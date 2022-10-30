Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Day 1

I supposed Guessly is the highlander, because he is the only one who remains.

I’m doing ok today, and really appreciate all the kind words yesterday. It does help.

And Thurston has really stepped up his game and been a very good boy, although now that there is only one dog the days of free feeding are over, and he is not at ALL impressed with the concept of portion sizes. Thurston has always wanted to be an only dog, so it is his time to shine.

Steve is well, too, and we had a very solid session this morning with a good brushing and chat, and he is lying in the bed he and Lily shared underneath the desk. And both of them were very pleasant lumps in bed last night, keeping me company.

I, on the other hand, don’t think I am ever going to recover. I mean, I will get better, like I did after Tunch, but as much as I loved Tunch, this is worse. I’m almost kind of embarrassed to say it out loud because it makes me feel and sound like a sociopath, but I don’t think I have ever poured more unconditional love into anything in my entire life, including people and family. And I am ashamed of that and also not, because Lily was worth it. There was just something about her from the moment I first saw her surrounded by those braying beagles, cowering in her cage, that the “This must be protected at all costs” instinct kicked in.

And I’m afraid. I’m afraid that I will measure every dog up to Lily, and all of them will come up lacking. I’m afraid I will never ever have another dog in my life that I loved as much her, but I am willing to let the world test that. But right now I just feel empty and spent and exhausted, and everything feels dull and there is a void that will never be filled in my life and there simply isn’t anything that can be done about it.

I know there are others of you who have gone through this, and I know that there some of you who will one day go through this, so for those of you who have and those who will, keep in mind you are not alone. We’ll have your back.

      Hi John, just a quick, word to let you know that I’ve been through this and it does get better. Your feelings right now include a prediction about the future, and this prediction is just … not … true.

      I lost the best dog ever, 3 days after Christmas of 2020, right at the end of the worst year of all of our lives, and I was sure I would never again love a dog like I loved her. And now we have another dog, and it’s true, I don’t love the new dog like I loved the old dog, but I love the new dog in a new way and it’s a new day and things are … well, they’re not like they were but they are ok. I have space in my life to love this new dog … which I couldn’t have had without losing the old dog … and the new dog is also wonderful, in her own way, and life goes on, and ….

      The love for the old dog remains, the memory remains. But the overwhelming sadness and sense that nothing will ever be quite right ever again — that goes away.

      Good luck!!! Stay strong.

      brantl

      I have a dog right now, that I’m going to miss like hell when she’s gone, but I know I’ll love dogs, forever.

      I vividly recall the day Just over a year ago when my wife and I escorted our beloved 19yo Italian Greyhound to the vet to send her off  across the rainbow bridge as we held her for the last time, very last snuggle forever with her – reluctantly recognizing that as much as we would have loved one more day with her, it would have been unkind and selfish, given the state if her decline.  I read your posts about lily back in her better days – and yep, that’s how we felt about Florence the Italian Greyhound.

      The later-on upside is that our daughter adopted a delightful foxhound rescue dog, and we get to be dig grandparents, hosting her about 3 days a week while daughter is at work.  Very different dog than florence, but a joy in her own way to have around.  But we keep florence’s dig bed in the living room floor with her photo on the bedfrom you ger days.

