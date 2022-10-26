Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 245: The Russians Have Reached the Sloppy Agitprop Stage

43 Comments

The Russian dirty bomb agitprop hit a new low today:

I realize the war isn’t going well, but make an effort!

I had a very long day and am fried. So just the basics tonight.

Here is President Zelenksyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English language transcript after the jump.

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

Today I held a big meeting on the energy situation. The participants were government officials, the Office, energy companies, and the State Emergency Service. The topics were diverse. It was recovery of damaged objects, protection of generation, ensuring people’s access to energy.

The state of nuclear and hydrogen generation was analyzed separately, as well as the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Russian terrorists have created such difficult conditions for our energy workers that no one in Europe has ever seen or encountered. There were no such threats that our specialists are forced to overcome now. And they overcome them with honor.

I thank all the workers in the energy sector, our rescuers, repair crews, representatives of local governments, private companies who work efficiently enough to maintain the stability of our energy system despite all threats.

In many cities and regions of Ukraine, emergency blackouts happen, power consumption has to be limited. But we all have to remember one thing: we need victory over Russia in the energy sphere as well.

No matter what the enemy does, our task is to break its plans and protect Ukraine. And this is not just someone’s task, it concerns not only energy workers or anyone else. Conscious energy consumption is now needed by all Ukrainians. Please choose your own scheme for limiting electricity consumption while there is a shortage in the general power system.

The situation on the front line has not undergone significant changes. The fiercest battles are in Donetsk region: Bakhmut direction, Avdiyivka. The craziness of the Russian command is now most visible there: day after day for months, they drive people there to death, concentrate the maximum power of artillery strikes there. All our soldiers who hold positions in these directions in Donetsk region are simply heroes.

Active actions in other directions continue. Today I would like to mention the soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade for their bravery in liberating the occupied territories in Luhansk region.

In general, we are strengthening our positions everywhere at the front, reducing the capabilities of the occupiers, destroying their logistics and preparing good news for Ukraine.

Today, during the day, the air raid alerts sounded several times over most of the territory of our state. The Air Force has results – another helicopter of the occupiers was shot down, another drone.

By the way, the total number of downed Russian helicopters is already approaching 250. The Russian occupiers have already lost as much equipment – aircraft and other – as most of the world’s armies simply do not have and will never have in service. Russia will not be able to recover these losses. I thank all our fighters for such a gradual and irreversible demilitarization of the enemy.

We continue to do everything possible to free our people from Russian captivity. Today, we can finally announce the release of ten more Ukrainians. Our exchange team is working around the clock.

And I want to emphasize once again that any of our front-line units can speed up exchanges by capturing the occupiers. The more Russian soldiers are in our exchange fund, the sooner we will return Ukrainians home from Russia.

The President of Guinea-Bissau visited Kyiv today. He also chairs the Economic Community of West African Countries. In fact, he is a representative of 15 African countries that are part of this community. And this is the first African leader who visited our country after February 24.

In general, we are consistently expanding our contacts with Africa, filling them with new content. Many negotiations and agreements are taking place for the first time in our history. It is very important that on this continent, where the Kremlin’s influence is traditionally significant, they hear the Ukrainian position and know the full truth about what is really happening. We provide it.

We also work every day to protect our grain export initiative. It is obvious that Russia intends to exacerbate the global food crisis again, to bring back the threat of large-scale famine. And this, in particular, is the responsibility of all our partners – after all, to guarantee food security and end this dirty Russian game with hunger.

Today, due to deliberate Russian inhibition of our food exports, the number of ships waiting for the opportunity to meet contractual obligations is already 175. And this is not just some trade problem. This is the deterioration of access to food for millions of people and the threat of an even greater increase in the prices of essential products on different continents – both in Africa, and in Asia, and in Europe. If, after all, Russia succeeds in the negative scenario, it will end in a new large-scale migration crisis.

Russia as a terrorist state is a terrorist in everything and deserves daily increasing international pressure on it.

