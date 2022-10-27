Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Snark Open Thread: Self-Driving Murder Machines

Late Night Snark Open Thread: Self-Driving Murder Machines

by | 10 Comments

The image on the right:
The U.S. Department of Justice launched the previously undisclosed probe last year following more than a dozen crashes, some of them fatal, involving Tesla’s driver assistance system Autopilot, which was activated during the accidents, the people said.

As early as 2016, Tesla’s marketing materials have touted Autopilot’s capabilities. On a conference call that year, Elon Musk, the Silicon Valley automaker’s chief executive, described it as “probably better” than a human driver.

Last week, Musk said on another call Tesla would soon release an upgraded version of “Full Self-Driving” software allowing customers to travel “to your work, your friend’s house, to the grocery store without you touching the wheel.”…

Tesla, which disbanded its media relations department in 2020, did not respond to written questions from Reuters on Wednesday. Musk also did not respond to written questions seeking comment. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

Musk said in an interview with Automotive News in 2020 that Autopilot problems stem from customers using the system in ways contrary to Tesla’s instructions.

Federal and California safety regulators are already scrutinizing whether claims about Autopilot’s capabilities and the system’s design imbue customers with a false sense of security, inducing them to treat Teslas as truly driverless cars and become complacent behind the wheel with potentially deadly consequences.

The Justice Department investigation potentially represents a more serious level of scrutiny because of the possibility of criminal charges against the company or individual executives, the people familiar with the inquiry said…

The criminal Autopilot investigation adds to the other probes and legal issues involving Musk, who became locked in a court battle earlier this year after abandoning a $44 billion takeover of social media giant Twitter Inc, only to reverse course and proclaim excitement for the looming acquisition

But look, over there! I am about to revolutionize social media!…

Of course, Musk is not actually an Afrikaaner — he’s a soutpiel:

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Woah, this sounds like a big deal. Tesla stock must be having a bad time. And yeah, I’ve assumed that the self-driving tech was never going to become fully realized how people like Musk have claimed. The best it will ever be capable of is likely stuff such as self-parking and some driver safety assistance such as braking.

      Wasn’t it in like 2015 or so that news articles/enthusiasts said that fully autonomous vehicles were only 5 years away?

      Most of the electric vehicles I see in my area tend to Teslas unfortunately, but hopefully that will begin to change. It was around 2020 that I started to notice their prevalence

    4. 4.

      James E Powell

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Wasn’t it in like 2015 or so that news articles/enthusiasts said that fully autonomous vehicles were only 5 years away?

      Don’t remember how long Elon’s been promising it or exactly when he said Tesla would make it happen. Duncan Black at Eschaton keeps track & occasionally posts reminders.

    5. 5.

      Anne Laurie

      @James E Powell: The Spectre looks like a futuristic car design from the 1950s.

      ‘Mid-Century Modern’ design is very chic right now.

      There’s an actual theory that ‘retro’ or ‘revived’ fashions become cool when the people who were fascinated by the  “cool” stuff their parents wore / used are old enough to have their own money to spend on it.  Late Boomers who watched early James Bond movies and The Dick Van Dyke Show are being courted by advertisers looking for their retirement-crisis money, I’m guessing…

      We’re spending our childrens’ inheritance — on an electric Rolls Royce!

    6. 6.

      Origuy

      I have a Honda Insight which has a limited driver assist capability. It has a few glitches. If you get to close to an object such as a car or person, it will apply the brakes on its own. I had it enabled on the freeway when a mylar balloon drifted across my lane and the brakes slammed on. That’s only happened once. The system that detects when you drift across a lane marker can be fooled if you’re on a street which has been recently widened and the old lane markers are still visible. The steering wheel gives you a little more resistance when you cross a lane marker without signalling.

    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      A Spectre Haunts Europe, silent era horror movie made by the Ukrainian Soviet movie unit. Says in the article, based on “The Masque of the Red Death.” As a youngster I remember some spooky sounding fellow on tv who adapted that title to his anticommunist programming.

    9. 9.

      danielx

      @Origuy: ​
       
      Got a Mazda CX-5 that does all that, including a really annoying Driver Alert when the vehicle thinks one has been driving too long without a break.

    10. 10.

      Ladyraxterinok

      @prostratedragon:

      Was that Fred Schwartz and his Christian Anti Communist Crusade?

      I remember hearing him on the radio in high school in the 50s with his voice of doom

      There’s a 1974 Atlantic article on the internet about him and his organization

