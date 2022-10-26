Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Report from New York

Cole asked about a red wave in a blue state last night. I don’t know about any other blue state, but I don’t see it happening here.

Apparently the thinking is that Governor Kathy Hochul is in danger because isn’t ahead in the polls by 20 points. That’s nonsense. Her opponent, Lee Zeldin is a remarkably unattractive candidate, but he does have a bunch of noisy supporters. I have yet to see a Hochul lawn sign, while dozens of Zeldin signs blight the lawns in my fairly blue but still somewhat Republican town. This is typical for Republicans in upstate New York. They consider themselves victims of the tyranny of downstate New York, when in fact their lives up here are subsidized by taxes from downstate.

The geography of this race is a bit different from the average New York race, because Hochul is from Buffalo and Zeldin is from Long Island. Normally, Democratic statewide candidates are from downstate. This matters in the primary, but not the general — I doubt that a lot of the solidly blue districts downstate are going to have voters crossing over to elect an anti-abortion prick from Suffolk County. Zeldin, La’Ron Singletary, the numpty running for the US House in my district, and other Republican candidates that I see around here just aren’t charismatic crossover-voter-inspiring candidates.

My guess about what’s going on with Hochul and the media is that she’s “foreign” by the insular standards of the downstate press who actually, in their heart of hearts, liked Andrew Cuomo. Hochul is a big part of the last couple of years of true Democratic rule in New York. Even though we have long been a blue state, Cuomo presided over a split Senate where he and a couple of turncoat Democrats could be the dealmakers, and in that role, he blocked a lot of progressive legislation. Now that both chambers of the legislature are solidly blue, we have a progressive state government with progressive policies like legalized cannabis and loud-and-proud support of women’s rights. There are a lot of members of the “liberal media” who are old, white, male and uncomfortable with an Irish grandmother from Buffalo. As far as I’m concerned, fuck them, collectively and individually. Hochul’s going to win, and they’re going to squirm.

Note also that Chuck Schumer is on the ballot and Chuck always wins.

As a final note, like a lot of you (I assume), this election weighs heavily. It really does seem like one of the last gasps of democracy and women’s rights in this country. It also seems that something that used to be more-or-less reliable — polling — isn’t anymore. The polls can be wrong in either direction. We just need to fucking fight.

    34 Comments

      UncleEbeneezer

      As SwingLeft says “this election is within the margin of effort.”  Canvass, phonebank, text, write postcards etc.

      Math Guy

      I am concerned that reporting polling results can discourage people from voting and, moreover, that some groups are using polls to do just that; discourage the other side from voting. All  “conspiracy theories“ aside, polls are not a very reliable way of predicting the outcome of an election, especially when  the elections will, in fact, be close. Vote. And let your friends and family know that you are voting so they feel more inclined to vote – you know, social pressure, tribe identity and all that.

      Pharniel

      Yeah. I’ve been having lots of feelz because here in MI the GOP candidates for Gov, AG & SoS were too out there for the GOP. But the “Family Friendly” reliable Rick “one tough nerd” Snyder style technocrats got caught up in a signature faking scheme and didn’t make it on the ballot.

      It’s been A Lot.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you.  I think this is media hysteria, dialed up to 11.

      Ignore it.  Tune it out.  Work your social circle to vote, and do what you can (postcards, knock doors, text bank).

      I really think we need to hit some of the newspapers and other media outlets HARD after this election.  Save examples of their slanted headlines and reporting.  Take screen shots.  (Especially helpful with the FTF FNYTimes, which has corrected some stories, after the fact.  That, to me, is rather slimy.)

      Jinchi

      I feel the same way about California. I don’t see any signs of a red-wave here. Democrats seem like sho-ins to win every statewide race.

      Maybe it feels different in other parts of the country, with red states getting redder and blue states bluer.

      In any case I’m happy with the record early vote turnout so far. The Republican brand works best when people stay home.

      Served

      IL seems to be mostly safe to me as well. The Rs nominated a bunch of completely repellent gasbags.

      One area of concern is a Supreme Court race that could tip the balance to R. I worry that when people are generally dissatisfied but the out-party is clearly unelectable, they’ll take their frustration out on a down-ballot race. The usual suspects are pumping money into the Supreme Court race as well. It will be a nailbiter on election day, I’m afraid.

      Scout211

      Meadows was ordered to testify.

      He’ll likely appeal, but the tide seems to be turning, albeit slowly.


      CNN       — 
      A South Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury 2020 election meddling investigation.
      “I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him,” Judge Edward Miller – who sits on the Court of Common Pleas in Pickens County, South Carolina – said at the end of a hearing Wednesday morning.

