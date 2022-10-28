Elon Musk reportedly fires top Twitter executives as he takes over company https://t.co/n8rnMYKOzs — The Guardian (@guardian) October 28, 2022

One thing that cuts against the idea that Musk's ownership of Twitter will make it vastly worse is that a big part of his gripes are based on delusion. The left-wing censoriousness he decries doesn't exist, and the hate speech that is suppressed is more odious than he imagines — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) October 27, 2022

MTG, Paul Gosar, Trump Jr, Ron DeSantis and his various PR flunkies, and all the MAGA influencers who retweet and amplify them are here now, cheerfully spreading lies and demanding violence. Hard to see leftist authoritarianism in that Even the elephant not in the room, Trump himself, gets his lies spread dutifully by both rightwing sources and ostensibly liberal journalists et al (“I don’t usually share Trump’s messages, but you have to see how bad this is”). It’s pretty much like he’s still on here At the ground floor, for the average user it’s still incredibly common to face threats and harassment and all manner of hate speech. Even when I was new to Twitter I would get the occasional threat in DMs. The censorship regime Musk imagines simply doesn’t exist to be dismantled On the other hand, Musk’s imagined free speech ideal exists in a fantasy world of his own concoction. He mistakenly thinks there’s a reservoir of annoyingly confident dumbasses like him waiting to speak instead of a horde of pedophile nazis Musk is an idiot but he’s not an ideological fascist like Thiel. He’ll post a Kanye meme and then get sad people don’t like it and delete. He’s a desperate loser who craves adulation more than authority. If people hate him for running a nazi pedo website he’ll stop doing it

So yeah, I think that Musk buying Twitter is bad for everyone involved, but the fact that he’s an idiot whose views aren’t based in reality and a coward who reverses himself constantly make him at least susceptible to being like “actually you guys were right all along” Another thing to keep in mind is that all this takes place more or less in the realm of politics Twitter, which has an outsize influence on real-world discourse relative to its importance to the site. Musk wants Twitter because it has credibility with elite opinion-makers whose approval he desires. If he nukes that part of it into a disgusting hellhole then he’s destroyed the one thing about it that had any value to him and his ego Maybe he destroys Twitter maybe he doesn’t. It’s not generally good for delusional childish narcissists to get what they want. All I’m saying is the possibility for an “oh shit” moment exists

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape," says Musk now. This essentially concedes that "free speech absolutism" is bunk, which is exactly what many of us have been arguing for months, earning nothing but sneering contempt from Musk's following. https://t.co/xW7FigaFrX — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 27, 2022

A day before Elon Musk's deadline to complete his acquisition of Twitter, he posted a message to advertisers in an apparent attempt to soothe nerves about how he intends to run it. He said he wants Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform." https://t.co/fOwWAnf4W0 pic.twitter.com/CzaguaBVt2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 27, 2022



Maybe Musk can’t afford to be the Emperor of Edgelordville right now…

… Advertisers, which account for about 90 percent of Twitter’s revenue, have been watching the deal drama, and some have been concerned about how the uncertainty will affect the service as an ad platform. Mr. Musk has said he is a “free speech absolutist” and wants to loosen rules around content moderation on the service, including reversing the ban on former President Donald J. Trump from the platform. Advertisers typically shy away from promotions alongside toxic content and misinformation. Twitter and other social media platforms are also grappling with a broader slowdown in digital advertising. Meta said on Wednesday that its profit in the most recent quarter was down more than 50 percent from a year earlier. The company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, warned that it didn’t see any relief on the horizon for the declining ad market. “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise,” Mr. Musk wrote in his note Thursday. “To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together.”

also big w for the chancery court, signed merger agreements still mean something — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) October 28, 2022

I expect Twitter to remain mostly the same under Elon except it’ll somehow get massive federal subsidies and occasionally burst into flames — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) October 26, 2022

Honestly if Elon Musk can make this site better on those terms while slashing moderation budgets and mechanisms God Bless Him, but the overwhelming likelihood is slashing the moderation budget will make this site work less effectively, and automated mechanisms harder to correct pic.twitter.com/JoMbDlM50p — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) October 26, 2022

I won't die when twitter crashes itself into the sea, I'll just resurface on reddit or whatever and all of these clowns will move to Truth or whatever other place is next, man, can't stop the signal. Can't stop the poasters. — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) October 26, 2022