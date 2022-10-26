This is big news from a court house in Texas:

BREAKING: The conservative business plaintiffs challenging the ACA preventative care coverage mandate in a Texas case — the PrEP case — ask US District Judge Reed O’Connor to toss out ALL of the Preventative Services Task Force “A and B” coverage recommendations made since 2010. pic.twitter.com/WmTq4sPK79 — Chris “Subscribe to Law Dork!” Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 25, 2022

The plaintiffs won an order from a consistently anti-ACA judge that insurers could not be required to pay for PrEP medications that minimize HIV infection risk as a violation of religious liberty. There were other complaints that the plaintiffs also won on different grounds. The judge asked for remedies and the plaintiffs are asking that all preventive care mandates be thrown out.

The ACA mandates insurers cover at no cost-sharing a set of preventive care services that are recommended by a private board. These services include vaccines, birth control and a whole lot of different screenings for different groups. Insurers are mandated to do these things as the business case for paying for prevention is bad.

Prevention is almost never cost-saving. It is often very cost-effective but it is not cost-saving. There are exceptions but they are rare. More importantly, even if a preventive service is cost-saving, the next question is who can internalize the cost-savings? Usually it is either the patient or society in general. It is very seldom the insurer that can collect the gains through lower claims to make up for the expense of treating or screening a lot of people to avoid one event.

We should not expect insurers to create externalities or non-internalized gains.

If this request is granted and survives appeals, insurers will have very aggressive incentives to offer no preventive care that does not directly correlate to well risk adjusted diagnosis codes or have longer pay-offs than a flu shot.