      Alison Rose

      Well, as much as the vanishing California Republican Party wants to believe otherwise, there’s no red wave happening in this state any time soon.

      What has been interesting is that in the past week or so, I’ve started seeing YouTube ads from Newsom, not in support of a particular proposition this time or his own candidacy, but more generally about just voting to preserve democracy and basic rights. I’m wondering if those ads are being run elsewhere, too? Like, are people in other states (like, you know…Florida and Texas) seeing them on YT too? It feels like part of his push this year to reach out to voters in other states to get them to vote the right way on their elections in order to benefit themselves AND the rest of the country.

      Barry A-H-S-S

      It also seems that something that used to be more-or-less reliable — polling — isn’t anymore. The polls can be wrong in either direction. We just need to fucking fight.

      That right there!  That’s why all the horseshit about doomed dems.  We’re –and have been for over a year–living in a PsyOps zone.  The oligarchy and their crooked handmaids in the media are deperate to demotivate us, drive us down, make us agree to be defeated.

      Stand up and roar!  Vote, vote vote!

      TaMara

      Colorado will stay moderately blue. I’m a little worried about the state house races, I’d like to keep the Dems in charge, but just not sure how that’s going to play out. I do know that soon-to-be re-elected Gov Polis will veto anything too grievous.

      Ignore the media for the next few weeks, for your own mental sanity. I watched 5-minutes of Kornacki on Ari’s show yesterday and couldn’t believe what I was hearing/seeing. He was all doom and gloom about how the Dems would lose the senate while standing in front of a board that showed what should have been SAFE republican senate seats all within the margin of error, but it was the Dems who should be worried?! I turned it off.

      The only solid seat seemed to be Rubio, but I’d love to hear what Demming’s internals say about that – he had Rubio up by 6. Seems high. Any FL folk want to weigh in on that race? I’m curious.

      Rusty

      To follow on this and Cole’s post from last night, I think we underestimate people’s engagement with the substantive issues and make broad generalizations when voters are focused on their own lives.  Yes, the economy broadly is good with very low unemployment.  For folks that have a hard time finding a job, that is good.  But the majority of people have jobs, so low unemployment is more abstract, but inflation is very real.  It isn’t helpful to make fun of the cost of bacon, people are used to buying bacon and when the price shoots up they notice and having to cut back is taken as a decline in their life style.  Same for gas prices, and the party in power typically gets punished for letting these things happen, even when they have no influence over events.  I think this happens with a lot of other issues.  Abortion is more abstract for a chunk of the electorate, feeling that crime is up is less abstract.  Throw in single issue voters, anti-abortion, pro-gun, etc., and it’s always going to be harder for Democrats.  Mostly people have worries and they want someone to “do something”.  So the last governor race in VA, and this time where I am in NH, parents are worried about education.  The Republicans are promising to “do something”.  The fact that it will be a tiny rise in spending a big expansion of vouchers that will actually take money away from the public schools are the details most voters miss.  The Republicans are promising to “do something”.  If in the end the electorate doesn’t like it, they will vote for the Dems, or get focused on some other issue where they want someone to “do something”.  In two weeks it will be all over but the crying, and I expect to need some tissues.  Then we pick ourselves up and start the fight again.

      Betty Cracker

      I have no idea what will happen in the election, but to riff on a conversation that was happening in the morning thread about doom and gloom demoralizing voters, if that’s so, why do Dems (Repubs too, I assume) bombard donor inboxes with doomy messages begging for money?

      Do they figure anyone who cares enough to donate money will show up anyway, or is the idea that doom and gloom demobilizes voters bullshit? I mean, it can be annoying, granted! But is it actually dangerous to a preferred candidate’s political prospects? I am skeptical.

      PS: I just got a text from FL Dems inviting me to an event in Miami Gardens, which is hundreds of miles away. Not gonna make it! But I let them know our votes are already banked, so maybe they can invite someone in Ft. Lauderdale.

      James E Powell

      @Jinchi:

      My only California concern is turnout. The three southern California congressional races that I talk about repeatedly are winnable if and only if people vote. I am feeling positive mostly because we have mail voting & we do not need to convince people to give up time & travel to a polling place.

      I’m hoping the texts I’m sending have some impact.

      JPL

      Evangelicals are about to be tested in their beliefs, if this is true.

      #GASEN: a *NEW* woman comes forward alleging Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker drove her to a clinic “to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship w/ him.” She’ll speak later today at a presser, per release from attorney Gloria Allred.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker: I assume they’ve got all the messages A-B tested to the hilt and have determined empirically that that appeal gets them the most money.

