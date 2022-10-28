Betty is right, it sure is terrorism, and there will be more of it. This is just the beginning. Watch this and think:

There’s going to be more of this, and it doesn’t matter if they win or lose the midterms. The Republicans have been building up to this for a while, and they just needed the right man to cut the orcs loose. And that was Trump, and there are now obviously plenty of others willing to do what he has done and more.