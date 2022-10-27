(Mostly profit, for the GOP and their paid media enablers)
Yes, you read that right. Over the last six months now, <real> (inflation-adjusted) disposable income has slightly <increased>, while you’ve been told, in dozens of articles for every one on the economic recovery, of the scope and scale of the massive suffering from inflation. https://t.co/eW5kP43b1p
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022
Trying hard to think of a period in modern US history where we’ve had a larger disconnect between the dominant media/political narrative of the state of the US economy and the actual data. Not sure there is one. https://t.co/XoYV2AHv17
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022
What w/d your reaction be, in Jan 2020, if you were told: "There's going to be a raging pandemic, 1.1M Americans will die, the economy will crater, & unemployment will rise to 14.7%. But by Oct 2022, it'll be 3.5% & real GDP will only be 1% below trend." https://t.co/ljYCMQlPLm
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022
You can imagine many others. But a drumbeat Narrative™️ that "everything is terrible, the ARP was far too large, & everyone is suffering massively from inflation" seems like a category mistake & wildly out of proportion to the data. We've lost the plot.https://t.co/9Es3mu5j9X
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022
And again, if you think, separate from the economics, that the politics would really be better for Biden if only the ARP had been smaller & inflation were 2% lower, I don't really know what to tell you. We seem unable to keep our eyes on the ball.https://t.co/8X8iaFNEkH
— Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) October 27, 2022
