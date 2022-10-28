Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

People are complicated. Love is not.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The willow is too close to the house.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

We still have time to mess this up!

Late Night Open Thread:Walking Scuttling Back Previous Statements

MTG, Paul Gosar, Trump Jr, Ron DeSantis and his various PR flunkies, and all the MAGA influencers who retweet and amplify them are here now, cheerfully spreading lies and demanding violence. Hard to see leftist authoritarianism in that

Even the elephant not in the room, Trump himself, gets his lies spread dutifully by both rightwing sources and ostensibly liberal journalists et al (“I don’t usually share Trump’s messages, but you have to see how bad this is”). It’s pretty much like he’s still on here

At the ground floor, for the average user it’s still incredibly common to face threats and harassment and all manner of hate speech. Even when I was new to Twitter I would get the occasional threat in DMs. The censorship regime Musk imagines simply doesn’t exist to be dismantled

On the other hand, Musk’s imagined free speech ideal exists in a fantasy world of his own concoction. He mistakenly thinks there’s a reservoir of annoyingly confident dumbasses like him waiting to speak instead of a horde of pedophile nazis

Musk is an idiot but he’s not an ideological fascist like Thiel. He’ll post a Kanye meme and then get sad people don’t like it and delete. He’s a desperate loser who craves adulation more than authority. If people hate him for running a nazi pedo website he’ll stop doing it

So yeah, I think that Musk buying Twitter is bad for everyone involved, but the fact that he’s an idiot whose views aren’t based in reality and a coward who reverses himself constantly make him at least susceptible to being like “actually you guys were right all along”

Another thing to keep in mind is that all this takes place more or less in the realm of politics Twitter, which has an outsize influence on real-world discourse relative to its importance to the site.

Musk wants Twitter because it has credibility with elite opinion-makers whose approval he desires. If he nukes that part of it into a disgusting hellhole then he’s destroyed the one thing about it that had any value to him and his ego

Maybe he destroys Twitter maybe he doesn’t. It’s not generally good for delusional childish narcissists to get what they want. All I’m saying is the possibility for an “oh shit” moment exists


Maybe Musk can’t afford to be the Emperor of Edgelordville right now…

Advertisers, which account for about 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue, have been watching the deal drama, and some have been concerned about how the uncertainty will affect the service as an ad platform. Mr. Musk has said he is a “free speech absolutist” and wants to loosen rules around content moderation on the service, including reversing the ban on former President Donald J. Trump from the platform. Advertisers typically shy away from promotions alongside toxic content and misinformation.

Twitter and other social media platforms are also grappling with a broader slowdown in digital advertising. Meta said on Wednesday that its profit in the most recent quarter was down more than 50 percent from a year earlier. The company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, warned that it didn’t see any relief on the horizon for the declining ad market.

“Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise,” Mr. Musk wrote in his note Thursday. “To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.”

  Barbara
  eclare
  HumboldtBlue
  Martin
  opiejeanne
  Shalimar

      Shalimar

      The numbers I have read is that Twitter had $630 million in revenue last year, ad income has been declining dramatically lately for the entire industry, and he just saddled the company with $1 billion a year in debt payments.  That won’t leave any capital to develop the super-app he says will be the company’s salvation.  None of the math on this works without him investing additional billions from selling his Tesla stock, and why would he do that when he already got financing for the deal?

      Martin

      @Shalimar: Yep, you got the correct read on this. Twitter is fucked. There’s no revenue model that will bail them out of this – even if they keep their users.

      And Musk has no concept of how to develop his ‘super app’. So much of that potential ground is gone. Apple took payments. Nobody has the backing of government to take identity. Maybe 15 years ago that could have been attempted, or maybe Facebook could make a decent go at it given they have 8x the number of users, but they don’t have remotely the developer base they need to pull that off. These dipshits can’t even ship a decent client.

      opiejeanne

      I’m not going to hold my breath while waiting for Elon to figure out what a hellscape Twitter will become.

      Also, I sincerely wish that so many blue check accounts that I follow didn’t retweet every GOP trolling post by the likes of Gym Jordan or the GOP account. I don’t want to see them because they are really just trolling the rest of us.

      Martin

      The *one* thing that could make Twitter work better and minimize the need for moderation is something Musk proposed, and that was to end anonymity. If every user had their identity exposed, it would sort out a LOT of problems. But I’m not sure how many people would stay on the platform in that case. It might not even survive the attempt, since that’s a policy change that you can’t reverse.

      Barbara

      I use my real identity but I never tweet and only rarely reply. I think most account holders are “read only” like me.

