Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lily

I’ve been meaning to update you on Jasper for a while. He will have been here three months this coming week. It’s been a riotous three months. He’s a very good boy, but we have had a variety of issues to work out, starting with boundaries, how to keep his huge and very strong front paws to himself, and to stop being selectively deaf when it comes to the word “no.”

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly

He pulls the same look anytime I scold him. He turns on the charm and reminds you that he was once starving and abandoned. I feel like a villain, but remain steadfast in his training. He rewards me by catching on incredibly quickly.

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 1
Look at that booty

Scout still feels a bit put upon, but she enjoys romping around the yard with him. He insists on full body contact with her when they sleep and while she tolerates it, she throws me those “why me?” looks from across the room.

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 2

It’s impossible to get them all looking at me at once…so here are 2 of them

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 3

And here we have two of them. Just a different two. Trixie always looks so serious when I take her photo, but she’s a clown when the camera isn’t pointed at her.

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 4

Like here, before she realized what I was up to….

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 5

Now a word from the feline section of the crew: my prince of darkness, Sully, doing his best I am the night, fear me impression

For those who don’t know…here is how it started with Jasper. 

He was about 104 lbs when I picked him up, he’s almost 130 lbs now. We are down from 12 cups of food a day to  6, now that he’s at his target weight. Also, I think we are coming to the conclusion that his back legs, his right leg especially, is a birth defect. The vet has ruled out everything else, and he acts like it’s no big deal, and compensates well for the wonky gait.

John doesn’t make requests often, but tonight he asked for a good news post, and that we end it with you sharing stories of animals you love, past and present in the comments.  So to honor Lily, let’s share some fun stories. 

Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 7 Saturday Good News Thread: Honoring Lilly 8

I’ll start with Bixby. I’ve had nine Great Danes, and I can’t really pick from them – each is so special. But Bixby was a one-of-a-kind dog, of any breed. He loved everyone, and everyone loved him, but I was his project, and living with him was like living with a 13-year-old who saw the word “no” as a personal challenge. Loved that dog to the moon and back. And sooo many fun stories about him. One of my favorites is when we were on a walk, saw the UPS man, and Bixby mugged him, trying to get the box because he LOVED opening boxes. No Amazon box was safe. Luckily it was our UPS driver, so he was a good sport about it.

Bottom photo is of him with his love, Bailey. Probably one of the most elegant Danes I’ve ever had, but a total goofus personality. I still have a little throw rug she used to “hunt,” I can’t bear to get rid of it.

How about you guys, share some of your favorite animal antics in the comments. I think we could all use a smile this evening.

This is a pet and respite thread

    2. 2.

      currawong

      Our dog, Juno, came into our lives seven years ago because of a post on BJ extolling the virtues of adopting an older dog.

      She is now 14 and living her best life. She loves her early morning and evening walks and is still walking 6-8kms a day and sometimes 10.

      So thank you Balloon Juice and RIP to dearest Lily.

    3. 3.

      FelonyGovt

      Remembering my orange tabby Fuzzle (named by my daughter when she was small and cute). Friendly and nosy, always wanted to go with us when we left the house on foot. All the neighbors (including some we didn’t know) as well as the mailman knew him by name. We called him the “Mayor” of our street. Lost him to cancer  in 2010 and my grumpy husband doesn’t want any more pets.

    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I remember Willie chasing after a copperhead across a gravel bar on a float trip, grabbing him and saying something along the lines of, “No, you don’t want to mess with that one.” and Billie finding a copperhead in the driveway island and getting bit on the muzzle and me saying to my wife, “Are you sure it was a snake?” and by the next morning there was no doubt and taking her in. She now has a 3-4 inch souvenir on her muzzle from that encounter and it is one she still hasn’t forgotten.

    6. 6.

      FastEdD

      Thinking of my old dog Asbestos. I named him Asbestos I could. He was a stray who walked up to my door in Minneapolis decades ago. I let him in and he stayed by my side through thick and thin and several states all the way out here to CA. The rock and roll dog who could fall asleep in a bass drum while someone was playing. Just polite and charming and smart, he’d cheer me up when I was down. He finally went to the fire hydrant in the sky at about age 18, chasing cats right up to the day before. I wanna go like that.

    7. 7.

