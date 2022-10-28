BettyC covered the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband. Which I’m grateful for – the coverage, not the attack – as I would normally do that. However, as I wrote a while back, right now I only have the time and energy to do one post a day, which are the Ukraine updates. But I do want to take a few moments and touch on it. Once the reporting started coming out about who perpetrated the attack it didn’t take long to determine that he would have imbibed all the agitprop necessary to take and publicly profess an anti-Ukrainian wrapped in anti-American position.

I’ll get to that in just a second, but I want to clarify why I referred to the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband as an assassination. Given everything we’ve seen over the past seven years, I have no doubts as a nat-sec professional who has worked on these types of issues for over twenty-five years that had DePape gotten his hands on Speaker Pelosi that she would be dead now. DePape was radicalized from a crunchy granola, Green supporting, part time naturalist/nudist, maker of hemp jewelry living in Berkeley into a full on QAnon, anti-vax, Holocaust denying anti-Semitic, neo-reactionary, MAGA enthusiast. And that radicalization came from exposure to some of the most extreme figures on the shitbird left. Individuals who have gone so far to the extreme in the pursuit of ideological purity, personal profit, or both that they’ve looped around and overlapped with the neo-fascist right. And one of the hallmarks of those shitbird leftists is the belief that Ukraine is America’s pawn, America is evilly manipulating Ukraine, as well as our EU and NATO allies, and that Russia is the blameless and without agency victim of America’s manipulations. Which is how you get someone who was posting this garbage:

same post has another pro-Putin propagandistic Jimmy Dore video blaming the west for Russia’s war on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ZZ392df63U — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 28, 2022

some posts reference red pill, is that QAnon? pic.twitter.com/d4Lmrr1JbE — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 28, 2022

To answer Rozen’s question, the Red Pill concept is now part of the ever matastizing QAnon, but it was originally repurposed from the Matrix movies by Curtis Yarvin, aka Mencius Moldbug, the ideological source for contemporary American neo-reactionary thought. Yarvin is Peter Thiel’s favorite ideologue. And he, like all these other extreme right reactionaries completely missed the point of the Red Pill concept from the Matrix. It was the Wachowskis’ allegorical statement about access their being trans. So we now have all these hard core conservatives claiming to epitomize real American masculinity and femininity running around talking about being Red Pilled because they are too stupid to understand the subtext and nuance of a movie.

