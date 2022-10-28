On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

JanieM

Just when I was grappling with a mild crisis of confidence after my Mendocino trip, summer arrived in Maine. The least visually interesting of the seasons IMHO, it’s the time of year when another winter has come and gone, the weather is balmy, and the grass and foliage have settled into a steady green after spring’s delicate variations.

Today it’s green, tomorrow it’s green, next week it’s green….

I’m not complaining, mind you; summer in Maine is too brief and precious to complain about. But I did have a bit of a struggle with picture-taking until Steve from Mendocino suggested that I expand my skillset by experimenting with aperture and depth of field.

Out of that exercise came . . . weeds.

*****

I learned a lot from these experiments and came out of a somewhat slow summer (photographically) with all kinds of ideas about what to take pictures of next.

Thanks are due as always to my editor, who made these pictures magical.