Friday Morning Open Thread: Halloween Countdown

(I adore black cats. I want them all!)



Don’t slack off, but stay positive…

Schadenfreude:

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I expect they have SOTA security in both DC and SF. Not going to speculate until they release more details.

      The assailant is in custody, so perhaps we’ll learn more later today. Or not.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      It’s a pretty ugly situation when I’m sitting here hoping it was only a regular old violent burglar who broke into the Speaker’s home and assaulted her husband.
      Sometimes I think this country is irrevocably broken. And getting worse.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WereBear

      @geg6: It is broken. But assholes did it on purpose while the masses were busy surviving and couldn’t pay attention.

      It’s like rescue. This is a rough looking animal but we can rescue the nation.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FelonyGovt

      Good morning! Not sure what to do about Twitter. I’m not on there much, and besides politics I use it to follow the Mets in season and a few other specialty interests. Close my account now, or wait and see if Elon turns it into a cesspool?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gin & Tonic

      @FelonyGovt: It’s rapidly on its way to cesspool-ness. Pedophile Scott Ritter already posted (I won’t link) “I’m back. Bucha was a war crime. Ukraine did it.” He @’ed Elon and a few of the Grayzone cretins.

      I guarantee TFG will be back on before the weekend is out.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      @FelonyGovt: I still have an account there, but when it was getting too much, a thing I did to keep from getting sucked in almost involuntarily was just to make sure I was logged out most of the time. I can look at tweets, but if I try to like or respond to something, that login screen pops up and often it’s just enough of an obstacle that I can go “ah, screw it”.

      There’s great stuff on Twitter. But it seemed like just following people I liked outside of Twitter for other reasons too often led to horrible crap through retweets and hate-responses and such, especially manifestations of the anti-anti-fascist horseshoe left going on about the shitlibs.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      Credit where credit is due. Ilhan Omar strongly responds to a pro-russian heckler.

      I am sorry, you all aren’t “anti war protesters”, you are dangerous propagandists who are literally making a mockery of the anti war movement.

      I have never had the pleasure of responding to 🇷🇺 ridiculous internet disinformation in person before. Thank you for the opportunity ✌🏽 https://t.co/xzTLQCymgO
      — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 28, 2022

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @FelonyGovt: I’m doing the latter — wait and see. I think a lot of people bailed already though, and if Musk reinstates Trump’s account, more people will leave

      ETA: One positive thing about the situation is that it looks like Musk will lose a huge amount of money no matter what.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oatler

      @Cacti:

      And the Katie Hobbs burglary.  As Les Nessman would say, it was almost as if they were…organized…and literally taking marching orders from OAN…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @NotMax: Tonight at the swing dance I intend to do precisely that. In costume. (I still fit into the duds from my stint last millennium in a performing folk dance troupe, and it is kindasorta designed to be danced in. Only problem is with the sash, designed to accommodate knives and pistols, not smaller stuff like driver’s license, bills, credit cards and car keys. Time to dig around my backlog of traveling gear for an old moneybelt…)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I think Twitter and YouTube algorithms realize that liberals love to hate engage with right wingers, perhaps more than they like liberal content.  That’s my hunch anyway.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      catclub

      So based on the top of the post, we are not yet boycotting Twitter because it is owned and ruined by Elon Musk.

      Would you boycott it if Trump were allowed back on?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      I read that President Biden will head to New Mexico November 3rd to campaign with Governor Luhan Griffin and other Democrats. I sure hope that will help put Gabe Vasquez over the top in New Mexico’s 2nd CD race. Democrats need to flip some Republican seats.

      I also saw that Cook’s has moved the reelection races of Mary Peltola (AK)  and Sharice Davids from “Tossup” to “Lean D).”

      Reply