      TaMara

      @OzarkHillbilly: My Greyhound managed to get bit by a rattler, but he was at a full sprint when it happened and got very little venom. The vet ran a couple of liters of saline through him, and it took the swelling (and blue color!) out in a few hours. We got lucky.

    8. 8.

      Dangerman

      I haven’t had many dogs. On further review, really only one that was mine. Australian Shepherd. Seriously smart dog. Karmen. Great dog.

      When I worked in the greater Seattle area (hi, Yuts), the office let the workers bring in dogs. Fell in love with labs there. Gorgeous dogs. Especially the chocolate. Well, nothing wrong with anything chocolate by definition. Also had an espresso machine in the office. Hey, it’s Seattle (more correctly, Bellevue).

      When I worked at Cal Poly, there was a Professor that had a black lab puppy she was raising to be a service animal. It was with her basically at all times. Great dog. I think I could raise a dog from puppy to whatever age is required and give it up for service. I think. I haven’t tried it yet.

      Just got in and heard the news. Condolences on Lilly. I assume cover for calendar is an easy choice now.

    9. 9.

      Ken

      Sadly, despite working from home, I’m still not suitable as a companion for a pet; too much time away from my apartment for one reason or another.  However I am still a cat person, mostly because of beauties like your Sully, or this magnificent beast (warning: twitter link, for those who are refraining).

      It’s impossible to get them all looking at me at once

      Have you tried holding a ham? In my experience that will get any dog’s complete attention.

    10. 10.

      narya

      Zippy weighed about six pounds, but acted like she was the size of a tiger. She ended up with me when she was about 12, when Friend was heading to CA for the Rose Bowl and his mom (who usually watched Zippy) was heading to FL. She came with an old couch cushion, which sat on my (hardwood) living room floor. She’d go screaming down the hallway, flop on her side, and then claw her way around the cushion–we referred to it as “swimming.”  She liked to stretch out in my lap when I watched TV (she liked hockey). The last six months or so of her life, she was kind of wobbly, so I put my futon on the floor so she didn’t have to climb anything. If I dared to try to sleep on my side–my preferred position–she’d headbutt me until I rolled onto my back, so she could curl up on my shoulder. She’d “pet” me–she’d lightly stroke my neck, under my ear (claws retracted), much as I’d scritch her. She’s been gone for five years, but I still miss her; Friend will visit with her and Joe (his other cat), because they’re  both buried at his deer stand, and he’s clearing lanes this weekend. We buried her with a scrap of the couch cushion. ETA: she lived with me for 5 years, I think, maybe more.

    11. 11.

      Jackie

      Our tuxedo cat, Oreo, was a total dufus. Our *dog* cat. He loved to play fetch with catnip mice. We could make him yawn by yawning ourselves. At times we could see him fighting like hell not to yawn, but it always happened anyway. He wasn’t the smartest of cats. We had spring-loaded kitchen cupboards – and the one under the sink held the trash can. Every once in a while, someone would forget and toss a chicken bone or empty can of tuna in the trash instead of tossing into the garbage can right outside the kitchen door. Oreo could smell the beguiling aroma from the trash can and he’d wait until everyone was asleep, then carefully pull the cupboard door open and sneak inside and find the forbidden treat. BUT he NEVER EVER figured out how to get back out. He pulled the door to get in; why didn’t pulling on the door let him out?

      Because spring-loaded, every time he tried opening it, the door would spring back. Over and over. The sound of the repetitive bang would wake me up. Pissed because I’m woken up in the middle of the night AND knowing it was Oreo in the trash, I’d stomp down the bedroom hall to the kitchen and loudly fill a glass with water, yank the cupboard door open and fling the water at his scrunched up face. He knew what was coming (this happened many times) but, I guess he figured it was worth it. The next morning I’d ask who was too damn lazy to walk the extra ten feet to the back door and toss the bone or can. We had him 14 years and he’s been gone 12 years; still miss him. Thinking of him always makes me smile while calling him *that dufus.”

    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      We had a dog named Charlie, adopted him as a puppy when I was 14, and he passed when I was 29. (Hard to believe it was so long ago). Charlie was a mutt, mostly Australian Shepherd and Cocker Spaniel, and he was…a baby. A big big baby. He was the sweetest boy but he was very nervous, easily upset, scared of a lot of things.

