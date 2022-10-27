Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

This blog will pay for itself.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

You are here: Home / Elections / 2022 Elections / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Moving Fast, But Prudently

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Moving Fast, But Prudently

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Our Very Serious Media has trouble with this concept. Imagine — a president who actually likes people!

Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes meandering. It’s the end of his speech that often marks the beginning of Biden’s favorite part of an event — the rope line, in the parlance of political operatives. He whirls around, scans the crowd and zeroes in on his first target for a one-on-one connection.

It might be with someone like Tim Eichinger, a Milwaukee brewery owner who asked Biden a question during a TV town hall 20 months ago, and has since had a one-on-one videoconference with the president and seen Biden send a couple of letters to his grandson.

It might be a small child — Biden likes to carry some cash so he can discretely slip kids a few dollars and encourage them to buy ice cream. It might be someone who stutters — they come in for special attention from the president.

After Biden gave a speech on student loans on Friday at Delaware State University, there were plentiful handshakes and photos with the students on stage. Last Tuesday, at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, Biden invited one audience member backstage for a private photo, autographed some of the abortion rights signs that participants had been waving and mugged in a handful of selfies…

Biden, aides said, seems to detect when someone may be going through a personal or family crisis — perhaps informed by his own experiences with grief and challenge: the death of his first wife and daughter in a car crash, the loss of his son to cancer, his recovery from a pair of life-threatening brain aneurysms, a decades-long struggle to overcome a stutter.

“He just instinctually knows how to show up for what that person needs in whatever way that is,” said O’Malley Dillon.

Goepfert followed steps behind Biden at hundreds of events during the campaign and in the White House before he left in August. “I’ve seen him comfort people who were in tears talking about their personal hardships, console somebody who’s recently been diagnosed with cancer, honor a veteran servicemember with a handshake and one of his challenge coins, and also give a young person money for ice cream just for sitting through the speech — and all in the same rope line,” he said.

As Biden works his way through a crowd, he’ll often summon an aide to take someone backstage for a photo, collect their information for follow-up, or jot down the phone number of a loved one who couldn’t be there for a surprise call from the president.

In his armored limousine after an event, Biden “is ready to follow up with the people he met, and he’s already making those phone calls,” said Goepfert…

Speaking of politicians who genuinely love their jobs…

Not to pick a scab, but good for Rep. Raskin:

… “I am glad to learn of the withdrawal of the letter of October 24, 2022, which—because of its unfortunate timing and other flaws—led to the conflation of growing Republican opposition to support for Ukraine, as exemplified by recent statements of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, with the polar-opposite position of dozens of Democrats like me who have passionately supported every package of military, strategic and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people and are determined to see the Ukrainian people win victory over Vladimir Putin and expel his imperialist forces from their country.

“In the eight months since Russia began its atrocity-filled and illegal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people have given Americans not just the chance to defend the values of national sovereignty, democracy and pluralism but also great hope for the world’s future. Had Ukrainians been quickly defeated by Putin’s army, as so many people expected, had Volodymyr Zelensky fled the country, as so many people expected, then a dangerous tyranny would have destroyed a nascent democracy, and prospects for democratic causes everywhere in the world would have darkened. Large countries would have felt emboldened to attack small countries everywhere.

“But today there is hope because of the strength of President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, and the cause of democracy and freedom in Ukraine is the cause of the democratic world. We should unite around this just struggle and stay focused on it.

“Ukraine has given the world a lesson in anti-imperialism and how to fight a just war of self-defense even amidst enormous civilian suffering. Putin has claimed, as European colonizers did for hundreds of years, that the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian nation do not exist. This obvious lie has been his rationale for an increasingly genocidal war of destruction, the openly avowed goal of which is the destruction of the Ukrainian people as such. These last weeks and days, Russian propagandists have repeatedly appeared on television to urge the murder of Ukrainian children and violence against the Ukrainian population…

“Ukrainians provide us with an example of courage in defense of national sovereignty and democracy. They are defending their democratic right to choose their own leaders and live in freedom and peace, and they are doing so at great risk and staggering personal cost.

