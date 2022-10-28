Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Flash Fundraising for Cisco Aguilar

Nevada needs our help!

Flash Fundraising for Cisco Aguilar

Republicans are salivating at the thought of their election-denier becoming Secretary of State of Nevada.

In Harry Reid’s state.  Not on our watch!

Cisco Aguilar was a Harry Reid staffer and is a really good guy.

I talked with the folks at Four Directions this morning to get their take on how we can best help in these last two weeks, besides putting boots on the ground in AZ. The recommendation for candidates was to focus on Cisco Aguilar.  It’s a key race, Aguilar is close but is running behind – it’s still winnable, and Nevada is a small state where our $5k could make a real difference.

Aguilar’s campaign has said it built its strategy around the presumption that many Nevadans wouldn’t pay close attention to down-ballot races until ballots started going out (Nevada is a universal mail voting state) — and has planned to further amp up its advertising and voter contact efforts during the final weeks of the race to sway undecided voters.  We can help.

Can Balloon Juice raise $5,000 in 2.5 days?  In honor of Harry Reid?  To help preserve the democratic vote in NV in 2024?

Let’s win this!

    29Comments

    2.

      WaterGirl

      Cisco Aguilar was already in our Election Protection thermometer, so he was definitely on our radar, but this looks to be a key race the we can impact in the little time left before the election.

    5.

      Leslie

      In for $25.

      If not already mentioned, some asshat broke into Pelosi’s home in SF and attacked her husband with a hammer. Security detail has the guy and Paul Pelosi is in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

    9.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Leslie: Yep! It was the first comment in the previous post, complete with news link.

      In keeping with our focus, in this election cycle, on candidates and GOTV organizations of color, here’s to a victory for Aguilar and Four Directions!

    10.

      Paul W.

      50 because I’m still pissed 24 hours later at the NYT article showing Dem numbers that are surprisingly strong yet ignoring them to write about how Republicans are STILL poised to take back the House because how could any REAL voter care about Roe being struck down.

    12.

      WaterGirl

      @Paul W.:  The mainstream media needs to go back to school to learn about what journalism is supposed to be about.

      Hint: It is not to put your fucking thumb on the scale in support of moneyed interests or authoritarians.

    22.

      Martin

      Violent crime in San Francisco is out of control. Vote Republican.

      We all knew this was coming. More will come until people are held accountable.

    23.

      Princess

      In for $100.

      I’ve been following Ralston Reports obsessively on early voting and mail-in voting. NV is one state where we can really get a decent idea how the race is going. With the caveat that we don’t knpw how independents are going, or how many are voting against their registered party, it seems to be…not terrible news for Democrats at this point. Which is really good. But mail votes seem to be slow and this is a place where I suspect boots on the ground can really help — to get people to return ballots.

    28.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      Kicked in $500.  I hate this part of election season, but go big or go home, I guess.

    29.

      Almost Retired

      @Princess:   Exactly!  Universal mail-in balloting is new in Nevada, and these campaigns and some labor unions are working hard now to get people to mail in their ballots!

      In for $100 as well.