I am grateful to those leaders and those politicians who understand and ensure this. I am grateful, in particular, to the Senate of Poland, which decided to officially recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. And such decisions should be adopted by the majority of the countries of the world – Russia itself, by its actions, leaves no alternative.

I thank everyone who helps us fight against Russian terror!

Glory to all who fight and work for the freedom of Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

Oh goody, the Russian security council has discovered QAnon!

Satanic panic for everybody!

And then DougJ appeared…

Harold Ramis Dont Cross The Streams GIF by Ghostbusters

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Izium and Bakhmut:

Ukrainian Air Defense is on the hunt!

Reuters managed to get their hands on a batch of Russian military documents left behind Balakliia:

BALAKLIIA, Ukraine – The Russian soldiers had fled weeks before. But they left their traces everywhere.

Concrete steps led into the basement of their hastily abandoned headquarters in this small riverside town in eastern Ukraine. A bunker smelling of damp lay behind a steel door marked “Command Group.” Papers, some charred, were stuffed into a furnace. Others were scattered across the floor.

In a floral notebook, an unnamed staff officer left a sketch of a cartoon soldier and mused about going home. The book’s 91 handwritten pages contained other information, too: coordinates of Russian intelligence units, records of calls from commanders, details of battles, men killed and equipment destroyed. And accounts of a breakdown in morale and discipline.

In all, the bunker yielded thousands of pages of documents. Reuters reviewed more than a thousand of them. They detail the inner workings of the Russian military and shed new light on events leading up to one of President Vladimir Putin’s most stinging battlefield defeats: Russia’s chaotic retreat from Ukraine’s northeast in September.

In the weeks before that defeat, Russian forces were struggling with surveillance and electronic warfare. They were using off-the-shelf drones flown by barely trained soldiers. Their equipment for jamming Ukrainian communications was often out of action.  By the end of August, the documents show, the force was depleted, hit by death, desertions and combat stress. Two units – accounting for about a sixth of the total force – were operating at 20% of their full strength.

The documents also reveal the increasing effectiveness of Ukraine’s forces and offer clues to how the eight-month-old war might unfold, with Russia now under intense pressure on the southern front around the Black Sea coast. In the weeks before their retreat, Russian forces around Balakliia, a town 90 kilometres south of Kharkiv, came under heavy bombardment from HIMARS rocket launchers, recently supplied by the United States. The precision missiles repeatedly hit command posts.

A Russian officer who served in the Balakliia force for three months, described to Reuters a sense of menace hanging over the occupiers. One of his friends bled to death in early September after a Ukrainian strike on a command post in a nearby village.

“It’s a game of roulette,” said the officer, who asked to be identified by his military call sign Plakat Junior 888. “You either get lucky, or you are unlucky. The strikes can land anywhere.”

The Kremlin press service referred questions for this article to the Defence Ministry, which didn’t comment. Russia has said previously its military has everything it needs to fight the war.

Much, much, much more at the link. Including screengrabs and pictures.

Your daily Patron!

Here’s the link to the United24 site. You know what to do if you are so inclined!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Слова тут зайві…🧀💔 #песпатрон #патрондснс

♬ im yours by isabel larosa sped up – official_IsabelLaRosa

The caption machine translates as:

Words are superfluous here…🧀💔 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

Open thread!

    43Comments

    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      “I feel like I’m not doing enough to keep them alive.”

      OMG this freaking broke my heart. Especially since whomever it is who writes the tweets for that account is probably speaking their own thoughts through it. Every single person in Ukraine is doing everything they can, and I hope they never feel like it’s not enough.

      I liked this video asking Kyiv residents if russia had succeeded in scaring or cowing them. You get three guesses as to their answers.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RaflW

      When Boris Yeltsin was losing control of the situation decades ago, I worried that some terrorist cell outside the broken USSR would acquire enough poorly guarded or secured radioactive material to do up a decent size dirty bomb. Now, here we are, and it could be Putin himself who ends up giving the order to blow one up.

