten the death of democracy in America. Just that, if they were, their coverage wouldn’t look much different from this. pic.twitter.com/JOFOal0Pih — Jonathan M. Katz (@KatzOnEarth) October 24, 2022

The people who get paid to write for the NYTimes, and more importantly the people who pay them, are secure (incorrectly, IMO) in their conviction that nothing bad will happen to them, personally, if our commonwealth is destroyed…

Extremely telling that the Republican voter casually espousing lunatic conspiracy theories is described with no apparent reflection as "a moderate." https://t.co/Jfja0JLMW0 — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) October 23, 2022