But the Red Pill stuff, while amusing in regard to pointing out its real meaning, is a diversion. DePape swallowed the anti-Ukrainian garbage being pushed by the extreme shitbird left and the extreme neo-reactionary right. That agitprop doesn’t originate with them. It originates with the Russians, you heard it clearly and again in Putin’s diatribe yesterday. It is designed, packaged, and promoted to work its way through the Chomskys, Kissingers, Dores, Robertsons, Gabbards, Carlsons, Greenwalds, Mates, and their fellow travelers to people like DePape. DePape’s attempt to find, attack, and kill Speaker Pelosi isn’t some sort of lone wolf isolated attack. It is part of the revolutionary war being waged on America by a radicalized minority of Americans. A revolutionary war fed and nurtured by Russia’s political warfare against America.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! I’ve just finished speaking with the students and educational staff of Yale University, one of the leading universities in the US and the world. Its graduates have a significant influence on decision-making – political, business, at the level of public and international organizations. It is with appeals like this to representatives of Yale University that we expand the circle of those who understand what is happening in Ukraine and help us protect freedom. I will continue this work next week. We will continue to expand our capabilities, in particular through informal diplomacy – through the public in partner countries, through the student community, through professional and business communities. I held talks today with Giorgia Meloni, head of the Italian government. I congratulated Mrs. Prime Minister on her appointment, and discussed opportunities for strengthening our cooperation in various areas, including security, economy, diplomacy, and in particular, the integration of our country into European and Euro-Atlantic structures. I held several meetings with the military regarding the current situation on the frontline, our active actions. Today the enemy reports about the alleged completion of their mobilization… About the alleged needlessness of new waves of sending Russian citizens to the front. We feel completely different on the frontline. Although Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using mobilized people, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so ruthlessly used by the command that it allows us to suggest that Russia may soon need a new wave of sending people to war. We are preparing for this – we are preparing for the fact that the current Russian leadership will look for any new opportunities to continue the war. In particular thanks to its accomplices in Iran. That is why we are working with our partners every day to strengthen our air defense, our other defense capabilities. Every day we strengthen the protection of our critical infrastructure, primarily energy. As of this time, many cities and regions of our country use stabilization blackout schedules – about 4 million Ukrainians face restrictions now. Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr region, Poltava region, Rivne region, Kharkiv region, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, Cherkasy region, Kirovohrad region. Emergency blackouts are also possible in other regions. We are doing everything so that the state has the opportunity to reduce such blackouts. The occupiers added another challenge – in the occupied territory. Virtually, they are dismantling the entire healthcare system there. The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances – just everything… They put pressure on the doctors who still remained in the occupied areas for them to move to the territory of Russia. First of all, this concerns the Kherson region. Russia is turning the Kherson region into a zone without civilization, without elementary things available in most countries of the world. Before the arrival of Russia, this region, like all other regions of Ukraine, was completely normal and safe, all social services for people were guaranteed there… Life was guaranteed there. And now Russia is trying to make the Kherson region literally an exclusion zone. The world must react to this. Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all our representatives inform international organizations and partners about this new escalating step of the occupiers. And I want to appeal now to all our people in these occupied cities and districts: please do everything to help each other – despite any actions of the occupiers. The Ukrainian flag will return. We will return normal life. But you need to endure this time. The time when even formally the occupiers confirm that they cannot stay on the territory of Ukraine, and therefore they already try to steal medical equipment and enslave medical personnel. I thank the United States of America – another package of military aid to Ukraine was announced today. Its volume is 275 million dollars. Much needed items for our defenders that allow us to liberate our territory step by step. It’s not just what helps us advance on the battlefield, it’s what enables us to guarantee people their fundamental right to life. Today I want to thank Canada – our long-standing and sincere partners. For an unprecedented act regarding the issue of Canada’s sovereign bonds, all funds from the placement of which will be directed to help Ukraine. The amount is half a billion dollars. And these bonds will be available for investment not only in Canada, but also around the world. This is an extremely powerful example for all our partners. Canada is the first country to offer such a support tool. Thank you, Justin, Mr. Prime Minister! Thank you, Chrystia Freeland, a true friend of Ukraine! Glory to all who help Ukraine fight for freedom! Glory to all our heroes! Glory to Ukraine!

Life shall defeat death, and the light shall defeat the darkness. pic.twitter.com/5jguMQETu7 — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 28, 2022

The Kyiv Independent‘s defense reporter Illia Ponomarenko gave an address to the annual meeting of the Raam Op Rusland think tank in Amsterdam on 25 October. Here’s parts of it from the published transcript:

I am here not to lecture anyone or say, “you must do this and that, you owe us!” or something like that. I am here to talk about hope and good faith. I’m glad I have a chance to talk to the Dutch people because we have a lot in common, even though we’re on the opposite sides of the continent. Once upon a time, I was a student in the city of Mariupol. I used to work at a cargo terminal. Once upon a time, I got back from work to my dorm room and opened my laptop to see what was in the news. When I saw it, I said to myself a phrase in Russian: “Довоевались, уроды.” Which can be roughly interpreted as, “Look at what you’ve done with your war, you freaks.” I was referring to the people who had downed the MH17 that day. The downing of MH17 was a watershed moment for many people in Ukraine in 2014, as well as for me. It opened a new chapter in the war. It showed us that the barbarity of this may have no limits. It’s not a localized regional conflict anymore. It’s been more than eight years since that moment. I’m not a student anymore. Today I am a journalist representing my country in the world. Yet, we’re still fighting the same war. Over the last eight years, and especially in the last eight months, unbelievable things have happened. Mariupol was turned into heaps of ruins. My hometown of Volnovakha was just razed to the ground. The city I’m just about to move to, Bucha, has become an international symbol of mass graves and executions. And MH17 criminals still haven’t been brought to justice. As a journalist, I have seen unbelievable things I will never forget. I’ve seen Kyiv, the heart of the whole nation, standing just two steps away from its downfall before advancing Russian armies. Soldiers of Ukraine’s 72nd Mechanized Brigades were sacrificing themselves to stop the Russian advance into Kyiv near the town of Moschun, despite insane bloodshed. In late February, in the first five days, we were so close to the downfall! That would be the end of so many things so precious and dear to us, to my generation: the values of the EuroMaidan Revolution, all the democratic reforms, and the resurrection of modern Ukrainian culture. The end of our world as we knew it. And I’ve seen something unbelievable. Ukraine managed to defeat the Russian blitzkrieg, exhaust its power, and reverse the war’s course. Now we’re not talking about whether Kyiv will fall within 72 hours. We’re talking about whether we can retake Kherson in the next six weeks and what we should do next in this war. Why are we where we are today, against all expectations? The guys from my media outlet, the Kyiv Independent, suggested that I write a book about this war. I was thinking — what is this war’s most essential thing, the most important conclusion? There have been a lot of important things for the military and politics. But I realized that the most essential thing is the moral aspect. This war has taught me one thing — always act according to the best consciousness in the darkest moment. No matter how hard and scary that would be. It will be hard, but at the end of the day, it will always be the only right solution. The seemingly easiest way is always wrong. Deals with the devil made out of weakness and desire to sweep the trouble under the rug never end well. Of course, I’m not discovering anything new. It’s a very basic principle. But in the reality of a catastrophic war, where the normal life for millions of people is collapsing — it’s easier said than done. But this is the moral choice the Ukrainian nation had to make in this war. The nation made its choice – and individual people did, too.

