Taking a moment from being swamped to yell into the void and get something off my chest. One of the most irritating things about getting older and having watched people and politics for multiple decades is that I am just sick and fucking tired of debating the same bullshit year after year after year. The shit is settled in most cases. The science is settled. The likely outcomes are settled. Just fucking do it.

The proximate source of this outburst is the slew of articles about this bullshit:

Aides to President Joe Biden were enraged when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman abandoned a secret deal they believed they’d struck to boost oil production, The New York Times reported. Citing US and Middle Eastern officials, the newspaper said Biden aides believed they’d reached an agreement with the Saudis to increase oil production until December. This would’ve enabled the Biden White House to claim that the president’s controversial visit to the kingdom in July had resulted in a significant benefit, and would’ve boosted Democrats ahead of the midterms, where they are facing criticism from Republicans over high gas prices. Biden had criticised the Saudis on the campaign trail over their human rights record, but as the war in Ukraine increased oil prices he made the trip to Jeddah over the heads of senior members of his own party and was pictured bumping fists with bin Salman. But instead of handing Biden a much-needed political win, the crown prince abandoned the deal. Saudi Arabia also enraged Democratic lawmakers and White House officials earlier this month by announcing plans to cut production along with Russia and other OPEC nations, pushing up oil prices.

Just fucking stop negotiating with them and cut them the fuck off. They are not an ally in any meaningful sense of the term. Literally every shitty thing that has happened in the Middle East (that was not started by the Brits or the CIA, I must note), has found its genesis in fucking Saudi Arabia. You could go through and list dozens of things they are the cause of, and it does no even begin to start with the 9/11 bombers. Stop propping up this corrupt and brutal and stone age fucking monarchy, their wahabbist cult, and let them deal with their own fucking security and messes.

And while we are at it, fuck Aramco. Put the same god damned screws to them we are currently putting to the Chinese tech sector.

And don’t tell me but, but Israel. Fuck those guys, too. They can handle their own fucking messes. They’re not helping clean anything up, that’s for fucking sure.

I’m sick of these guys.