      Glad that the scam pretense is widely exposed, though that may not stop a desperate and increasingly foolish/reckless man from trying.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Tony G

      The “desatanization” of Ukraine.  Apparently the crack Russian intelligence agents found out about Zelenskyy playing Black Sabbath LPs backwards.  Curses, foiled again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Tony G

      The Russian propaganda apparatus is apparently as incompetent as every other aspect of Russia.  Pathetic.  The Italian armed forces during World War Two might not have been this inept.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Andrya

      @The Pale Scot:  It’s obvious what putin will do  with the body.  He will have a grand public propaganda funeral to try to whip up public morale.  If he’s feeling extra wicked/stupid, he will imply the Ukrainians murdered Potemkin- in 1795.

      There’s a bit of irony here- this  is the Potemkin of “Potemkin villages” i.e. fake villages to give the impression they were real villages.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony G

      @The Pale Scot: I can’t even think of a lame joke about this, it’s so weird and bizarre.  The question comes to mind: With the Russian Army so busy stealing corpses, washing machines and everything else that they find, I wonder whether they have enough time and energy to fight the evil Ukrainians.  This might be a major reason why they’ve been so incompetent as a fighting force.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      N̶A̶T̶O̶̶
      J̶e̶w̶i̶s̶h̶ ̶n̶a̶z̶i̶ ̶c̶o̶u̶p̶̶
      W̶h̶a̶t̶ ̶a̶b̶o̶u̶t̶ ̶A̶z̶o̶v̶̶
      P̶r̶o̶t̶e̶c̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶R̶u̶s̶s̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶s̶p̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶p̶o̶p̶̶
      B̶i̶o̶l̶a̶b̶s̶̶
      J̶e̶w̶i̶s̶h̶ ̶s̶p̶a̶c̶e̶ ̶l̶a̶s̶e̶r̶s̶̶
      W̶e̶a̶p̶o̶n̶i̶z̶e̶d̶ ̶b̶i̶r̶d̶s̶̶
      D̶i̶r̶t̶y̶ ̶b̶o̶m̶b̶s̶
      Let’s try Satanism

      — Adin of Crimea (@AdinOfCrimea) October 26, 2022

      (via DarthPutinKGB)

      (What a weird strike-through font…)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Mike in DC

      I assume Russia has some basic idea of what will happen if they use even one teensy-tiny 5 kiloton tac nuke in Ukraine:

      –“national death penalty” level economic sanctions–not even humanitarian aid permitted

      –their position in global organizations is at risk, including their seat on the UNSC–this is hard to pull off, but not inconceivable

      –even the people still trading with them now cut them off, either due to their own redlines being crossed or fear at being sanctioned themselves

      –military aid to Ukraine massively stepped up, previously barred weapons now on the table(ATACMS, jets, Patriot, Abrams tanks, etc)

      –some kind of massive demonstration of conventional force to make an indelible point to Putin that backing off is in his self-interest and self-preservation interest.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Aussie Sheila

      @Another Scott: What’s funny/not funny about that list is the first four items are actual excuses/arguments from many people whom I would have expected to know or understand better.

      There is a whole on line lefty cohort in the US who trot out this crap on a regular basis. I know idiocy is cross cultural, but I haven’t seen anything quite like it anywhere else in the English speaking world.*

      *Because English is the only language I can read completely fluently.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Carlo Graziani

      On Russian military document discipline:

      During the Cold War, US, British, and French military attaches were entitled by the terms of the post-war settlement to roam East Germany as touring military missions, essentially as legal spies on Soviet military activity. They were banned from areas where active military exercises were underway, but when the maneuvers were over, they scoured the area for scraps of paper, because the Soviet troops were not issued toilet paper. In consequence of which any paper that came to hand was pressed into service as bumwad. This not infrequently included letters from home, maps, and other military documents, which the wind proceeded to blow around the fields. In The Hidden Hand, Richard Aldrich writes:

      American G-2 officers on these tours recalled this dismal type of intelligence collection. Nevertheless, as early as 1950, this material provided everything from ciphers to intelligence on morale levels and also on Army-Party-MGB relations in the field. The British, French and American missions enjoyed “forwarding” to each other some of these unsavoury intelligence items “for further analysis”.

