after successfully fooling everyone into thinking she was a human woman for six weeks and wrecking mischief, the kitsune returns to the wilds https://t.co/WVRymtlvEt — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 25, 2022

In Japanese folklore (and much modern anime / manga), fox deities are capable of assuming human form — not always to make mischief, but foxes are foxes.

Since non-mythical foxes are the urban British equivalent of trash pandas in America, there are much nastier quips being made!

Meanwhile, in election news…

Kerry Washington for Stacey Abrams:

My journey isn’t about politics or simply policy, it's about the people of Georgia. It's about fighting for basic rights and good living. I find solidarity in the struggles we all face and hope in knowing there is an abundance of relief that belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/Hw0SNiXA47 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2022



(Yes, it’s worth watching — Abrams is great at messaging!)

Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast early ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. https://t.co/rJETEUo6Zc — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 24, 2022

In Texas:

U-shaped line at my early voting location in Dallas right now. All these people are here to vote for Beto. pic.twitter.com/RMU6dBWFw8 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 24, 2022

Turning out to vote in Fort Worth to turn the page on Greg Abbott’s failures. pic.twitter.com/TOQnQxXBSK — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 25, 2022

Together, we’re going to win this election because we’re running with and for the people of Texas. Polls are now open — go vote for change. pic.twitter.com/yuzmuZsPhO — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 24, 2022

And, [ugh] ICYMI…

Mehmet Oz says abortion should be between "a woman, her doctor, and local political leaders." #PASenateDebate pic.twitter.com/mo5JB87U22 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 26, 2022

And then imagine that the punditocracy promptly declared her the winner of the debate. https://t.co/xhSKbTpOFy — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 26, 2022

Can’t wait for local governments to tax abortions & use the revenue to cut property taxes. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 26, 2022