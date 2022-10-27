(Mostly profit, for the GOP and their paid media enablers)

Yes, you read that right. Over the last six months now, <real> (inflation-adjusted) disposable income has slightly <increased>, while you’ve been told, in dozens of articles for every one on the economic recovery, of the scope and scale of the massive suffering from inflation. https://t.co/eW5kP43b1p — Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022





Trying hard to think of a period in modern US history where we’ve had a larger disconnect between the dominant media/political narrative of the state of the US economy and the actual data. Not sure there is one. https://t.co/XoYV2AHv17 — Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022

What w/d your reaction be, in Jan 2020, if you were told: "There's going to be a raging pandemic, 1.1M Americans will die, the economy will crater, & unemployment will rise to 14.7%. But by Oct 2022, it'll be 3.5% & real GDP will only be 1% below trend." https://t.co/ljYCMQlPLm — Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022

You can imagine many others. But a drumbeat Narrative™️ that "everything is terrible, the ARP was far too large, & everyone is suffering massively from inflation" seems like a category mistake & wildly out of proportion to the data. We've lost the plot.https://t.co/9Es3mu5j9X — Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022