I’ve been meaning to update you on Jasper for a while. He will have been here three months this coming week. It’s been a riotous three months. He’s a very good boy, but we have had a variety of issues to work out, starting with boundaries, how to keep his huge and very strong front paws to himself, and to stop being selectively deaf when it comes to the word “no.”

He pulls the same look anytime I scold him. He turns on the charm and reminds you that he was once starving and abandoned. I feel like a villain, but remain steadfast in his training. He rewards me by catching on incredibly quickly.



Look at that booty

Scout still feels a bit put upon, but she enjoys romping around the yard with him. He insists on full body contact with her when they sleep and while she tolerates it, she throws me those “why me?” looks from across the room.

It’s impossible to get them all looking at me at once…so here are 2 of them

And here we have two of them. Just a different two. Trixie always looks so serious when I take her photo, but she’s a clown when the camera isn’t pointed at her.

Like here, before she realized what I was up to….

Now a word from the feline section of the crew: my prince of darkness, Sully, doing his best I am the night, fear me impression

For those who don’t know…here is how it started with Jasper.

He was about 104 lbs when I picked him up, he’s almost 130 lbs now. We are down from 12 cups of food a day to 6, now that he’s at his target weight. Also, I think we are coming to the conclusion that his back legs, his right leg especially, is a birth defect. The vet has ruled out everything else, and he acts like it’s no big deal, and compensates well for the wonky gait.

John doesn’t make requests often, but tonight he asked for a good news post, and that we end it with you sharing stories of animals you love, past and present in the comments. So to honor Lily, let’s share some fun stories.

I’ll start with Bixby. I’ve had nine Great Danes, and I can’t really pick from them – each is so special. But Bixby was a one-of-a-kind dog, of any breed. He loved everyone, and everyone loved him, but I was his project, and living with him was like living with a 13-year-old who saw the word “no” as a personal challenge. Loved that dog to the moon and back. And sooo many fun stories about him. One of my favorites is when we were on a walk, saw the UPS man, and Bixby mugged him, trying to get the box because he LOVED opening boxes. No Amazon box was safe. Luckily it was our UPS driver, so he was a good sport about it.

Bottom photo is of him with his love, Bailey. Probably one of the most elegant Danes I’ve ever had, but a total goofus personality. I still have a little throw rug she used to “hunt,” I can’t bear to get rid of it.

How about you guys, share some of your favorite animal antics in the comments. I think we could all use a smile this evening.

This is a pet and respite thread