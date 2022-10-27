Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This really is a full service blog.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Eh, that’s media spin. biden’s health is fine and he’s doing a good job.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

T R E 4 5 O N

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

No one could have predicted…

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

“But what about the lurkers?”

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread & Reminder: Get Your Balloon Juice Calendar Pet Photos In!

Open Thread & Reminder: Get Your Balloon Juice Calendar Pet Photos In!

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Get those photos in – the deadline is coming up soon!

The parts in this color below contain the information you really need to focus on for now.

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

If you sent me email with your pet names, etc and did not receive the link to the photo upload area, please send your message again.

🐇

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending me an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your name
  2. your nym
  3. the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar
  4. if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

With the election coming up, we want to get an early start (and early finish) because we will only get more distracted as Nov 8 approaches!  

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

The last-date for submitting your pictures is Nov 1.  

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • CaseyL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Speaking of pets: Your Cat Recognizes the Special Way You Talk To It, Study Finds

      No doubt most cat owners intuitively feel that their pets pick up on these verbal cues and can distinguish their owners’ voices from the speech of strangers. But now, scientists have presented real evidence that suggests that “cats can discriminate speech specifically addressed to them from speech addressed to adult humans,” a finding that confirms the human–cat relationship is “a close and valuable one,” according to a study published on Monday in Animal Cognition.

      “Here, we report new findings that cats can discriminate speech specifically addressed to them from speech addressed to adult humans, when sentences are uttered by their owners,” the team continued. “When hearing sentences uttered by strangers, cats did not appear to discriminate between ADS [adult-directed speech] and CDS [cat-directed speech]. These findings bring a new dimension to the consideration of human–cat relationship, as they imply the development of a particular communication into human–cat dyads, that relies upon experience.”

      Do they always give a shit? No. But we love them anyway.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      @Alison Rose: That’s always been my take: cats know when you’re talking to them, they even know what you’re saying (the gist, anyway):  they respond only if they feel like it.  Which, usually, they don’t…unless the question is “Do you want a treat/scritches/the door opened?”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.