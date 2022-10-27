Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just Fucking Do It Already

Taking a moment from being swamped to yell into the void and get something off my chest. One of the most irritating things about getting older and having watched people and politics for multiple decades is that I am just sick and fucking tired of debating the same bullshit year after year after year. The shit is settled in most cases. The science is settled. The likely outcomes are settled. Just fucking do it.

The proximate source of this outburst is the slew of articles about this bullshit:

Aides to President Joe Biden were enraged when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman abandoned a secret deal they believed they’d struck to boost oil production, The New York Times reported.

Citing US and Middle Eastern officials, the newspaper said Biden aides believed they’d reached an agreement with the Saudis to increase oil production until December.

This would’ve enabled the Biden White House to claim that the president’s controversial visit to the kingdom in July had resulted in a significant benefit, and would’ve boosted Democrats ahead of the midterms, where they are facing criticism from Republicans over high gas prices.

Biden had criticised the Saudis on the campaign trail over their human rights record, but as the war in Ukraine increased oil prices he made the trip to Jeddah over the heads of senior members of his own party and was pictured bumping fists with bin Salman.

But instead of handing Biden a much-needed political win, the crown prince abandoned the deal. Saudi Arabia also enraged Democratic lawmakers and White House officials earlier this month by announcing plans to cut production along with Russia and other OPEC nations, pushing up oil prices.

Just fucking stop negotiating with them and cut them the fuck off. They are not an ally in any meaningful sense of the term. Literally every shitty thing that has happened in the Middle East (that was not started by the Brits or the CIA, I must note), has found its genesis in fucking Saudi Arabia. You could go through and list dozens of things they are the cause of, and it does no even begin to start with the 9/11 bombers. Stop propping up this corrupt and brutal and stone age fucking monarchy, their wahabbist cult, and let them deal with their own fucking security and messes.

And while we are at it, fuck Aramco. Put the same god damned screws to them we are currently putting to the Chinese tech sector.

And don’t tell me but, but Israel. Fuck those guys, too. They can handle their own fucking messes. They’re not helping clean anything up, that’s for fucking sure.

I’m sick of these guys.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2.

      Old School

      For the conspiracy minded, Trump’s Saudi-backed golf tournament at Doral took place right after Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia.

    3.

      schrodingers_cat

      BTW Saudi Arabia as it is currently constituted including the royal family at its head is in a large measure thanks to the machinations of the British post WW I. The  shitty British Empire, is a gift that keeps giving.

    4.

      boatboy_srq

      Amen.

      I still do not understand why efficiency, alternative power sources, and general consumption reduction are not all viewed through the lens of patriotism.

      Oh, right; Texas.

    6.

      JoyceH

      @boatboy_srq:

      Oh, right; Texas.

      Even Texas is going alternative. Saw something where ranchers are leasing parts of their land for wind turbines. One old dude enthused about passive income – ‘for me, and my kids and probably my grandkids’.

    7.

      Joey Maloney

      Speaking as someone who is one of those guys, too – definitely fuck us. We’ll never clean up our act without external pressure, and I mean South Africa-strength international sanctions.

    8.

      lee

      The quicker that folks come to the realization that Saudi Arabia and Israel are not our allies, the better it will be.

    10.

      Josie

      I wanted to stand up and cheer when I read this rant, John. I hope it reaches the ears of decision makers in the White House and congress. We have too many things to tend to here at home. We don’t need to expend energy on problems in the Middle East.

    11.

      Betty Cracker

      Yep. A good start would be for the US government to inform major defense companies that if they want to continue to sell equipment to the US, they better not supply so much as a rivet, air filter or lug nut to maintain US-built SA military equipment.

    12.

      Brachiator

      Just fucking stop negotiating with them and cut them the fuck off.

      They are not a good friend. They would be worse as an enemy.

      If the US could find a way to approach Venezuela and help them rebuild, there could be a huge boost in the oil sector, enough to shake Saudi complacency.

      One problem. Venezuela has never handled their oil resources intelligently. And at times there was bad dealing and exploitation by oil companies.

    13.

      The Moar You Know

      I know a pair of rabid conservatives – who own a pair of Teslas, by the way – who argue vociferously that we cannot transition to an all-electric transportation infrastructure as “the grid will break”.  So we have to be nice to the Russians and Saudis and keep buying oil forever, because the infrastructure they broke, sucks.

      That’s all they have left, folks.  They can’t argue the merits anymore, so they point at what they broke and use that as the reason.

      To which my standard response is:  we went to the moon and you’re telling me we can’t even fix our electric grid?  And the answer shorn of all extraneous bullshit is yes.  America cannot fix its infrastructure.

      I can’t and won’t believe that.

    14.

      ChrisSherbak

      My sense was we sell a lot of military hardware and training to the Saudis and THAT is the reason. “Parity with Iran” and “Parity with Israel” is window dressing.

    15.

      JoyceH

      @The Moar You Know:

      And the answer shorn of all extraneous bullshit is yes. America cannot fix its infrastructure.

