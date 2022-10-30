I supposed Guessly is the highlander, because he is the only one who remains.

I’m doing ok today, and really appreciate all the kind words yesterday. It does help.

And Thurston has really stepped up his game and been a very good boy, although now that there is only one dog the days of free feeding are over, and he is not at ALL impressed with the concept of portion sizes. Thurston has always wanted to be an only dog, so it is his time to shine.

Steve is well, too, and we had a very solid session this morning with a good brushing and chat, and he is lying in the bed he and Lily shared underneath the desk. And both of them were very pleasant lumps in bed last night, keeping me company.

I, on the other hand, don’t think I am ever going to recover. I mean, I will get better, like I did after Tunch, but as much as I loved Tunch, this is worse. I’m almost kind of embarrassed to say it out loud because it makes me feel and sound like a sociopath, but I don’t think I have ever poured more unconditional love into anything in my entire life, including people and family. And I am ashamed of that and also not, because Lily was worth it. There was just something about her from the moment I first saw her surrounded by those braying beagles, cowering in her cage, that the “This must be protected at all costs” instinct kicked in.

And I’m afraid. I’m afraid that I will measure every dog up to Lily, and all of them will come up lacking. I’m afraid I will never ever have another dog in my life that I loved as much her, but I am willing to let the world test that. But right now I just feel empty and spent and exhausted, and everything feels dull and there is a void that will never be filled in my life and there simply isn’t anything that can be done about it.

I know there are others of you who have gone through this, and I know that there some of you who will one day go through this, so for those of you who have and those who will, keep in mind you are not alone. We’ll have your back.