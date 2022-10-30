Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread & Reminder that the Pet Calendar Deadline Is This Week

The deadline for submitting your pictures is technically this Tuesday, Nov 1.  We can extend that by a couple of days IF you send email letting us know the name of each pet you want in the calendar.

🐇

Please let us know ASAP that you plan to send photos in, and the name of each pet.  Even without all the pictures, knowing how many entries there will be allows us to get started!

If you sent me email with your pet names, etc and did not receive the link to the photo upload area, please send your message again.

🐇

We are using the same  system as last year. 

It’s a 4-step process, start to finish.  (for you)

  1. Start the process by sending me an email message
  2. Use the link we supply to upload your files
  3. Check for your nym and names of your pets in the spreadsheet we’ll post later on BJ
  4. Notify us if anything is incorrect

🐇

To start the process, simply send email to watergirl.  If you need more info about the exact email addresses, check out Contact Us in the white bar up top, for details.

Your message should include:

  1. your name
  2. your nym
  3. the names of all each pet that is going to be in the calendar
  4. if you would like a small heart with the photo of a beloved pet that you have lost

🐇

Details and the link for uploading your files will be sent to you by email once you send the email with your name, nym, and pet names.

🐇

Calendars will be available to order by December 1.

Oh, and all calendar posts are Open Threads.

    12Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I sent five photos to the drop box a few days ago but have not yet received confirmation. Know you’ve been crazy busy, WG, so I haven’t worried — but maybe I should?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: I swear I wrote you back – I definitely replied to you in a comment – all your pics are way too low resolution. :-(

      Send me an email or call me and we’ll figure out how to get higher resolution pics sent.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jackie

      WaterGirl, I think that somehow my email address got blocked to @balloon_juice.com. I’ve sent mail to you, Anne Laurie and Betty Cracker over the last month or so and never received replies – which is not the norm.

      Could you look into it in your *spare time*?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      AWJ

      Unfortunately, as long predicted, there appears to be a self-coup going on in Brazil. Reports all over Twitter of federal police performing voter suppression.

      Reply