      I can’t and won’t believe that.

      Geezo-peezo! Has everyone forgotten WWII? We shifted our ENTIRE automotive industry to war production.

    17.

      Kropacetic

      @The Moar You Know:

      Certainly not if Republicans are in charge. Dems just took a couple big bites out of the infrastructure problem, though. I’m pretty sure money for electrical grid improvements is on the list.

    18.

      Cameron

      I have my doubts about this NYT story (quelle surprise!).  I don’t think there was anything very secret about Biden’s approach to the Saudis – hell, US has openly approached Venezuela, which labors under US sanctions.  Story just seems really off to me, and definitely sounds like an effort to portray the administration as both sleazy and inept.

    19.

      boatboy_srq

      @JoyceH:

    20.

      LeftCoastYankee

      @The Moar You Know:

      Given that the “Free Trade” numnuts forced through a law to make Bonneville Power separate it’s transmission business line from it’s production business line, because private companies could not compete with BPA on transmission costs.

      You are spot on that it was broken (or made less efficient) by conservatives in the name of “free trade”.

      Nationalize the grid and call it essential infrastructure like the highways, radio, etc., and invest like hell in upgrade and expansion.

      It’s only impossible if you think “government” is a bad word.

    21.

      Anyway

      WaPo had an article in the last week about how a large number of 4-star and above generals have cushy lucrative gigs with KSA. Saudis purchase expensive cutting-edge weapons, planes etc and cultivate congressional critters in whose districts these weapons are manufactured as well as MIC companies such as Raytheon. They have a huge constituency in the beltway — expect great pushback from the Blob.

    25.

      JaneE

      US defense contractors made a mint working with the Saudi’s.  I never knew anyone who worked there who felt they were our friends, either the government or the people.  Do business with us yes, friends and allies, not really.  Just a personal observation.

      I tend to be out of step on a lot of issues.  If I had my way we would keep our petroleum and other resources in the ground and buy on the open market for any commodity whose price is market based.  Resources of every kind will become scarcer as they are used, and more expensive to develop and produce.  I would wait to use ours until the price of using others is too great.  We did the opposite on oil.  The easy to get at and cheap to extract oil in this country was over by the 70’s.

      Now we have other options in renewables, and we have the potential to be self reliant for energy with the conversion of transportation to EVs.  And we are behind the curve again.   EV’s, solar and wind power to charge them, better grid and distribution system, and we can leave the petroleum/fossil fuel based economy behind and let the Saudis figure out what else they can sell the world.  They have been looking at just that for quite a while now.

      Far better to put our money into renewables than Saudi contracts,  IMO.

    26.

      ColoradoGuy

      @The Moar You Know:

      Meanwhile, the East and West grids can be strengthened, since the dominant players in those grids are the Atlantic and Pacific coastal cities that consume much of the electric power. No problems here in Colorado, most of the state is on the Western grid, and our power generation is decentralized.

      As for The Kingdom. their collaborators in terror, Pakistan, needs to be dealt with as well. Saudi Arabia, although sponsoring Wahabbi fanaticism all over the world, does not have the technical and detailed planning expertise of the Pakistani ISI. If there is world capital of terrorism, Pakistan is it, and it was no coincidence that Bin Laden was only a few kilometers away from their version of West Point.

      The problem with both The Kingdom and Pakistan is they will find other, more odious countries to ally with. Like Russia or China, who are not particular about human rights, and are all too happy to see the USA, Europe, Japan, and South Korea weakened. From the Sino-Russian perspective, they are ringed by a wall of money and military power, and they want to break out.

    28.

      Kropacetic

      @JaneE:

    30.

      Kropacetic

      @Suzanne:

      …in public and it would be treated as normal by our media.

    31.

      Mike in Pasadena

      @JaneE:

    32.

      hueyplong

      The Saudis are in fact an ally, but not of the US. They’re an ally of authoritarian Republicans. A staunch ally.

    33.

      artem1s

      They are not an ally in any meaningful sense of the term.

      We can thank the Bush Crime Family and Darth Cheney for this shit. Their slavering protection of Bandar Bush after 9/11 and their business relationships with house of Saud are shameful warmongering and pandering. Liz will do exactly the same when she tries to climb back in control of the GOP.​
       

      Time for Biden to push forward on that deal with Venezuela. F**k the Sauds

    35.

      different-church-lady

      OT: Everything sucks. Somebody knows what to do about it, but nobody is listening, and I don’t have their phone number.

    40.

      Doc Sardonic

      @JoyceH:

    41.

      narya

      @JoyceH@Suzanne@Kropacetic:

    44.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne:

      Swap out “Hitler” and “Germany” for “Putin” and “Russia,” and a lot of the storylines sync up

      ETA: Or what Narya said at #41.

    47.

      narya

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

    51.

      Kropacetic

      @different-church-lady:

      I don’t know why, I don’t trust a tan. Honestly, probably the reason for my Charlie Crist skepticism from 3/4 the way up the East coast, knowing nothing about Florida politics.

