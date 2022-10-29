Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What You Are Doing to Contribute to the Outcome We Want in November?

What You Are Doing to Contribute to the Outcome We Want in November?

This cartoon is so spot on that I asked for permission to share it here, and she graciously agreed.

I know for sure that a lot of you are donating!  I bet a lot of us are doing a lot more to stop the crazy and contribute to the outcome we want in November – please tell us what you’re up to in the comments.

What You Are Doing to Contribute to the Outcome We Want in November?

Jen Sorensen:

This pretty much sums up how I feel about the midterms. I can’t believe so many contests are so close. Perhaps the most depressing one is the Ohio Senate race in which the misogynist bigot JD Vance — who has stated that the sexual revolution made it easier for women to leave violent marriages, and that this is bad somehow — has a very good shot at winning. Republican candidates can say just about anything these days, and it doesn’t matter. The old norms are gone; actual policy has become irrelevant.

In case you haven’t heard about the guys in tactical gear guarding a ballot drop box in Mesa, AZ, you can view footage here. I can only imagine we’ll be hearing more stories like this in the week ahead. I saw a disturbing thread on Twitter the other night from a female TV journalist in Arizona who had reported on intimidating “poll watchers” — she was sharing all the threats she had received.

The third panel of this cartoon was partly inspired by a Christian nationalist rally last weekend in Lancaster County, PA, where I grew up. The QAnon-friendly event featured a speaker who declared that the “angel of death” was coming for numerous politicians and members of the media by the end of the year. Eric Trump was in attendance. Lancaster has always been a fairly religious, conservative area, but it wasn’t like this when I was a kid.

 You can subscribe to Jen Sorensen here

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      PSA:  We have a postcard writing party (and music thread) scheduled for 8pm this evening.  Post goes up at 7:45.   Come write postcards and/or share music as we support the folks who are doing the writing.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      One of our jackals shared this with me.  From Mobilize
    7. 7.

      Kristine

      The Auto draft 69 link downloaded a .tif image that I then opened. Spot-on cartoon, which is scary and disheartening which means Kris is writing postcards tonight.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      Donald Trump started sending me email yesterday.  Surprise, he wants me to donate.  To his organization, of course, nothing for candidates.  I hope that syphons off candidate money.

      No idea where they would have gotten my contact info.

      edit: oh my god, he is still sending from “President Donald J. Trump” and he wants to know if I approve of “the job he is doing” – he can’t really still believe he’s president, but apparently there are a lot of rubes who do.

    20. 20.

      James E Powell

      Texting Orange County.

      Last week I got a text (supposedly) from Beto O’Rourke himself asking for cash. I normally ignore all texts, but I felt a little guilty because I have a bet with @WaterGirl: that he’s going to lose. I don’t recall what the stakes are or whether there is a point spread, but I’d be happy to lose, so I gave him my last donation of this season.

    26. 26.

      Reboot

      400 postcards written (I had help) to nudge voters in Roanoke to the polls.  Fingers crossed that some of them get nudged!

    27. 27.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @WaterGirl: One day this past week, I got back to back calls from unknown numbers for a good 2 hours. Could be Medicare Advantage insurer bots (they are relentless during enrollment), pollsters, GOTVers, car/appliance warranty scammers, you’ve committed fraud fakes…so many reasons not to answer the phone. I think texting would be more effective these days.

    28. 28.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      I don’t know.  Even though she did really well in the debates I don’t honestly think they help at all.  They are canvassing in CD1 today which makes me nervous because usually we run up the score in CD 1 to off set CD2 where we are weaker.  CD1 should be buttoned up by now.
      i just can’t believe any of these races are close.  I mean the previous governor was a GD disaster.

    29. 29.

      Kay

      I did phone calls and events for Marcy Kaptur and events for Tim Ryan. The Ryan race has been fun despite national political media announcing he has lost. I think it’s been good for Ohio  to have a real (if long) shot. It would be enormously gratifying to me if Ohio voters contradict the NY Times political team and Ryan pulls out an upset.

      We still need 13 D election officials which is a big number to need this late in a county with only 30k people- I’m not doing it this cycle, I did it last cycle, but I fear potential D volunteers have dropped out of poll working because of what an insane pain in the ass Republicans are now at polling places. Aggressive, angry delusional nutjobs as GOP pollworkers. Normies, especially if they are a political minority as Democrats are here, don’t want any part of that.

    30. 30.

      RaflW

      Yesterday I texted 2,000 younger, lower-propensity voters living in MN apartment buildings in towns and cities not in the Twin Cities metro. Micro-targeting is wild.

      Did have a few positive text chats indicating plans to vote. Offered rides and polling location, etc. It feels a little detached, but the folks who are setting up the banks said that in 2018 this sort of stuff did drive some fraction of additional voting.

      I’ll text more in the days ahead.

