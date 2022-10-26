Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repeat After Me: No One Knows Who Is Going To Win

No one knows for sure who is going to turn out.

No one knows how people will vote.

No one knows for sure who is going to win.

We just don’t know.

I believe that Beto can win.

I believe that Stacey can win.

I believe that we can keep the House.

I believe that we can add seats in the Senate.

I believe we can stop a lot of the election-denying candidates in their tracks.

I believe we can keep our democracy.

I don’t know that we will, but I believe that we can.

I know how we can lose it, though.

If we think like losers, talk like losers, act like losers.

That’s how we lose.

How do we win?  We work our asses off for the next 14 days.

And we support the people who are working their asses off.  (financially & emotionally)

We vote, and we help make sure that people we know vote.

That’s how we win.

Yes. We. Can.

🐇

I don’t recall whether Anne Laurie posted this or if it was someone else, but this is a great ad.

Oh, and I may just watch this on repeat for awhile when I start to feel anxious.

h/t OzarkHillbilly

 

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      TaMara

      For the love of god, people, walk away from news, twitter and any other doom and gloom options you might have. For the sake of your sanity.

      That pup is Jasper – that 130 lbs GIANT can squeeze himself through the smallest openings, thwarting every method I have of restricting his access. Today he was able to open the gate to the duck area just enough to squeeeeeze through, despite the world’s shortest bungee cord holding the gate closed.

      I guess I’m going to have to get an actual lock now.

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      That said, it increasingly looks like at least for governor, Arizona voters are gonna get it good and hard for the next four years. May they, for the love of g-d, split ticket and keep Mark Kelly.

      (Not giving up or surrendering. But the results are going to be mixed, and the next couple of years are gonna be really rough no matter what. So we keep working, know that this is now a lifetime of effort ahead – as it has been up to now, of course!)

    4. 4.

      Emma from Miami

      Thank you for the adventures of the genius rascal you’ve got there. And yes, I am avoiding news like the plague. Screw that. The horse racing boys are doing their best to screw the US again so they can get the clicks.

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      @RaflW: I hope that this catches the attention of all the smart people who think that Arizona is now a blue state and just itching to elect a lefty senator to replace Sinema.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW:  You missed my whole point.

      That may be the outcome in AZ, or it might not, but the polls are not at all reliable, so why be pre-concerned?

      If you want to help and you have money to spare, there’s a thermometer in the sidebar – election protection – that has 4 AZ candidates in it.

    12. 12.

      RaflW

      @Suzanne: I think if Lake runs away with it, as at least some polls suggest, Sinema will get even more wild and stupid. She’s probably probably pondering a deal with McConnell. Or Fox Nooz.

    15. 15.

      Joy in FL

      That dog video is the best. Thank you, OzarkHillbilly!

      And thanks, WaterGirl, for the positivity because I really needed that. To help myself feel more positive, I’m going to our thermometers and putting in $100 $102 total donations.

    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s like the cartoon where the dog is being scolded and all it hears is blah blah blah Ginger blah blah Ginger.

      I wrote a whole post and some people only heard blah blah blah POLLS blah blah blah SPECULATION.

      I’m gonna go walk on the treadmill because at least that’s productive.

    17. 17.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Yeah, I hit that first thing this morning. All six, for $15 each.
      I’m not giving up. But resources should go where there’s space to have impact (ie: the AZ lege is essential to act as a brake).

      I also popped for Beto and other governors this morning. We aren’t done. I agree and I get it.

    22. 22.

      Splitting Image

      I’ve been replaying Baldur’s Gate recently and it’s reached the point that I can’t hear Xan speak without thinking of politics. A representative sample of his dialogue is “Why don’t we make things easy for ourselves and just lie down and die?!”

    28. 28.

      sab

      I live in Ohio and mostly I am disappointed, but often I am not. And bottom to top of ballot is important. Americans still have three ( or more) levels of government, and three branches of government. Do the math: nine levels of races you need to care about. And it isn’t mind-boggling with a tiny bit of research.

      ETA and every level or branch you save is a huge victory. Really, important stuff gets decided at every level. If you don’t want to follow local details, then think about who you trust to do it for you.

    36. 36.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Meanwhile in Iran:

      Iran update: Thousands march to the tomb of Mahsa Amini as protests roil the streets of Tehran

      it is 40 days since Jina Mahsa Amini’s murder, the traditional end of official morning period in Islamic tradition.  Thousand of people are marching, riding bikes, driving cars to her gravesite, some crossing fields and offroad areas to avoid roadblocks…

      meanwhile:

      In the wake of recent protests at colleges and high schools, the regime announced on Sunday that it was going to post guards at all schools to enforce rules. After that announcement, paramilitary forces in support of the regime tried to take over the cafeteria at Sharif University in Tehran and force male and female students apart. But rather than giving in, the students fought back. The students broke through barricades erected by the pro-regime forces, took control of the campus, and the whole event served to feed the spreading protest against the current government.

      Trying to end the protests going on at campuses across Iran is not exactly going smoothly.”

      (emphasis mine)

