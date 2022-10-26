Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Bark louder, little dog.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

We still have time to mess this up!

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

T R E 4 5 O N

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

“But what about the lurkers?”

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This really is a full service blog.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Preventive care mandates at risk in the ACA

Preventive care mandates at risk in the ACA

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: 

This is big news from a court house in Texas:

The plaintiffs won an order from a consistently anti-ACA judge that insurers could not be required to pay for PrEP medications that minimize HIV infection risk as a violation of religious liberty. There were other complaints that the plaintiffs also won on different grounds. The judge asked for remedies and the plaintiffs are asking that all preventive care mandates be thrown out.

The ACA mandates insurers cover at no cost-sharing a set of preventive care services that are recommended by a private board. These services include vaccines, birth control and a whole lot of different screenings for different groups. Insurers are mandated to do these things as the business case for paying for prevention is bad.

Prevention is almost never cost-saving. It is often very cost-effective but it is not cost-saving. There are exceptions but they are rare. More importantly, even if a preventive service is cost-saving, the next question is who can internalize the cost-savings? Usually it is either the patient or society in general. It is very seldom the insurer that can collect the gains through lower claims to make up for the expense of treating or screening a lot of people to avoid one event.

We should not expect insurers to create externalities or non-internalized gains.

If this request is granted and survives appeals, insurers will have very aggressive incentives to offer no preventive care that does not directly correlate to well risk adjusted diagnosis codes or have longer pay-offs than a flu shot.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Eolirin
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Ohio Mom
  • sab
  • Sure Lurkalot

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I know the Hobby Lobby case was a while ago, but I am still having a hard time wrapping my head around protecting the religious concerns of corporations.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Sure Lurkalot

      It has ever been thus. Best advice from the R party…don’t get sick and if you are stupid enough to, get very and exit quickly.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      I always took Pelosi’s somewhat cryptic comment about the ACA, “We’ll have to pass it to see what’s in it,” to mean that many wonderful results would take decades to emerge.

      Certainly the results of more widespread preventative care would not be obvious for many years but I thought we might see things like fewer deaths from colon cancer because more people would be having colonoscopies.

      Oh well. Republicans ruin everything.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for staying on top of these things for us.

      It’s infuriating that these RWNJs will continue to judge-shop and continue to come up with ridiculous “religious” arguments to destroy the commonweal.  Last I looked, all of our rights come with responsibilities, and none of our rights trump all the others.  Maybe it will take a SCOTUS artist setting up a throne for Baal on the dais and leading some “voluntary” prayer while wearing a couple of AR-15s for all in attendance for the RWNJs to realize that…

      The battle is never over.  We have to fight them every single day.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Eolirin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: One that assumes HIV is a gay disease and a punishment from God that it would be immoral to interfere with.

      That one’s sincerely held religious beliefs fly in the face of all actual evidence of how things work hasn’t been an issue for federalist society judges.

      Guarantee if things continue down these lines, eventually there’ll be a challenge to desegregation on religious grounds. They’ve been chipping at the edges using the LGBTQ community as their targets.

      It all comes from the same place. Religious freedom as a mask for bigotry.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.