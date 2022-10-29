When I arrived at the clinic today, I grabbed Lily’s crate and started the slow walk to the entrance, and was greeted with this:

When I got inside I asked them “Do you know you have a panther on the stoop” and they told me that he had showed up just the other day and they had started feeding him and didn’t know what to do with him.

I don’t believe in religion because I think it is just bullshit piled upon bullshit that people who can not deal with uncertainty cling to in times of despair or with not knowing, and because it is a useful tool to control and oppress people (and I know lots of you, billions upon billions of you disagree with me, and I am ok with that). On the other hand, I do know that the world works in a lot of interconnected ways that we have not even begun to understand or barely can comprehend, like the mycelial network, and numerous other things at the atomic and subatomic level.

So I guess what I am saying is I am that bougie instagram influencer who types “Spiritual but not religious” on their dating profile. Regardless, I took it as an immediate sign that Maxwell Edison, the cat who I am adopting, sent one of his compadres to let me know everything is going to be alright and help is on the way. The animal universe was just going about their way of getting the right animals to the right people.

After it was over, I sat on the bench and gave him some skritches while I pulled my shit together enough to drive.