      The thing is, I doubt that testing probes what OTHER effects the messages might have.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker: There’s unfortunately a science to email solicitations.  To the extent I look at my spam filter, I don’t find a consistent message in the emails, and I think that’s because the science tells them that different groups of people respond to different messages when it comes to fundraising.  I have no idea if the email messaging affects turnout, however.

      Gin & Tonic

      I could see bad things happening here in RI. The Governor, Dan McKee, who was Lt. Gov. under Gina Raimondo who left for a Cabinet job, is dull. His challenger is a rich carpetbagging Republican woman, Ashley Kalus, who’s not conspicuously a Trumpist and who is spending a fortune. We (like Mass) have elected Republican governors before, and it could happen again. In CD 1, David Cicilline will win in a walk, but in CD 2, the incumbent Dem, Jim Langevin, is retiring, and the Dem candidate, Seth Magaziner, has a long association with Clinton-world which is not a net positive, IMO. His challenger, Allan Fung, a former mayor of one of RI’s cities, is also well-funded and has a chance. Both he and Kalus could draw some “see, I’m not a bigot” votes. Neither Senator is up this year.

      MazeDancer

      The majority of NY State voters are not going to vote against abortion.

      What I see happening is hate-filled white men, getting louder and more hate-filled. And the folks who have always voted GOP really wanting everything to stay as it always has been. So ignoring that crazy people have taken over their party.

      Privileged people from NYC are steadily taking over housing. But not all of them have transferred their voter registration Upstate. But they are still Dems.

      And women are pissed. Still pissed. Forever pissed. And voting in numbers too big to ignore.

      jonas

      @Scout211:A South Carolina judge on Wednesday ruled that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must appear for testimony in the Atlanta-area grand jury 2020 election meddling investigation.

      At least until Clarence Thomas issues a stay…

      I think this may have been briefly mentioned by one of the front pagers the other day, but I can’t believe the fact that Clarence Thomas — who’s own fucking wife was directly involved in TFG’s Big Lie scheme — had the absolute chutzpah to block Graham’s testimony in the Georgia probe. I guess ever since Dobbs the court’s right wing pretty much feels invincible and has absolutely no fucks left to give. It’s an absolute disgrace and if some liberal judge had done anything like this with a conflict of interest that glaring, it would be lighting the rightwing outrage machine like pure jet fuel for the next five years.

      Betty Cracker

      @Matt McIrvin: & @Baud: Yep — I’m sure they A/B test the hell out of it. Also, if you’re begging for money, telling people you’re broke and in dire straights is obviously better for that purpose than waxing Pollyanna. Still, I wonder if there’s an unintended effect, if the folks who say doom-and-gloom materially harms turnout are correct.

      Van Buren

      I live on Long Island and work in Brooklyn. A month ago I would have said NY will be a blue wave. Now I am not sure. All I hear from women is fear of crime, nothing about reproductive rights. I am a bit uneasy…

      Jerszy

      If only there were some way to get New York to fake/pretend going MAGA without actually risking ceding any power to them.

      Because winning over all of New York is the key, ego holy grail for TFG. If he believed that he had *that* state ‘coming around on’, ‘won over’, and ‘following’ him, he wouldn’t even bother with the expense and effort of running for any office.

      Matt McIrvin

      In Massachusetts, the main change I see is that the Republicans have screwed themselves over in the governor’s race by going for a Trumpy loyalist instead of the usual Nice Polite Republican for the NPR set, so current AG Maura Healey is heavily favored to take the governor’s office back for the Democrats. I’ve seen no signs of that budging.

      And basically no other races in the state are getting significant polling, now that some of the seriously contested primaries are over. The Senate seats aren’t up this year. It’s possible that a red wave is going to slip in under the radar, but I haven’t heard serious concerns about it.

      catclub

      @Cameron: ​
       

      Alas, only YouTube political ads I’m seeing here in FL are for Ron DeSantis.

      Can I direct LOTS of DeSantis youtube ads to me – at great cost to desantis? No I don’t live in Florida, but i would be happy to waste his money.

      jonas

      Even if Hochul prevails over Zeldin — and I’ll be shocked if she doesn’t — a close result will still send orgasmic tinglies through the state and national MSM. It will be taken as a bellwether that Dems are utterly doomed in 2024 and should appear in public with nothing but sack-cloth and ashes from here on out. The Morning Edition coverage of it will make you want to rage vomit, I guarantee.

      In the meantime, I don’t think Schumer even has a Republican opponent. If he does, I have no clue who he/she is.

      Reply

