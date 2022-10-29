Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcard Writing Party & Music Thread

by

Please take 1 minute to watch this video.  Even if you’re just here for the music!

It’s just 56 seconds long.  Take the time.  Please.

Write some postcards or share some music.

Let’s do this!

Obama’s on fire today in Wisconsin!

    66Comments

    1.

      Mousebumples

      I’m here! Watching some videos of Obama in Milwaukee today for inspiration – not music, but Obama’s words are always so inspirational to me.

      https://youtu.be/ixISLY-Q1LI

      That’s a stream from a local Milwaukee TV station.

      And I sprained my ankle earlier today with klutziness, so I’m currently sitting with my ankle elevated. Hopefully I get more postcards done if I’m not getting up for snacks as often. 😅

      Question for those in the crowd – if we can mail with #PostcardsToVoters through Thursday or Friday (or Saturday, maybe, if it’s going to a neighboring state)… Any interest in final week, nightly postcard posts?

      I’ve got plans Thursday but I’ll be writing at 7ish (Central) the other nights. And I don’t need to be here, if there’s interest from others to do more writing on Thursday.

      And if you want to join #PostcardsToVoters – email [email protected]

      Happy postcarding!

    3.

      Alison Rose

      “Some guy named Nate” – that gave me a LOL

      A few music recs that will probably be of more interest to this crowd than most of the other stuff I listen to, heh:

      Valerie June – example song: Call Me a Fool

      Ben Harper (solo or with the Innocent Criminals) – example song: Bones

      George Ezra – example song: All My Love

    4.

      bbleh

      But … but on a blog I saw an embedded Twitter thread with some REALLY SCARY commentary about some politicians’ remarks concerning a recent poll in a state that COULD decide which party controls the Senate!

      It might be RIGHT!  How can I ignore THAT?

    6.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: I watched the whole event in GA last night, and now I see there’s a whole event with WisDems today.

      I’ll have a post up tomorrow with the full videos.

      Funny, I was just adding a similar tweet up top when I noticed you had added it in a comment.  Obama on fire!

    15.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Obama is the best public speaker has had in my life-time.  And it’s not even close.  Bill Clinton was great too, but Obama is next level shit!  And to think I know people (white, of course) who think it’s Bernie who can really deliver a fiery speech…FOH, as they say…

    20.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: Thank you for boosting.  On of the quadrillion things that I know pisses off to no end…they know they will NEVER have somebody as cool as Obama.

    28.

      prostratedragon

      Until the top of the hour there’s a program on WFMT radio featuring chamber tango works. Well-curated by the Uruguayan composer who hosts it.

    29.

      la caterina

      I’m here doing some late ones for Susan Wild in PA.  Very sad about Lily.  Better get off my arse and do something positive.

    30.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: I might be. We’ll see. I thought a few people were planning to stop by, per the other thread earlier, but life happens. 🤷‍♀️ Postcards are a great thing to write when you have the time.

    32.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Bizarro world for sure, but no one like Obama.

      It’s like the Rs are blind to the things that matter.

      They thought Obama was popular because he was a “celebrity”, they thought that since Hillary was running, anyone with a vagina would do.   What was that old TV commercial?  “Parts is parts.”

    33.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: Yabbut he’s a BAD celebrity.  Educated and shows it, doesn’t know his place and flaunts it, and had the effrontery to WIN TWICE!  What could be worse in one of Those People?!

    35.

      Kristine

      @Mousebumples:

      Question for those in the crowd – if we can mail with #PostcardsToVoters through Thursday or Friday (or Saturday, maybe, if it’s going to a neighboring state)… Any interest in final week, nightly postcard posts?

      Like a check-in? I could do that.

      I watched Obama’s lead-in speech in Georgia, and now this. He’s just amazing.

    40.

      Mousebumples

      @Kristine: whatever helps people feel “better” (a very relative state, with Election Day coming up quick) – a check in, postcard brag post (look how many I’ve done!, etc.), generic GOTV posts…?

      And they don’t need to be at 7pm central – that works for me, but I can check in late or after work/I wake up /etc., too.

    52.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Alison Rose: Ooh, Ben Harper:

      https://youtu.be/aEnfy9qfdaU

      i can change the world
      with my own two hands
      make a better place
      with my own two hands
      make a kinder place
      with my own two hands
      with my own
      with my own two hands

      i can make peace on earth
      with my own two hands
      i can clean up the earth
      with my own two hands
      i can reach out to you
      with my own two hands
      with my own
      with my own two hands

      i’m gonna make it a brighter place
      i’m gonna make it a safer place
      i’m gonna help the human race
      with my own
      with my own two hands

      i can hold you
      with my own two hands
      i can comfort you
      with my own two hands
      but you got to use
      use your own two hands
      use your own
      use your own two hands

      with our own
      with our own two hands
      with my own
      with my own two hands

    55.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Bill Clinton was great too, but Obama is next level shit!

      Sorry, but you’re dead wrong.  In his prime, Bill Clinton was clearly a better orator than Obama.

    62.

      Alison Rose

      @Sure Lurkalot: I love him. I think my favorite song of his is Oppression:

      (hang on, gotta fix the spacing

      Oppression
      you pray on us when we sleep
      oppression
      you chase after the tired the poor the weak
      oppression
      you know you mean only harm
      oppression
      you reach out with your long arm

      but oppression
      I won’t let you near me
      oppression
      you shall learn to fear me

      oppression
      you seek population control
      oppression
      to divide and to conquer is your goal
      oppression
      I swear that hatred is your home
      oppression
      you just won’t leave bad enough alone

      but oppression
      I won’t let you near me
      oppression
      you shall learn to fear me

      oppression
      I don’t see how you sleep
      oppression
      for your bleeding conscience I weep
      oppression
      you may have the dollar on your side
      but oppression
      from the gospel truth you cannot hide
      and
      oppression
      I won’t let you near me
      oppression
      you shall learn to fear me
      oppression
      I won’t let you near me
      oppression
      you shall fear me

    64.

      Mike in NC

      Wife watched Obama in Wisconsin and said she’d forgotten what a powerful and elegant speaker he was. As opposed to the sniveling whiner of Mar-A-Lardass.

    66.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Gimme Some Truth –  John Lennon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hbtjc73rLjY

       

      What Is Truth? – Johnny Cash https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3k_exJLYJQ

       

      What Is Life? – George Harrison https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XFfUt7HQWM

       

      Both Sides Now – Judy Collins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8L1UngfqojI

      Dedicated to the lame stream media which is not doing its fucking job!

       

      Mississippi Goddam – Nina Simone

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ25-U3jNWM

       

       

