Albatrossity sent me a link to a site for an organization that turns 25 this year. At 25, they are even older than we are!

He and his partner are both involved with this group (are they cheating on Balloon Juice?) as Elizabeth is the (unpaid, volunteer) non-fiction editor for their online literary journal. I am polite (at least most of the time!) so I took a look. I found stories, poetry, beautiful pictures, a lovely time-out from elections and the barrage of current events.

The site turned out to be calming, better than a walk in the woods on this cold, damp day. And I came across this thoughtful article and a poem that I want to share.

A Letter to America of Prose + Postcard Collages

by Jennifer Case

The truth is: when the news about Roe came out, I could feel it in my body. Not like a gut punch, but something worse, and something deeper. I felt a violation in the deep, recessed, thrumming part of myself that knows what it is like to feel forced to give birth. I have had a planned pregnancy, and I have had an unintended pregnancy, and I know what it is like to pee on a stick and come up against a husband, a mother, a family, a society, a political system, and a religion that will not allow me an option. That tell me I will get over my despair, and that my life doesn’t matter, and that I have no choice because there is only one choice. I know what it is like to collapse under those pressures and to lose my voice.

That is just one contribution from their Letter to America series. Here is another one, a poem by Cati Porter:

Dear America, I am your daughter and

I am angry. Born in a barn and

raised by wolves, I have eaten

the porridge and the plums

and I am not sorry. You told me that

I can’t go home again but it was you

who sold me a bridge that was not yours,

then set it on fire.

They are having an auction as part of their anniversary, which includes photographs from Albatrossity, but (more importantly), possibilities for interactions (hiking, birdwatching, writing workshops, etc) with some of their published authors, including Elizabeth and a newly-minted MacArthur Genius award winner, Drew Lanham, as well as many others.

If any of that sounds interesting, check it out. I think the auction ends a week from today, but of course the site will be there long after that.