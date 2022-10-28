At least we aren’t the spiders https://t.co/D7xJnd1mv9 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 28, 2022

(I adore black cats. I want them all!)

Meidas Exclusive: Hillary Clinton has an incredibly important message today regarding Secretary of State races in 2022. Please watch, retweet and follow the organization she wants us to all get behind: @iVoteFund Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! pic.twitter.com/aPKZSAEj9E — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 27, 2022





Don’t slack off, but stay positive…

There is a 2022 U.S. House generic ballot tracking poll of likely voters published by @Civiqs that is not in any of the aggregators but is updated every day here:https://t.co/D4gjj9tVYy It has consistently shown a Democratic candidate lead of 2 to 4 points. pic.twitter.com/PehBAe6lyF — Drew Linzer (@DrewLinzer) October 27, 2022

Inside me there are two wolves.

One says the Democrats should beat the polls by 4 points because that would rule

The other says the Democrats should beat the polls by 4 points because it would own Nate Silver

They happy, cuddling puppies — ProofOfBurden (@ProofofBurden) October 28, 2022

Polls: *Democrats are doing ok* Forecasters: This is weird, the polls are incorrect! Polls: *Democrats are doing worse* Forecasters: Phew, the polls are correct again. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) October 27, 2022

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York was caught on a hot microphone on Thursday assessing the Democrats’ chances of retaining power. https://t.co/JtqkMjCXtm — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2022

You sure wouldn't know it from these opening two paragraphs but Republicans don't lead any of the 4 races that were polled https://t.co/DeMluqKrlx pic.twitter.com/0DEJYUhKtS — David Beard (@dwbeard) October 28, 2022

Schadenfreude: