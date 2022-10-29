Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Also Today at the Clinic

by

This post is in: 

When I arrived at the clinic today, I grabbed Lily’s crate and started the slow walk to the entrance, and was greeted with this:

When I got inside I asked them “Do you know you have a panther on the stoop” and they told me that he had showed up just the other day and they had started feeding him and didn’t know what to do with him.

I don’t believe in religion because I think it is just bullshit piled upon bullshit that people who can not deal with uncertainty cling to in times of despair or with not knowing, and because it is a useful tool to control and oppress people (and I know lots of you, billions upon billions of you disagree with me, and I am ok with that). On the other hand, I do know that the world works in a lot of interconnected ways that we have not even begun to understand or barely can comprehend, like the mycelial network, and numerous other things at the atomic and subatomic level.

So I guess what I am saying is I am that bougie instagram influencer who types “Spiritual but not religious” on their dating profile. Regardless, I took it as an immediate sign that Maxwell Edison, the cat who I am adopting, sent one of his compadres to let me know everything is going to be alright and help is on the way. The animal universe was just going about their way of getting the right animals to the right people.

After it was over, I sat on the bench and gave him some skritches while I pulled my shit together enough to drive.

    1. 1.

      Anne Laurie

      Or then again… maybe The Great Universal is telling you that you need *two* new black cats to make up for one Lily?

    5. 5.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Looks like our black beauty Sammy, who passed away in early 2014. One thing I do is carry treats in our car so I can spoil the occasional stray around our local big box store.

    8. 8.

      HeleninEire

      I don’t even know what to say. The Lily post sent me into tears. And here you are, John Coleman, running into yet another abandoned critter. Why are you confused? That’s your new one.

    Elizabelle

      Elizabelle

      John would have a house full of Steve, Thurston, Max, Vincent.

      Sounds like a fraternity.  Or a boy band.  Needs moar girls.

    17. 17.

      theturtlemoves

      That is a magnificent beast.  I do love black cats.  We used to have one and would get another but our current tuxedo does not work and play well with others.

    CaseyL

      CaseyL

      People: I love the idea of  Cole’s adopting Vincent as well as Maxwell, but spare a thought for poor Steve, who would undoubtedly feel ganged up on.  We don’t want that!

    Msilaneous

      Msilaneous

      I think experiences like this happen all the time, John, but that you have to be open to them. Most people in your position today wouldn’t have noticed a genuine panther standing near the door, they would have been too caught up in their own pain and sorrow. But you not only saw, you instantly recognized the connection between the black cat and Max. Comfort. Affirmation.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      I’m worried about that black kitty. Halloween is just a few days away and if he’s homeless, some people may do him harm. I hope the clinic takes him in for safety, or… you know… someone who rescues abandoned pets…

    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Maxwell Edison?  Do cats major in medicine?  Can they wield hammers?  If so, is that the form the apocalypse will take?  As you can see, I have questions.

    26. 26.

      BigJimSlade

      My 84 year old mom has a great black cat named Pepper. When she goes up or down the block to take a walk, he comes along and walks with her. People sometimes ask if that’s her cat and is it walking with her, she says, yep! He gets many scritches from me. I get down on the carpet and scritch him for 5 or 10 minutes straight.

