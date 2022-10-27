Get those photos in – the deadline is coming up soon!

The parts in this color below contain the information you really need to focus on for now.

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet. Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

If you sent me email with your pet names, etc and did not receive the link to the photo upload area, please send your message again.

🐇

We are using the same system as last year.

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish. (for you)

Start the process by sending me an email message Use the link we supply to upload your files Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl. If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

your name your nym the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

With the election coming up, we want to get an early start (and early finish) because we will only get more distracted as Nov 8 approaches!

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

The last-date for submitting your pictures is Nov 1.

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.