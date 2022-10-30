Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: President Obama, In the Fight

Sunday Morning Open Thread: President Obama, In the Fight

Sound like Our Former Actual President is, at the very least, enjoying his time on the hustings right now…


Tragic, but… not false:


We’ll never get the Deplorables; our job (especially those of us who are melanistically challenged) is to reduce their impact by turning out the Decent Voters. Or just convincing our Deplorable kinfolk & neighbors to stay home!

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      A lot of red states became red states during Clinton.  Look at the states he won.  It’s like a different country.

      Old white man plain speaking Joe Biden hasn’t won those voters back either.

      It doesn’t matter who we have at the top.  The racists know the people who make up the Democratic Party, and that’s what they hate.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      It’s a damned shame Obama is termed out, because I suspect this would be just about the perfect time for him to run for President.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      suzanne

      It’s not JUST racism. They also hate Obama because he’s smarter than them, more educated than them, better-looking than them, thinner than them, has a more successful family life than they do, and, in short, he’s cool as hell and they know it and they know that we do not think they are cool.

      These are people who are small and miserable and they have that shitty, simplistic, high-school-popularity-contest mind that turns everything into a petty competition. And they are losing that competition.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Nicky Frank
      @NickyFrank30
      I’m a big Obama fan, but people forget that his intelligence and way of speaking made a lot of low-education, working-class white folks feel stupid and inferior and came across as smug and dismissive of them, and that’s what we’re paying for today.

      Fragile White Syndrome, there’s no cure for it. Well, other than death.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: It’s a damned shame Obama is termed out

      The twenty-second amendment only prohibits him from being elected to the office of President. We can thus fall back on either of two wingnut legal “theories”:

      Obama cheated and was never really elected the first two times. He thus remains eligible to run again.
      In January 2024, we stage a coup tour the capitol in large, heavily-armed numbers and force Congress to name him President.

      EDIT: How obnoxious, I had those paragraphs as bullet points, but after editing to fix spelling, it’s lost the bullet points and won’t take them again. Let’s see if it takes now that I’ve added more text…  EDIT AGAIN: Sadly, no.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      All Steven knew was what time and where. A part-time pilot from the Chicago area, he was picking up a total stranger in his single-engine plane, a passenger who needed to fly more than a thousand miles, across state lines, from the midwest to the east coast.

      “Within 15, 20 minutes of arriving and meeting the person, we were in the plane and I got the engine fired up, ready to go,” he said.

      “It felt weighty,” he added. “Every time I fly, even by myself, there’s sort of this heightened level of alertness … This flight was even one more notch above that because this is someone who I don’t know, they don’t know me..”

      The passenger was seeking reproductive health services and needed to travel to a state where they could access them. Steven is just one of hundreds of pilots across the US, who have been volunteering the use of their small planes to fly people seeking abortions and other services from states that have outlawed it to states that haven’t.

      The effort to connect volunteer pilots with patients is led by Elevated Access, a non-profit organization based out of Illinois. It was founded in April in response to a growing number of women being forced to embark on expensive and time-consuming journeys in attempts to obtain abortions.
      ……………………………
      The flying costs are covered by the volunteer pilots, and the trips are free for passengers. Pilots pay for fuel, and those who do not own their own aircraft pay for rental fees.

      “This is their weekend pastime, if you will,” Fiona says. “Fuel alone for one of our flights is several hundred dollars, so every time a pilot does a flight, several hundred dollars of gas money is coming out of their pocket.”

      To Steven, there is a strange irony in his work with Elevated Access.

      “We constantly read, as general aviation pilots, about how lucky we are to have the flying freedoms that we have in the US compared to other countries, with some very minor exceptions,” he says of being a pilot in America. “I could basically hop in my plane anytime I want, fly anywhere I want. I don’t have to talk to a single air traffic controller. I could file a flight plan and I don’t have to check in with some government entity.

      “I think as pilots, we’re very proud of the freedom we have and so it seems appropriate for me to use the freedom I have to help out people whose much more fundamental freedoms – [such as] rights to medical care or decisions about how they want to control their own body – are being jeopardized right now.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Fragile White Syndrome, there’s no cure for it. Well, other than death. 

      I was not there in the civil rights era, so maybe I don’t perceive accurately. So I go forth with this caveat.

