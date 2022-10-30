You can tell how sick the formerly-banned account holders are by how happy they are to be back on Twitter. Imagine being kicked out of somewhere because you're a creep that people hate and then celebrating that six months later you get to go through all that again — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) October 29, 2022

Nobody sane wants to pollute the Lily threads, Adam would not appreciate his Ukrainian post being derailed, and I would just as lief keep the upcoming Garden Chat for respite. So here’s a place for all your bad news, doomerist speculation, and general impure Jackal thoughts…

"It was my whole life, being a disgusting freak on twitter that everyone despises, and now that papa elon is here i've risen from the sarcophagus of being in the real world to make people recoil in horror once more!!" Ok bro, we get it, you're a huge loser — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) October 29, 2022

======

man, a thing that is not discussed in media enough is how absolutely graceless, charmless and gauche virtually every republican is, and, especially, every republican media personality. — 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 28, 2022

crankball wank is the avatar of every middle aged divorcee whose kids choose not to call him on his birthday and whose next door neighbors do not invite him to the cookout. — 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 28, 2022

it’s just striking that all of the traits we think of that go into being likable or charming (wittiness, clever, self-effacing, complimentary, etc) have been completely burned out of the party because it’s led by a psychopath in cognitive decline — 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 28, 2022