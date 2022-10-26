Earlier this week, Marco Rubio huffed on Twitter about an attack on a Republican canvasser* (in a deeply red neighborhood, for what it’s worth), and it turns out there’s more to the story:

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

The Rubio-DeSantis supporter is Christopher Monzon, who marched in Charlottesville carrying a Confederate flag and chanting “Jews will not replace us” — on camera! He’s locally infamous to Miami anti-hate groups, who outed him as the so-called “Cuban Confederate” when Rubio made the story a thing.

Monzon acknowledges he marched in Charlottesville but claims he left the white supremacist gang he was previously affiliated with. Also, further investigation revealed that the FL GOP paid the allegedly recovering neo-Nazi $10K over the summer, so Monzon is not a random canvasser — he’s a paid FL GOP operative who is/was also a neo-Confederate antisemite. What are the odds?

According to a story in the Miami Herald, the perp who administered the beat-down isn’t registered to vote, and his Republican mother claims Monzon’s story about being attacked for being a Republican is bullshit. She says her son is apolitical and the fight must have been about something else.

The police report contains no indication the attack was politically motivated. At first they said there was only one attacker, who is currently in jail, then another person was arrested, but there’s still no indication the assault was motivated by politics. The cops say the matter is still being investigated.

After Rubio posted the tweet above, Monzon agreed to tell the story about the attack being a political hit-job. But after being outed as a neo-Nazi, he changed his mind. When a reporter whom Monzon had invited showed up at the hospital to interview him, the reporter was turned back by members of the Dade County Proud Boys. So maybe the victim is not such an ex-fascist after all.

Rubio is an ass, but the important nugget from the story is that the FL GOP has a fascist on the payroll. However, that is a dog-bites-man story, so it’s not getting a ton of play, at least not so far.

In other “free state” news, as Sister Golden Bear shared yesterday, a drag queen story time event in Orlando had to be cancelled because of threats. Democratic FL House Rep. Rep. Anna Eskamani was quoted in the story, which she tweeted:

“These threats of violence targeting both the LGBTQ+ community and Jewish community have become all too common in the United States and in Florida. We must stand together — across party lines — to oppose this hatred and bigotry.”

The Republican loon who is running against Eskamani (and will hopefully get crushed because it’s a pretty blue district) piped up with “drag for children is disgusting” in response. She’s entitled to her opinion, but whatever happened to mind your own fucking business?

Rhetorical question, but really, it’s not about protecting children. It’s about signaling solidarity with violent fascists and pedophilia-obsessed Qanon kooks. That’s the Florida Republican Party today, from Rubio to the fringe nut opposing Eskamani.

Open thread.

*Attacking canvassers is bad, but punching Nazis is good, so we may have a genuine paradox here.