      One day, when he was 3 or 4, my mom was taking him on a walk around the neighborhood. At one point, they were passing by a house where a man was working on his car in the driveway. The guy was ex-military (Marine Corps stickers on the car), big buff dude. At that moment, a lady across the street had just left her house with her dog. My mom wasn’t sure of the breed but said it was probably twice Charlie’s size (which was between the two breeds I mentioned). The other dog wasn’t leashed and must have spotted Charlie, and came bounding across the street. My mom said the dog didn’t seem threatening, just wanting to meet and play probably. But Charlie went into full on terror mode, pulled away from my mom so quickly and sharply that he yanked the leash right out of her hand, and then he ran up the guy’s driveway and into his open garage, hiding behind some giant storage tubs.

      The lady across the street had run over and grabbed her dog and apologized, and my mom ran up to the dude in the driveway, who was now standing near Charlie and looking down at him as he trembled behind the storage tubs. My mom said sorry a dozen times as she tried to coax him out. The guy told her not to worry about it, and then, this six and a half foot tall dude all covered in muscles with a buzz cut and (according to my mom) at least 50 tattoos, said, “He’s a tender little pup, isn’t he?”

      Indeed he was. And for the rest of his life, any single time he got scared over something, we would say to each other, “He’s a tender little pup.”

    13. 13.

      CliosFanBoy

      OH God, I am so very, very to hear about Lily.  She was a great dog and enjoyed a lot of love over the years…..

    14. 14.

      Dan B

      I’m remembering my Furr Beast, aka Mr. Peepers because: peeping.  And Furr Beast because: big fluffy tuxedo.  Huge white whiskers / tusks, a white chest in a perfect chalice shape, huge pure white bunny feet, and a white milkspot.  I git him at four weeks and he hung around until almost 20.  He was agreeable to any misuse except my female cat who necessitated his being on antidepressants.  She passed away when he was ten and he blossomed with the stray male who sneaked into the house starving with a nearly colorless coat.  The Beast snuggled with him and then Oscar and Miss Peach.  Such a good guy.

    15. 15.

      KrackenJack

      When I was in elementary school, we got a long-haired calico named Samantha and two kittens, I believe, from her litter. One was a short-haired black and white male and a long haired marmalade and white female. They were promptly christened Pepper and Cinnamon. Pepper was an outdoor cat and an avid hunter. One day my friends and I were wandering around the suburban woods and came across a rattlesnake skin. I took the prize home and left it in the mud room. When I went to let Pepper out later that day he stopped halfway through the door and bristled up at the snake skin. Clearly not his first encounter. For the rest of our time in that house, he looked in that corner every time he passed through.

    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      So many cats over the years.  Shayna the Siamese, Jazz the Black Panther, Rocco the Tortie, Ariel the grey tabby, Copper the deep red  (and male!) tabby, Pamela the orange tabby; and my current crew, Jeannie (silk and silver girl; well, OK, grey girl) and Oscar (half Jeannie, half Siamese)  Stories: oh, could I tell you stories.

      Like the time, when I was living in the Greenwood neighborhood of Seattle, in the rear apartment of a front-and-back single-story duplex.  Ariel, then a wee youngster, would get herself “stranded” on the roof and cry to be rescued.  I’d get out there, I’d hold a chair up over my head and tell her to jump on it (which she would absolutely NOT do); or I’d run to my neighbors and ask to borrow a ladder.

      This happened frequently until, one day, standing there with a chair over my head (my neighbors not being home at the time) I said to myself, I said, “Wait a GD minute.  She got herself up there, didn’t she?  She can jolly well get herself down.”  Which she did, and wasn’t happy I stopped playing that game.

      Or the time – still at the duplex – I was going out of town for a while.  My neighbors were happy to take care of the cats, but were concerned about knowing when said cats wanted to come inside.  (My cats have always been indoor-outdoor.)  We hung a bell on a rope from my front door knob a week or so before I left, to teach the kitties that making the bell ring would summon Debra or Dave out to let them into my apartment.  Copper was the first to figure it out, and delighted in ringing the bell even when he didn’t want to come in, just to make someone come out and say “Hi.”

      That’s enough for  now…

    17. 17.