      It’s good to see certan traditions being kept up.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      There are reports that an Israeli anti-drone weapon has actually been seen in the Ukrainian battle space. Not Iron Dome or David’s Sling missiles, but rather the “Smartshooter” system. This is a computer aimed rifle carried by a quadcopter drone. A compact electro-optical, AI assisted component is supposed to make it a “one shot, one kill” weapon. The Smartshooter can also be mounted on a light airplane.

      There were reports last month that an Israeli company had transferred anti-drone weapons to Poland knowing that they would be passed on to Ukraine. Israel’s Defense Ministry approved the sales. Apparently that system was the Smartshooter. The US and Indian militaries also intend to purchase these weapons.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Urza

      @trollhattan: Stealing engines to keep the drones running sounds like something Russia would do.  Its like all Americas enemies were just cartoon caricatures made up by the military industrial complex or something.  And Russia now trying to recruit Afghans to fight for them, most of which are only available because we didn’t bother to bring them stateside like we promised.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Carlo Graziani

      @YY_Sima Qian: I think it’s Wagner/Prigozhin, not “Russia”. And it must be doing a number on their logistical supply arrangements. And Prigozhin keeps bitching that MOD is starving Wagner, while the rest of the army is trying to hold the Ukrainians back from Starobilsk, and their final supply line.

      I bet they wish he’d been in that building when it got HIMARS’d.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Tony G

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I have to appreciate Putin for educating me.  I’d heard of “The Battleship Potemkin” and Potemkin villages, of course, but it never occurred to me to find out who this Potemkin guy was.  Apparently he was one of the guys who banged Catherine the Great — and that’s pretty impressive in and of itself.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: These four cylinder engines are used in the Mojeher-6(?) drones. These are similar to the Turkish Bayaktars and carry guided munitions.

      The Shahed kamikaze drones must have smaller engines, maybe two-stroke, as their range is 1500 kilometers. I read that the Shahed’s delta wings and body are made of plastic infused cardboard, for light weight and low cost.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @YY_Sima Qian: The obsession is from Wanger. Prigozhin is positioning himself to be Putin successor so he wants to be the Russian leader who didn’t give up in the Great Patriotic War Against Satanism.
       

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Tony G

      @Carlo Graziani: … “any paper that came to hand was pressed into service as bumwad”.  I’m pretty sure that that Mara-a-Lago guy has been doing that with some of those classified documents that he “borrowed”.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bill Arnold

      @frosty:

      The Spanish Civil War all over again.

      Ukraine and Russia are just barely scratching the space of possible uses of drones (autonomous to various degrees) in warfare. This war is accelerating military tech development.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Bill Arnold: Ukraine and Russia are just barely scratching the space of possible uses of drones (autonomous to various degrees) in warfare. This war is accelerating military tech development.

      Speaking of that someone has already got an anti-drone computer guided rifle out. Mounted on a tripod and looks like something out of Space Marines in the Aliens series.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Carlo Graziani

      @YY_Sima Qian: For Prigozhin and Kadyrov, the “war” seems to have largely moved into social media, with actual combat appearing to be secondary to their immediate concerns. It’s one of the most bizarre aspects of the war, almost a Wag The Dog in reverse. So yes, for Prigozhin, appearing to be fighting for an important symbolic war objective is essential to his media strategy, even if his progress compares unfavorably to 1916 Western Front rates of advance.

      What they are preparing for I couldn’t say. As G&T says, maybe there’s a showdown coming. Or maybe they are living in a completely irrational world. The Biden administration may have some idea, if they still have Moscow wired for sound and video. I have no clue.

      Reply

