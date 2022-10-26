Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The SunBund Crew

Earlier this week, Marco Rubio huffed on Twitter about an attack on a Republican canvasser* (in a deeply red neighborhood, for what it’s worth), and it turns out there’s more to the story:

The Rubio-DeSantis supporter is Christopher Monzon, who marched in Charlottesville carrying a Confederate flag and chanting “Jews will not replace us” — on camera! He’s locally infamous to Miami anti-hate groups, who outed him as the so-called “Cuban Confederate” when Rubio made the story a thing.

Monzon acknowledges he marched in Charlottesville but claims he left the white supremacist gang he was previously affiliated with. Also, further investigation revealed that the FL GOP paid the allegedly recovering neo-Nazi $10K over the summer, so Monzon is not a random canvasser — he’s a paid FL GOP operative who is/was also a neo-Confederate antisemite. What are the odds?

According to a story in the Miami Herald, the perp who administered the beat-down isn’t registered to vote, and his Republican mother claims Monzon’s story about being attacked for being a Republican is bullshit. She says her son is apolitical and the fight must have been about something else.

The police report contains no indication the attack was politically motivated. At first they said there was only one attacker, who is currently in jail, then another person was arrested, but there’s still no indication the assault was motivated by politics. The cops say the matter is still being investigated.

After Rubio posted the tweet above, Monzon agreed to tell the story about the attack being a political hit-job. But after being outed as a neo-Nazi, he changed his mind. When a reporter whom Monzon had invited showed up at the hospital to interview him, the reporter was turned back by members of the Dade County Proud Boys. So maybe the victim is not such an ex-fascist after all.

Rubio is an ass, but the important nugget from the story is that the FL GOP has a fascist on the payroll. However, that is a dog-bites-man story, so it’s not getting a ton of play, at least not so far.

In other “free state” news, as Sister Golden Bear shared yesterday, a drag queen story time event in Orlando had to be cancelled because of threats.  Democratic FL House Rep. Rep. Anna Eskamani was quoted in the story, which she tweeted:

“These threats of violence targeting both the LGBTQ+ community and Jewish community have become all too common in the United States and in Florida. We must stand together — across party lines — to oppose this hatred and bigotry.”

The Republican loon who is running against Eskamani (and will hopefully get crushed because it’s a pretty blue district) piped up with “drag for children is disgusting” in response. She’s entitled to her opinion, but whatever happened to mind your own fucking business?

Rhetorical question, but really, it’s not about protecting children. It’s about signaling solidarity with violent fascists and pedophilia-obsessed Qanon kooks. That’s the Florida Republican Party today, from Rubio to the fringe nut opposing Eskamani.

Open thread.

*Attacking canvassers is bad, but punching Nazis is good, so we may have a genuine paradox here.

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      Hang on here.

      When a reporter whom Monzon had invited showed up at the hospital to interview him, the reporter was turned back by members of the Dade County Proud Boys.

      WTF? Are the proud Boys this guy’s family? Is the hospital OK with this? What does “turned back” mean here?

      I have questions. I’d like to see more details on how this seems to be OK with the reporter.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      I will note that my cousin is a State Rep in Connecticut, and she got bitten by a dog last month while canvassing for her re-election, and she isn’t being such a piece of shit about it.

      She’s y’all’s kind of people, and she’d love some money for her campaign. And your vote, of course.

      Aimee4Ridgefield

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      I also have a real issue with Mr. Rubio’s tweet describing humans as “four animals.”

      That is precisely the dehumanizing kind of language intending autocrats use, and which we need to call out.

      Besides which, there have been several cases of postal carriers and delivery persons attacked and even killed by dogs in recent months.  It’s possible an Amazon driver was killed by animals.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mousebumples

      Do we really believe he was canvassing when this happened? I’m going to just view this as a Nazi getting punched and figure that they lied about the door knocking part too.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      bbleh

      [shakes head sadly]  Just more Republican-on-Republican violence, in one of those Republican neighborhoods in the big city.  It’s a shame, but that’s just how they are, and there’s not much we can do about it.  [whispers to colleague] Hell let ’em kill each other off, make the world a better place right?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hells littlest angel

      Monzon acknowledges he marched in Charlottesville but claims he left the white supremacist gang he was previously affiliated with.

       

      You know, he’s redeemed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      “The Cuban Confederate.”  You cannot make this shit up.

      And the second of his assailants, Mr. Casanova, sicced him with two German Shepherds that were conveniently ensconced in Casanova’s Mercedes SUV.  (Your New Times link.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      These attacks on drag events are so scary and infuriating.  I am at a loss for how to protect the participants and ensure they can continue safely.

      Reply

