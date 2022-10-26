after successfully fooling everyone into thinking she was a human woman for six weeks and wrecking mischief, the kitsune returns to the wilds https://t.co/WVRymtlvEt
— James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) October 25, 2022
In Japanese folklore (and much modern anime / manga), fox deities are capable of assuming human form — not always to make mischief, but foxes are foxes.
Since non-mythical foxes are the urban British equivalent of trash pandas in America, there are much nastier quips being made!
Meanwhile, in election news…
Kerry Washington for Stacey Abrams:
My journey isn’t about politics or simply policy, it's about the people of Georgia. It's about fighting for basic rights and good living. I find solidarity in the struggles we all face and hope in knowing there is an abundance of relief that belongs to us. pic.twitter.com/Hw0SNiXA47
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 26, 2022
(Yes, it’s worth watching — Abrams is great at messaging!)
Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast early ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. https://t.co/rJETEUo6Zc
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 24, 2022
In Texas:
U-shaped line at my early voting location in Dallas right now. All these people are here to vote for Beto. pic.twitter.com/RMU6dBWFw8
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 24, 2022
Turning out to vote in Fort Worth to turn the page on Greg Abbott’s failures. pic.twitter.com/TOQnQxXBSK
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 25, 2022
Together, we’re going to win this election because we’re running with and for the people of Texas.
Polls are now open — go vote for change. pic.twitter.com/yuzmuZsPhO
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 24, 2022
And, [ugh] ICYMI…
Mehmet Oz says abortion should be between "a woman, her doctor, and local political leaders." #PASenateDebate
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 26, 2022
And then imagine that the punditocracy promptly declared her the winner of the debate. https://t.co/xhSKbTpOFy
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 26, 2022
Can’t wait for local governments to tax abortions & use the revenue to cut property taxes.
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 26, 2022
These dorks don’t understand what happened tonight. Oz gave Fetterman a closing ad, & it’s going to be brutal. https://t.co/uiRcNIsUIX
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 26, 2022
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings