And Now For Something Completely Different

Albatrossity sent me a link to a site for an organization that turns 25 this year.  At 25, they are even older than we are!

He and his partner are both involved with this group (are they cheating on Balloon Juice?) as Elizabeth is the (unpaid, volunteer) non-fiction editor for their online literary journal.  I am polite (at least most of the time!) so I took a look.  I found stories, poetry, beautiful pictures, a lovely time-out from elections and the barrage of current events.

The site turned out to be calming, better than a walk in the woods on this cold, damp day.  And I came across this thoughtful article and a poem that I want to share.

Continue to Be: A Response to Roe

A Letter to America of Prose + Postcard Collages

by Jennifer Case

Continue to Be: A Response to Roe

The truth is: when the news about Roe came out, I could feel it in my body. Not like a gut punch, but something worse, and something deeper. I felt a violation in the deep, recessed, thrumming part of myself that knows what it is like to feel forced to give birth. I have had a planned pregnancy, and I have had an unintended pregnancy, and I know what it is like to pee on a stick and come up against a husband, a mother, a family, a society, a political system, and a religion that will not allow me an option.

That tell me I will get over my despair, and that my life doesn’t matter, and that I have no choice because there is only one choice. I know what it is like to collapse under those pressures and to lose my voice.

That is just one contribution from their Letter to America series.  Here is another one, a poem by Cati Porter:

Dear America,

I am your daughter and
I am angry.

Born in a barn and
raised by wolves,

I have eaten
the porridge

and the plums
and I am not sorry.

You told me that
I can’t go home again

but it was you
who sold me a bridge

that was not yours,
then set it on fire.

They are having an auction as part of their anniversary, which includes photographs from Albatrossity, but (more importantly), possibilities for interactions (hiking, birdwatching, writing workshops, etc) with some of their published authors, including Elizabeth and a newly-minted MacArthur Genius award winner, Drew Lanham, as well as many others.

If any of that sounds interesting, check it out.  I think the auction ends a week from today, but of course the site will be there long after that.

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Mike in NC

      Got an email from the Franken for Iowa campaign, noting that Traitor Trump is going to Iowa again to campaign for insurrectionist Chuck Grassley. That was sufficient for me to kick in another $25 donation.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      opiejeanne

      This looks like a great site. Thanks for showing it to us.

      In other news, The Baby is still not here. They just broke her water.  Mama is resting comfortably, having mild contractions, The Baby is doing great. They’re saying 6-8 hours, possibly.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leslie

      Okay, question for alla y’all. Got paid today and want to make my final thermometer donations. I can give little bits to all of them, or a bit more to a few. The latter feels like it might be more useful at this point. Opinions about which candidate / group(s) might benefit most? I’m leaning toward the AZ gotv operation, but am happy to give to any of them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bupalos

      That poem is… I don’t have the productive poetic gene… VERY GOOD. It does rely on literary literacy, but given that, it’s VERY GOOD.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Almost Retired

      @Leslie: that’s where I’m going.  The AZ group is driving turnout.  I am still optimistic about Arizona, and Worker Power/Unite Here Union  (and Four Directions) are the reason why.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @opiejeanne: Ugh.  I remember when I was induced and the doctor assured me that it would be 10-12 hours and it ended up being 16.  It dragged on and on — and every step of the way as soon as the doctor “threatened” more intervention, it’s like baby heard and said, yikes, time to get going.  Hoping it goes a little faster!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bupalos

      @Leslie: I feel like Ryan in Ohio has been outspent, and that’s the reason we’re down to a longshot at this point.

      People will tell themselves bad and largely false stories about this race if it goes the wrong way. Because on the merits and within the context, I think Ryan won, and I think that outcome is a grand slam in the top of the 9th. I think a win here could resonate out in a way not many others could. But I think he’s been outspent to this point, and I think that money could end up burying the story.

      Which is a long way to say I think there’s a lot of leverage in putting money down right now on Ryan. It’s winnable, and it can be a shockwave.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @Leslie: From our Winnable House Races Purple Districts, these are the two that were added last.  Most everyone else is at $5k or more, except Brad Pfaff but I think these two have a better shot than he does.

      And Now For Something Completely Different

      Hang on while I do the same thing for the other two thermometers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      prostratedragon

      @BlueGuitarist: ​ Ah yes, Ima Hogg always comes up in these contexts. I have a relative who has the same initials as, for instance, Aloysius S Scofield. The “S” does not stand for anything.

      There’s a very weird sense of humor that runs through my family.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      currants

      Oh WOW.  That is fantastic. I’ve had this roiling angst since we first heard about Roe–I grew up with those shitheads, and having Trump win felt like they all were in charge of my life again, even though I no longer live there and am several states away.  But the new Roe decision makes me want to run as far as I can get. I’m older and don’t need to fear pregnancy, but I very much fear the abuse women take (in the guise of “guidance” and “correction”) under such regimes.  And I am very, very angry, because the entire thing is a fraud, though I know (having grown up in it) that this is what that entire movement is driving for–Christ’s kingdom on earth, where only white men have lives worth living.  F#ckers.

      Anyway. Drew Lanham is fantastic–and if the sampled writers are any indication, the entire thing is worth all the time we want to give it.  If you are on Instagram and don’t follow him, please do!

      Reply

