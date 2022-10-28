Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How does Medicare Advantage offer better benefits?

How does Medicare Advantage offer better benefits?

Gin and Tonic asked a great question yesterday;

 

 now that we’re in Medicare open enrollment and every second TV ad is about that, I’m left wondering how private insurers can offer what appear to be better benefits for the same or sometimes less money, while still making a profit. Is there some form of cream-skimming going on, where only the people with more expensive needs stay on Federal Medicare? This does not seem viable in the long term.

This is a great question.

Let’s think about revenue and expenditures..

We’ll do revenue first.  Medicare Advantage insurers are supposed to be paid the risk adjusted average regional cost of treating the patients that they enroll.  An individual with metastatic cancer who enrolls in a Medicare Advantage plan will trigger a larger payment from the federal government to the insurer than an individual with high blood pressure who lives across the street from the first individual.  The challenge is that risk adjustment is imperfect and gameable in both benign and malicious manners.

Recent estimates state that the federal government pays Medicare Advantage plans 2% to 3% more for a similar patient than traditional Medicare due to very aggressive risk adjustment.  This 2% to 3% wedge happens even after CMS takes off a decent chunk of a risk score to account for upcoding and risk adjustment gaming.  Medicare Advantage insurers are really good at optimizing risk adjustment (when I worked at UPMC Health Plan I was in charge of optimizing Medicaid risk adjustment for several years using a similar set of tools).   We know that tying payment to coding incentives vary how providers code events in traditional Medicare.   Traditional Medicare which does not determine payment by diagnosis code at the outpatient office level will always be playing catch-up to normalize the gap between observed and reported realities in Medicare Advantage populations.

An extra 2% or 3% of revenue buys a lot of extra small benefits as a lot of people will look at a benefit, smile, buy on the basis of the existence and option value of that benefit and then never use it.

Now let’s talk about expenses.

Medicare Advantage tends to pay clinicians and hospitals close to the same rates as traditional Medicare.  There is not a huge per unit cost difference. So where is the expense wedge?

The big thing is that Medicare Advantage is allowed to actively manage patient care.  Traditional Medicare does not have differential cost-sharing within a type of service or by physician nor are there significant prior authorization or approval processes.  Medicare Advantage will restrict which physicians people can use, they will restrict hospitals people use.  Some of the selection of the network will be a function of the provider’s efficiency of care.  For instance, excluding from the network docs who order MRIs willy nilly for unspecified lower back pain on the initial visit would be an “efficiency” decision.   Some facilities and docs would be excluded because they want 110% Medicare and a good enough network could be built at 105% Medicare fee levels.

But the real expenditure squeeze is Medicare Advantage insurers will change care delivery pathways.  There are procedures that could be done either in-patient or outpatient.  Traditional Medicare has few tools to drive people to the cheaper outpatient settings.  Medicare Advantage insurers will aggressively drive people to the cheaper outpatient settings.  Recovery and post acute care are often squeezed and directed.  These changes in treatment pathway are pervasive and spill-over into practice and care patterns for other payer types.

So Medicare Advantage increase revenue by a bit, pay about the same per unit of care but significantly reduce the number of units of care that their patients receive.

Is that a good trade-off — more benefits and better catastrophic protection for slightly more money and a lot more restrictions?

That is the key question.

 

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Cervantes

      Well, none of that is necessarily a bad deal for the patient. If you’re procedure can be done outpatient, you’re usually better off than going into the hospital. Hospitals are dangerous places that you want to stay out of if you can. Excessive image ordering is more  likely to do harm than good, because it results in overtreatment as well. Getting up on your feet sooner is usually good for you. Not being able to go any old doctor or hospital is usually not much of a burden if you’re in a well-resourced location. No premiums, lower co-pays, dental and vision coverage, free stuff — not much not to like about it. Yeah, maybe it’s costing Medicare more but part of that really is flowing to the patients. You could make Medicare more generous for the patients and cut out the skimmer in the middle, but from my point of view, I’m getting a good deal. (AARP UHC)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      Great question, G&T, and thanks, David, for the explanation!

      IIRC, Medicare Advantage programs were initially subsidized fairly substantially, and the revenue stream for those subsidies was repurposed to help fund the ACA.  I was surprised at the time that that wasn’t the end of Medicare Advantage, and I never did understand why it wasn’t.  Until now.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @Cervantes:

      If you’re procedure can be done outpatient, you’re usually better off than going into the hospital. Hospitals are dangerous places that you want to stay out of if you can. 

      Yes yes yes.
      Hospitals are slowly going to become birthing centers and ICUs as the Boomers get older. Emergency departments are primary care, behavioral admitting, and trauma.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      Well, the procedures followed for the colonoscopy I had at a hospital on Monday were clearly modeled on the procedures that would be followed at an outpatient enterology clinic— I know, because I’ve done both. I’d guess that the hospital could argue that they’re managing risk better because there are a zillion other possibly relevant services nearby and data management is more unified.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Where you live is also a key question.  I live on the border of two counties in California.  I just looked up Advantage plans available in my county and there are only two, both PPOs. (In the recent past there were zero).

      In the next county (San Joaquin) there are 31 plans and a vast menu of different PPOs and HMOs with all kinds of different options. If you live in my county you cannot choose a plan that is offered in other counties, even a large branded  “national” plan.  You can only choose one of those two plans.

      A couple who live down the road from us actually live 4 days a week in an apartment in San Joaquin County so they can be members of Kaiser, a very popular Advantage plan in California.

      Advantage plans are not universal, they are regional by state and also by county. Obviously, here in a county that has only two plans, the providers and facilities who accept Medicare Advantage are few and far between.

      Reply