Much, much more at the link!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessment of the situation in Kherson:

KHERSON/1340 UTC 28 OCT/ RU sources and geolocation data indicate that UKR forces have registered advances in Kherson AO. Forward Edge of Battle Area is approximate. pic.twitter.com/3d0ElwVY0q — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 28, 2022

Also, a rail connection seems to have gone boom:

UNTRAINED, BUT WILLING: It begins. @PotempkinBrain reports that on 25 OCT the Anarcho-Communist Combat Organization (#БОАК) claimed to have blown a rail section linking RU to Ukraine & Belarus. The act was audacious, but charge placement was amaturish. https://t.co/cZhYReuPOc pic.twitter.com/8tZRXXhZ8a — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) October 28, 2022

This is just sad…

Belarus just invented the cope bucket to 'protect' MBTs against munitions fitted with IR seekers 🇧🇾 This is real. I'm not joking. pic.twitter.com/VIEwl9MJYA — Oryx (@oryxspioenkop) October 27, 2022

TaMara sent me this about a week ago and I keep meaning to post it. Even if it is an indicator that she’s likely to try to adopt one of them.

KEENESBURG, Colo., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nine lions rescued from the war-torn country of Ukraine arrived safely in Colorado at The Wild Animal Sanctuary Thursday, September 29th, 2022, as part of the largest warzone rescue of lions ever carried out. The pride of lions had been living at the Bio Park Zoo in Odesa, a southern port in Ukraine impacted by the Russian-Ukraine war and invading Russian military forces. The big cats were urgently relocated when the war first broke by a convoy that journeyed over 600 miles across Ukraine and Moldova, arriving in Targu Mures, Romania, on May 24th, 2022. The Targu Mures Zoo provided a temporary home for the animals for several months so that an emergency travel permit could be approved for the eleven lions to board an international rescue flight. From the rescued group of big cats, seven adult lions and two cubs have a new forever home at The Wild Animal Refuge, an extension property of The Wild Animal Sanctuary, with the remaining two lions traveling to the Simbonga Game Reserve and Sanctuary in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. The rescue mission involved a consortium of global Animal Welfare Agencies working together, including Greater Good, The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), Tigers in America – as well as Warriors of Wildlife, and the Simbonga Wildlife Sanctuary in South Africa. “International rescue operations are almost always more complex in nature, but then you are factoring in a variety of foreign governments and timelines for permitting, some of those with active warzones. We are thankful we could get all the lions out in time and save them. That’s what matters. They will live out the rest of their lives in pristine, large, natural habitats,” said Pat Craig, Executive Director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary.

Or half a dozen…

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

Russia found the reason for the defeat in Ukraine. These are… combat mosquitoes from US laboratories located in Ukraine. Mosquitoes! 😂 (from the performance of Nebenzia in @UN ) pic.twitter.com/F791krvi6b — Patron (@PatronDsns) October 28, 2022

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

The caption machine translates as:

I didn’t want to spoil those slippers, honestly…🤥 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS

I think we’re going to have to go to @Darth for a ruling on this one…

Open thread!