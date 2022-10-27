Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

The words do not have to be perfect.

No one could have predicted…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

This really is a full service blog.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

I really should read my own blog.

The willow is too close to the house.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Jennifer Rubin: Republicans have shown who they are. Voters should believe them.

Jennifer Rubin: Republicans have shown who they are. Voters should believe them.

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Jennifer Rubin sums it up perfectly.

Republicans have shown who they are. Voters should believe them.  (gift article)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has shown yet again that Republicans are no longer bothering to disguise their extremism and contempt for voters’ intelligence.

Jennifer Rubin’s Major Points:

  • Republicans want politicians to control women’s pregnancies.
  • Republicans won’t hesitate to back former president Donald Trump.
  • Republicans will instigate a constitutional crisis if they do not win in 2024.
  • Republicans no longer pretend to support economic populism.
  • Republicans have no plan to fight inflation.
  • Republicans revel in cruelty.

Here it is again as an image, in case anyone wants to share on social media.

Jennifer Rubin: Republicans have shown who they are. Voters should believe them.And here’s the raw gift article that you can share far and wide, if you choose:  https://wapo.st/3syqZXl

Republicans have shown who they are.  What would your top 6 or 7 points be, if you had a national platform?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Cameron
  • cmorenc
  • eversor
  • Eyeroller
  • JanieM
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NorthLeft
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Other MJS
  • Princess
  • RaflW
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      I sure hope Jen Rubin reflects the journey at least a few percent of conservative women have gone through in the past decade, and especially the past few years since J6. She seems to have cut through the fog of bullshit and fear-button GOP messaging to see how screwed up the priorities of the MAGA horde is

      I’d also add to Jen’s list that Republicans are promising an Impeachmentathon if they take the House. They can’t convict, but it’ll make even the most basic operations of the Exec Branch more difficult.

      They’ll also try to block aid to Ukraine so that Putin has a better chance of at least a stalemate in that immoral war.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Princess

      I would aim right at Gen X: You’ve paid into Social Security for 30 years and now the GOP wants to take it away right as you get close to collecting the money you’re owed. Hit those little Alex Keatons right between the eyes.

       

      @RaflW: The difference between Rubin and most conservative women is that she’s Jewish. There’s a reason she, Kristol, Frum, and even Goldberg in his cowardly way have turned from Trumpism and its because they’ve seen this movie before.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NorthLeft

      Unfortunately, the MSM continues to fret and highlight the “catastrophic” impact of high inflation, while ignoring the positives of full employment, sustained economic growth, and rising corporate/business profits.

      The business community will never publicly admit that they are making more money now than they did under TFG, and that the economic fundamentals are quite good. They want the Republicans back in because they know they will get their taxes cut and assistance in destroying unions, safety and environmental laws, etc.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Cameron

      …and there will not only be impeachments, there will be hearings.  Carl Sagan numbers of hearings.  Gym Jordan, Balloon-Head Gaetz, Lauren Boe-boe-boebert, Jewish Space Laser Lady, all of them, in all their magnificence.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      @NorthLeft: And yet they all – while shoveling cash at GOP pols – ignore that Republicans will do a shutdown and probably jump off the fiscal cliff, without caring what that does to the still-growing-for-now economy. [forehead slap dot gif]

      And if they think they can call up these MAGA choads in office after January and say “Hey, we gave you mad cash, don’t do that!” does anyone think they’ll be listened to? Hahah.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Republicans want to take all your resources and turn you into a serf.

      Republicans want to keep you stupid.

      Republicans want to keep women out of public life.

      Republicans want to destroy your planet.

      Republicans want to turn the country into gated communities for rich white men.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      VOR

      @Cameron: From the Wikipedia article on the 2012 Benghazi attack:

      There were ten investigations into the Benghazi matter: one by the FBI; one by an independent board commissioned by the State Department; two by Democrat-controlled Senate Committees; and six by Republican-controlled House Committees. After the first five Republican investigations found no evidence of wrongdoing by senior Obama administration officials, Republicans in 2014 opened a sixth investigation, the House Select Committee on Benghazi, chaired by Trey Gowdy. This investigation also failed to find any evidence of wrongdoing by senior Obama administration officials.

      That’s the future if Republicans take control of Congress – endless investigations based on conspiracy theories.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JanieM

      Republicans prefer mass slaughter, often of children, to any kind of curbs at all on the private ownership and public display of weapons of war.

      Republicans don’t want most of us to vote.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @NorthLeft:

      The business community will never publicly admit that they are making more money now than they did under TFG,

      Per FTFNYT: Shell “reported adjusted earnings for the third quarter of $9.45 billion, its second-highest profit on record and more than double the $4.1 billion it made in the same period a year earlier.”

      Per CNN: Shell will buy back $4 billion worth of shares and increase its dividend by 15% after posting another gigantic quarterly profit thanks to strong oil and gas prices.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      The Republican Party:

      Is working to destroy democracy by making sure only their supporters’ votes count.
      Has taken away a woman’s right to her bodily autonomy in much of the country, and they’ll make it nationwide if given the chance.
      Wants to cut Social Security.
      Wants to cut Medicare.
      Says they will force the U.S. to default on its debt if they are prevented from cutting Social Security and Medicare, which would cause a global economic crisis that would plunge us into recession.
      Wants to end any further aid to Ukraine as it defends itself against fascist Russia.
      Allies itself with third-world authoritarian strongmen around the world: Putin, Orban, Bolsonaro, MBS.
      Is opposed to any attempt to address global warming.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      cmorenc

      People are feeling scared and insecure, even many folks who in more normal times / by objective standards would be economically prosperous and secure – because their 401k retirement portfolios are getting battered, and inflation is eroding their sense of prosperity, and the whole world seems a scary mess on many fronts.  My wife and I are a good example – realistically, we have enough retirement savings that we’re going to survive very comfortably ok even in a substantial economic downturn, but we’ve had to put on hold our more ambitious dreams that seemed easily in reach a couple of years ago, and we are watching our spending much more closely week-to week.  (We’re still resolutely voting D, so no worries our brains have been corrupted by GOP spin zombies). Nevertheless, these sorts of conditions are fertile for exploitation by demagogues seeking to gain control of social institutions and government for their own ends.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.