      SkyBluePink

      Oh the stories I could tell about D. But one of my favorites:  From the upstairs window I saw a car pull into the drive and then pull right back out.  Shortly after I got a phone call from a neighbor up the road. He had dropped  D off.  She had attended his son’ s outdoor  wedding and entertained all present.

      She had all neighbors trained to not only give her a treat but also to let her into their houses to hang out.

      Truly a dog of my heart. She crossed  the bridge in 2009.  Theres a story about that for another day.

    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My German Shepard Hoss, I had no idea how much I depended on him for the security of my family. We were living on Keokuk street and shit was always happening. Somebody tried to steal my truck (I confronted them) Somebody broke into my basement, (I thought about confronting them) (called the cops instead), and then there was the guy who shot his wife and blew his brains out in front of me… and I picked up his orphaned children off the street corner. No, I don’t need to ever go thru that again.

      But Hoss was always there, all 110 pounds of him and I never worried about mine.

      I remember him in the back yard, barking his ass off at a stray dog or a coon, grabbing him by the scruff of his neck to get his attention, and telling him to be quiet and then dropping him. And after that he was limping. A week later he was still limping. Took him to the vet, they did X-rays. Sent me to a specialist. They did cat scans.

      Hoss was riddled with bone cancer. They said it was too far gone.

      2 weeks later, he wouldn’t come out of the bathroom. We took him out for one last ride in the woods. He got out of my truck and laid down in the road side weeds and refused to move. It was time.

      I cried like a baby when we put him down. I hadn’t planned on it but when they asked if we wanted them to take care of the body, I said, “No.” I took him out to a place we had enjoyed many a care free hour at and piled a bunch of rocks on top of his body.

      I haven’t been there in a while. I should return.

    19. 19.

      C Stars

      It’s such a rollercoaster, this blog. I feel like I knew Lily (and also Steve!). Feeling nostalgic.

       

      We’ve had our rabbit for about a year and a half now. Found him hopping around in the bramble during my Dad’s birthday picnic and took him home with us, since it was clearly going to be either us or the owls (he’s an English Spot, so basically just a fluffy target for birds of prey).

      He’s a house rabbit and roams freely on our top floor, which is where most of our shared spaces are. A couple of nights ago I woke up to the strangest sensation–my foot was out from under the covers and the bun was trying to perch on it, the sole of my foot, and fit all four paws on. He kept slipping off and then trying to get on again, all four. He’s a small creature but not that small! It was one of those moments you have with animals you love where you just say, I love you and I’d like to think I understand you most of the time, but I have no idea what you’re getting at here.

    20. 20.

      kalakal

      I’ve had a lot of cats but one who has a special place in my heart was Clarence, a ginger tabby. He was an average sized cat with a heart as big as a whale. He loved everything & everybody and was well known along the street.

      One lovely Sunday Summer afternoon most people were in their backyards, enjoying the sun, eating lunch. The gardens were separated by tall hedges so you hear loud stuff but couldn’t see anything. The cats were happily wombling about and being cats the hedges were no obstacle.

      We were sitting out relaxing when from next door we heard the following.

      “Oh Grandad, there’s that pretty cat again”

      “Aww, isn’t he friendly?”

      “Grandad, that cats stolen your dinner!”

      5 seconds Clarence came sprinting through the hedge with a huge chunk of chicken in his mouth, he zipped past us and into the house.

      We discreetly followed him and pretended to be out

    21. 21.

      Ruckus

      @Dangerman:

      I’ll second Lily for the cover photo.

      My story is about Bud, the cocker. I met him at a pet store adoption day, nice in a crowd, well behaved on leash, more than smart enough not to be himself on adoption day. Took him about 3 weeks to accept me, before that I was the human that fed, watered, cleaned up after him and that was the extent. Then one night he came over and joined me in bed. Now I couldn’t move because it had become his bed. But he was a great companion who could grow more hair faster than any dog I’ve ever had or seen. I also was never allowed to take him back to any groomer, once was more than enough. So I had to learn – good times.

      But best companion I’ve ever had, loyal, protective, ornery. I had to give him up, at the time I was living at a friends place because I had no where else to go and he offered. I really do appreciate GWB’s recession for all it did to me. It lost me a business, a fair bit of money and a great dog. Funny, I wasn’t looking for all of that.

