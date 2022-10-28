Nevada needs our help!

Republicans are salivating at the thought of their election-denier becoming Secretary of State of Nevada.

In Harry Reid’s state. Not on our watch!

Cisco Aguilar was a Harry Reid staffer and is a really good guy.

I talked with the folks at Four Directions this morning to get their take on how we can best help in these last two weeks, besides putting boots on the ground in AZ. The recommendation for candidates was to focus on Cisco Aguilar. It’s a key race, Aguilar is close but is running behind – it’s still winnable, and Nevada is a small state where our $5k could make a real difference.

Aguilar’s campaign has said it built its strategy around the presumption that many Nevadans wouldn’t pay close attention to down-ballot races until ballots started going out (Nevada is a universal mail voting state) — and has planned to further amp up its advertising and voter contact efforts during the final weeks of the race to sway undecided voters. We can help.

Can Balloon Juice raise $5,000 in 2.5 days? In honor of Harry Reid? To help preserve the democratic vote in NV in 2024?

Let’s win this!