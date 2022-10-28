Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Let there be snark.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

We still have time to mess this up!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

This blog will pay for itself.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Yes, Indeed, It was Terrorism

by | 6 Comments

Betty is right, it sure is terrorism, and there will be more of it. This is just the beginning. Watch this and think:

@josephabrassey It’s important to understand the lay of the land. #josephbrasseyauthor #politics #history #currentevents #fyp #fypシ #fypage ♬ original sound – josephabrassey

There’s going to be more of this, and it doesn’t matter if they win or lose the midterms. The Republicans have been building up to this for a while, and they just needed the right man to cut the orcs loose. And that was Trump, and there are now obviously plenty of others willing to do what he has done and more.

  Alison Rose
  bbleh
  Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  MomSense
  piratedan
  Villago Delenda Est

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The errors of the reconstruction of the states in rebellion in 1861 must not be repeated in regard the current domestic terrorism situation.  No “charity towards all” crap.  Our domestic terrorists must be dealt with as we dealt with Osama bin Laden.  No quarter.  Reconstruction was not nearly harsh enough.  Every Confederate cabinet official and flag officer should have hanged.  Massive confiscation of property should have happened.

    bbleh

      bbleh

      I’ve always felt that passive-aggressiveness was kind of … cowardly.  And now the leadership of a national party has adopted it as a strategy.

      Well, Kevin McCarthy is one of their senior leaders, and I gotta say, the shoe fits …

    3. 3.

      MomSense

      And one of our own wife of a jackal is running for state legislature here in Maine – and for the desire to serve her community and make things better in her state she is getting threats and harassment.  Enough of this bullshit.  What the fuck do they have to do to be held accountable?!

    4. 4.

      piratedan

      My concern is that the DOJ is not moving fast enough with all of these events.  While foot soldiers are being put away, those pulling the strings are still out there yanking their threads.  They have multitudes to draw from and the lack of repercussions for these actions is not helping.  Perhaps I’m naive, but I always thought that the people who bait other folks to break the law are just as culpable….as those who did the deed.  The local DA’s seem to have no issues with charging the getaway drivers for bank robbers, how is this any different?

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      @MomSense:

      What the fuck do they have to do to be held accountable?!

      At this point, I honestly don’t think there’s anything they could do that would bring actual consequences. I mean, I am sure the right wing media is already calling out any instance of someone saying “Hey, maybe some of the GOP rhetoric has led to this” even though it’s painfully obvious that it’s true. You get a psycho breaking into the home of the Speaker of the House, screaming her name and then attacking her husband with a hammer. You know he was trying to kill him. The fact that he didn’t was just luck.

      Imagine if Nancy had been home. Imagine if the worst had happened. Even then, we’d be hearing the same mealy-mouthed bullshit from McCarthy, McConnell, et al, and Fox would find some way to blame it on Biden.

      It really makes me wonder what this country will look like when I’m my mom’s age. But I don’t think I really want to know.

    6. 6.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      @piratedan: WaPo: “Top national security prosecutor joins Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation”

      National security law experts interviewed by The Washington Post say prosecutors appear to have amassed evidence in the case that would meet some of the criteria for bringing charges against the former president — an unprecedented action that they said probably would only happen if the Justice Department believes it has an extremely strong case.

      David Raskin…is considered one of the most accomplished terrorism prosecutors of his generation, having worked on the case of Zacarias Moussaoui, who was tried in Virginia as a co-conspirator in the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. Raskin was also part of the team that prosecuted Ahmed Ghailani in federal court in Manhattan in connection with the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa. Ghailani was acquitted of most counts but found guilty of conspiracy to destroy government buildings and property. He is the only Guantánamo Bay detainee to be brought to a U.S. court and tried and convicted. Both Moussaoui and Ghailani received life sentences.

      Shit’s going down after the midterms.

