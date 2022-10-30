Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Americans barely caring about Afghanistan is so last month.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We still have time to mess this up!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Late Night Ugliness / Snark-Venting Open Thread

Nobody sane wants to pollute the Lily threads, Adam would not appreciate his Ukrainian post being derailed, and I would just as lief keep the upcoming Garden Chat for respite. So here’s a place for all your bad news, doomerist speculation, and general impure Jackal thoughts…

      The Moar You Know

      Twitter is getting what it deserves.  I am perfectly fine with CEO Elon opening the gates of hell back up.  Maybe decent people will stop using it.

      piratedan

      I do find good content on twitter, some folks I’ve been introduced to on there have been helpful in educating me in everything from reproductive rights to essential dog ratings.  I don’t go there hoping to attract a national following in hopes of impressing folks with my cleverness or hot takes, so I can maintain a low profile and learn more about a whole lot of folks who are more knowledgeable.  Anyone who I would happen to cross swords with are folks that are likely not worth my time in engaging with, be they racists, sea lions or trolls of various and sundry variety.

      The best parallel I can find with Musk taking over twitter is that he’s Richard Atherton’s character from Ghostbusters, a dickless prick that assumes he knows best and fucks over everyone else with his self-righteousness.

      sab

      I have only had a twitter account for about five years and I rarely used it. I really kicked it into gear when our blog went down and I searched madly for jackals’ twitter accounts.

      Cutting the cord this week was easy for me because I am just a lurker. I don’t think I will miss it, although I had about fifty accounts I followed. Mostly I will miss the weird animal posts. The others I can read without a twitter account for now. Just have to remember to check in on them.

      mrmoshpotato

      like, try to think for a moment about any conservative you would enjoy having dinner or a cocktail with.

      Haha, this rings so true about some assholes I used to work for.