“Ukrainians today give the democratic world a chance for a critical and historic victory, and we must rally to their side. It is important to be on the right side of a just war, and it is even more important to be on the right side and win. Just as Ukrainian resistance gives us hope, a Ukrainian victory would give us an opening to a much better future for all humanity. All champions of democracy over autocracy—whether they call themselves progressives, conservatives or liberals—should be doing whatever we can to ensure that Ukraine wins this just war as quickly as possible. Diplomacy by the Biden administration will inevitably follow as sustained diplomacy always marks the conclusion of war—even with tyrants and despots. But first Ukraine must win—let us continue to unite as Americans and focus on that central and historic imperative.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • gene108
  • MomSense
  • Mustang Bobby
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Mustang Bobby

      I’m sorry to have to drop this news in here, but I know enough of you read my blog and knew my mom was a frequent commenter (“Faithful Correspondent”).  She died peacefully yesterday morning in Cincinnati where she and my Dad, who died in 2020, lived in a retirement community.  We — my three siblings — knew the end was near on Monday so we scrambled to get here — me from Miami, one brother from Baltimore and another from Seattle — but she had other plans.  I wrote about her on the blog late last night/early this morning.

      https://barkbarkwoofwoof.com/2022/10/nancy-levis-williams-1929-2022/

      Don’t worry, Mom; we’ll keep marching.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Good, good.

      In not so good news, AlJazeera:

      New crisis brewing on Cyprus after US lifts arms embargo

      As the US and Turkey pull further apart, Cyprus is becoming an area of increasingly intense competition between them.

      A Cypriot soldier sits on a truck during a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule, in Nicosia, Cyprus

      [image]

      A Cypriot soldier sits on a truck during a military parade marking the 62nd anniversary of Cyprus’s independence from British colonial rule, in Nicosia, on October 1, 2022 [File: Petros Karadjias/AP]

      By John Psaropoulos

      Published On 27 Oct 2022

      Turkish-Cypriot authorities could be preparing to evict United Nations peacekeepers from their bases in northern Cyprus, triggering a new political and security crisis on the divided island, officials have told Al Jazeera.

      “[The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP)] needs to enter into a mutually agreeable formal agreement with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in order to continue its presence and operations in the TRNC,” Tahsin Ertugruloglu, who holds the Northern Cyprus foreign affairs portfolio, told Al Jazeera.

      “We submitted a Status of Forces Agreement proposal to the United Nations in September. We will decide on the steps to be taken once the UN evaluates and responds to our proposal,” he said.

      The UNFICYP was created in 1964 following intercommunal clashes between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. It monitors a buffer zone, known as the Green Line, that segregated Greek Cypriots, who now live in the south of the island, and Turkish Cypriots, who live in the north.

      [image]

      Military helicopters of Cypriot air forces fly over a military parade in Nicosia, as the giant paintings of the Turkish and the Turkish Cypriot breakaway flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain [File: Petros Karadjias/AP]

      The UN Security Council renews UNFICYP’s mandate every six months following the consent of the internationally recognised government of Cyprus, which is in the south.

      That renewal is due again in January, but this time, Turkish Cypriots say it needs to happen with their consent as well.

      This presents the Security Council with a legal problem because the UN does not recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, self-proclaimed in 1983. It is not a UN member and is recognised only by Turkey.

      […]

      The Cypriots I’ve known and worked with are up there with the Ukrainians in their love of their country and culture. I don’t know how to make it happen, but the partition there needs to end and Turkey needs to go home.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      What the media doesn’t get is that unlike the average Republican politician, President Biden is likable.

      There’s nothing inherently off putting about him to normal people. Someone may not be happy about the job he’s doing, but they’d still not despise him on a personal level.

      Bush, Jr. got to a point where people despised him on a personal level. TFG was repellent to most people on a personal level.

      I don’t think that’s ever going to be the case with Biden. He has too much human decency.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Princess

      One advantage we have in this election is that, apart from the 27% of people who are LGB loons and Leslie Mac, no one really hates Biden or wants to punish him personally even if they don’t “approve” of him as president.

      @Mustang Bobby: I am sorry to hear that. May her memory be for a blessing.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.