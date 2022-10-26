Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

In my day, never was longer.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

This fight is for everything.

The revolution will be supervised.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Running & Gunning

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Running & Gunning

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,

In Japanese folklore (and much modern anime / manga), fox deities are capable of assuming human form — not always to make mischief, but foxes are foxes.

Since non-mythical foxes are the urban British equivalent of trash pandas in America, there are much nastier quips being made!

Meanwhile, in election news…

Kerry Washington for Stacey Abrams:


(Yes, it’s worth watching — Abrams is great at messaging!)

In Texas:

And, [ugh] ICYMI…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eversor
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • Jay
  • Ken
  • Kristine
  • Marmot
  • MazeDancer
  • Mousebumples
  • New Deal democrat
  • opiejeanne
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • Soprano2
  • Sure Lurkalot

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      If the clips of Fetterman I saw this morning are any indication, his verbal stumbles were a lot less bad than the comments here indicated.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Marmot

      Gonna take a wild guess here that The Atlantic’s John G Hendy never ran for office, never worked for a campaign.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      opiejeanne

      @rikyrah: Good morning.

      I’m awake at this ungodly hour on the west coast because of a stubborn baby granddaughter who isn’t ready to be born, but I get to say good morning to you as a result, so that’s good. Been awake since 2:30 am, need to go back to sleep soon.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      Can’t wait for local governments to tax abortions & use the revenue to cut property taxes.

      It only sounds crazy until you look at how quickly they rolled out the licenses for the cannabis stores.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      The comments last night were made during the debate, not based on the news media reporting of it.

      I think it’s just nerves.  Any imperfection could be an excuse for some normie voter to choose GOP. Who knows? Maybe voters will respond negatively to Fetterman’s debate performance.  I just didn’t find it that bad, and I assume the media would have aired the worst clips.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      @Baud – I’ve also read that Fetterman has never been a gifted debater, historically. He does much better one-on-one. The stroke and associated aphasia probably exacerbate things.

      **Disclaimers – I didn’t watch, I’m not from Pennsylvania, etc.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      There’s a big female Belted Kingfisher perched on a branch outside. She’s not very good at fishing so far this morning — she’s hit the river a few times and come up empty. But her crest is fabulous!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      It’s hard for me to believe anyone would choose Oz over Fetterman. Actually, it’s hard for me to believe anyone would choose Oz at all. He’s a TV huckster. Didn’t anyone learn from the last one

      ETA: Forgot to say I love seeing all those people eager to vote

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Benw

      We like to run

      We like to gun

      We run and gun for fun

      When we run and gun our fun is never done!

       

      I like the fox

      When I leave I pack my socks

      I pack my socks in a brown box

      It’s my brown fox socks box!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      To be fair, I’d probably vote for a Dem TV celebrity over a Republican pol.  I think the difference is that a TV celebrity that is shady has a harder time winning a Dem primary, so I’m spared that choice.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jay

      Starting day 3 at the new job. Still beat from the gig job, 14 hours a day, 6 days, but made bank for the month. Crew at the shop is small, (3 full time Techs, including me, 1 part time, 3 front counter, an Ops Manager and Admin Manager)., 1 part time, a shipper/receiver, truck driver, all nice people. The shop is quiet and all I have to do is fix tools.  Hours are early, but I get to see daylight, and commute is counterflow.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Political engineer Rachel Bitecofer found one big plus in last night’s debate:

      “I hope people appreciate what an EPIC gaffe this is from Dr. Oz:

      Pat Dennis @Patdennis

      Holy shit: Oz says his abortion position: should be between a woman, her doctor, and local political leaders.

      Bitecofer also found a smaller, personal plus:

          Gotta say, as the mom of a son with a lifelong disability that affects  his ability to communicate, John Fetterman just made me so proud. What an achievement!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Soprano2

      @schrodingers_cat: True, but we also have to be careful that we don’t have on blinders that keep us from seeing problems with our candidates. Unfortunately, Fetterman’s stroke is probably an issue for some people even though we all know it hasn’t affected him mentally at all. Plus, Oz is slick and knows how to appear on TV to best advantage, although I agree that saying a woman’s health care should be between her, her doctor, and local politicians was a brutal mistake for him. No one wants a politician in their doctor’s office!

      ETA – the other problem is that “undecided” voters tend to be more shallow, and vote based on shallow things. Nothing we can do about that.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Soprano2: I don’t have blinders on regarding Fetterman. He would not be my choice if I was voting in the PA primary. IIRC he had the stroke before the primary election date. And saying that would be a problem was met with hostility from his supporters

      Black Twitter pointed out his other liabilities as well and were told that the WWC vote would make up for any shortfall and that he was popular with them.

      I hope he wins because we need that seat and OZ is a charlatan.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      New Deal democrat

      Lots of questioning recently about Democrats doing poorly in some polling, including in a thread last night.

      One of the best and most neutral commentators on polling is Dan Guild. He has two important things to say about the current situation:

      1. The Presidential races of 2016 and 2020 “broke” polling, because they systematically under-represented GOP performance. But polling has also had systematic errors in the other direction. This year the truth is that Democrats are very much in contention in States where the economic and other fundamentals say they should not be:

      https://www.bleedingheartland.com/2022/10/25/how-2016-and-2020-broke-political-reporting-and-forecasts/

      2. Right wing pollsters are now lavishly funded, and have learned how to game averages like 538. “ if you think right-wing polls are flooding the zone and changing polling averages – you are right.”

      https://mobile.twitter.com/dcg1114/status/1585101524640092160?cxt=HHwWgMDS0YfctP8rAAAA

      Bottom line: as others have pointed out, pollsters have *no* idea who “likely voters” are this year.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      eversor

      I like our trash pandas better.  Raccoons are crazy smart and funny.  We have a family around here now because someone gave them cat food once and that was that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MazeDancer

      Stacey Abrams video with Kerry Washington felt so normal. I know it’s absurd to say a TV star talking with a political star feels normal, but it does.

      All those white guys spouting hate feels like a cruel performance. Two women having a lovely discussion feels real.

      Maybe none of it is real, but nice women feels more normal to me than absurdly nasty men.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @schrodingers_cat: Fetterman’s stroke occured so close to the primary I think it could have little affect on the result. His two opponents wisely did not raise it except to wish him a swift recovery.

      I was a Fetterman detractor before the primary, but the margin by which he won over two good candidates showed the Pennsylvania Democrats were behind him, and that was good enough for me.

      Also, Fetterman’s image as a “progressive” warrior-bro was exaggerated by some of his supporters. In a recent, long interview with a state newspaper, Fetterman said he intended to vote much like Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr., and I think he meant it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sdhays

      @Baud: The first Gore v. Bush debate broke me from taking debates seriously. It opened my eyes to the fact that whatever happens IN a debate is meaningless – it’s what happens AFTER the debate. At the time, what happened was that the press, who hated Gore, declared, against all evidence, that Bush had won because he didn’t drool on his podium or get confused which way the audience was. It was absolutely disgusting.

      So my takeaway is: if Oz saying that “local political leaders” belong in women’s examination rooms is getting equal play in the news, Oz isn’t winning the after-debate.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.