No one knows for sure who is going to turn out.

No one knows how people will vote.

No one knows for sure who is going to win.

We just don’t know.

Together, we’re going to win this election because we’re running with and for the people of Texas. Polls are now open — go vote for change. pic.twitter.com/yuzmuZsPhO — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 24, 2022

I believe that Beto can win.

I believe that Stacey can win.

I believe that we can keep the House.

I believe that we can add seats in the Senate.

I believe we can stop a lot of the election-denying candidates in their tracks.

I believe we can keep our democracy.

I don’t know that we will, but I believe that we can.

I know how we can lose it, though.

If we think like losers, talk like losers, act like losers.

That’s how we lose.

How do we win? We work our asses off for the next 14 days.

And we support the people who are working their asses off. (financially & emotionally)

We vote, and we help make sure that people we know vote.

That’s how we win.

Yes. We. Can.

🐇

I don’t recall whether Anne Laurie posted this or if it was someone else, but this is a great ad.

NEW AD: If Democrats lose Congress, young women lose their futures. Elections have consequences. Our new ad drops in swing districts today.

RT. FOLLOW US. VOTE! pic.twitter.com/vELWuqJKJn — STRIKE PAC 🗽 (@StrikePac) October 25, 2022

Oh, and I may just watch this on repeat for awhile when I start to feel anxious.

h/t OzarkHillbilly