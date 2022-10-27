Jennifer Rubin sums it up perfectly.

none of their “[email protected] would address inflation; they would make it worse by increasing the national debt, further tightening the job market and acting as a fiscal stimulus in an already overheated economy. https://t.co/3DhzGMxlae — Jennifer "Pro-privacy" Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 27, 2022

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has shown yet again that Republicans are no longer bothering to disguise their extremism and contempt for voters’ intelligence.

Jennifer Rubin’s Major Points:

Republicans want politicians to control women’s pregnancies.

Republicans won’t hesitate to back former president Donald Trump.

Republicans will instigate a constitutional crisis if they do not win in 2024.

Republicans no longer pretend to support economic populism.

Republicans have no plan to fight inflation.

Republicans revel in cruelty.

Here it is again as an image, in case anyone wants to share on social media.

And here’s the raw gift article that you can share far and wide, if you choose: https://wapo.st/3syqZXl

Republicans have shown who they are. What would your top 6 or 7 points be, if you had a national platform?

Open thread.