      Right now, it doesn’t feel like just a fight to save a social order, nothing that abstract. The Trash MAGAts are reacting more like a person does when they get dumped, right?! Like, I see all the stages of grief. It’s so personal. They are acting the way people do when they get personally rejected.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cameron

      And just to add some happiness from the other side of the aisle, Donald Trump is holding a rally supposedly in support of Marco Rubio in Miami next Sunday.  Ron DeSantis is not invited.  Republicans in disarray?  Not possible!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Princess

      @suzanne: Yeah but it’s the fact that he’s all those things plus Black that they can never ever forgive him for. That’s the part that upsets everything they believe about the world and they’re place in it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @suzanne: They are acting the way people do when they get personally rejected.

      Yep, tho I see it as a reaction to all the people who they use to be able to look down on, insult and beat up on, now being elevated to an equal status. They can’t handle the loss of their self superiority.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Cacti

      @suzanne: Right now, it doesn’t feel like just a fight to save a social order, nothing that abstract. The Trash MAGAts are reacting more like a person does when they get dumped, right?! Like, I see all the stages of grief. It’s so personal. They are acting the way people do when they get personally rejected.

      It’s not just the trash ones. This drips from everything Sam Alito says or writes. He’s so pissed at the growth of irreligiousness in the country.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      eclare

      Good grief, if Obama talking about watching Tiger King in his sweatpants makes working class white people feel stupid, the problem is not Obama.

      We will never get their votes, got to focus on GOTV.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      Just a handful of Democrats made it out tonight to see @BarackObama

      I wouldn’t go near the place myself, but someone ought to post that to Truth Social just to piss off you-know-who.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      japa21

      @rikyrah:  I still believe that a lot of the whites who voted for Obama in 2008 but didn’t in 2012, voted for him because they felt he would show the world that a black man could never be a good President.  He lost them when he proved them wrong.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Princess

      @rikyrah: yes, this exactly. It’s a phenomenon Jews know well. They hate us when we’re poor and “dirty” and live in crowded tenements and shtetls. But boy howdee, it’s when we’re successful doctors and lawyers and bankers that they need to destroy us.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Nicky Frank
      @NickyFrank30

      I’m a big Obama fan, but people forget that his intelligence and way of speaking made a lot of low-education, working-class white folks feel stupid and inferior and came across as smug and dismissive of them, and that’s what we’re paying for today.

      I’m skeptical of this. Obama spoke clearly and directly – certainly with intelligence but not in any way that flaunted it or rubbed it in.

      My assumption, absent evidence to the contrary, is that Fox News and other right-wing media told their audiences that Obama was talking down to them, and they of course believed it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks to Anne Laurie for bringing the inspiration.

      @Baud: You are a good satirist.  Did you write that prescient Onion article about the GOP running a white-hot ball of rage as their nominee for president?

      @OzarkHillbilly: and thank you for truth and for that clipping about Elevated Access!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      suzanne

      @Princess: Oh, I agree. I’m just pointing out that racism is, like, the ice cream in their sundae of resentments, and then he comes along and puts the hot fudge and the nuts and the whipped cream and the cherry on top…..by being better in every possible way.

      I am enjoying this metaphor.

      I will also note that they resent smart and attractive white women like Gretchen Whitmer, too, because she’s not submitting to her husband, damnit.

      To extend the sundae metaphor, racism is one scoop of ice cream, misogyny is another.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cameron

      @lowtechcyclist: They already knew, deep down inside, that their lives weren’t going anywhere.  They resented the fact that Obama could make that obvious without doing a damn thing other than being himself.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @suzanne: Yes, I feel the same way.  They’re dedicated to controlling government because they think it’s their only way to change the culture to make them likable again (kind of the mirror image of how civil rights laws helped change the culture in the 60s and 70s.).  It’s why some of them feign hating corporations — when it comes to mouthing words of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” big corporations are often on our side (even if they are opposed to us on most policy planks).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken:

      The twenty-second amendment only prohibits him from being elected to the office of President. We can thus fall back on either of two wingnut legal “theories”:

      Biden could choose Obama as his 2024 running mate (reversing the 2008/2012 ticket!) and if Biden resigned in 2025, Obama would be President again. No wingnuttery needed!

      (And yes I know about the 12th Amendment. It doesn’t use the word ‘elected.’)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      JR

      The red shift began in the 2008 primaries, which were really vicious. Remember PUMAs? Hilary Clinton, to her eternal discredit, fanned those flames. But the fire was going to burn anyways, once the myths underpinning racism were dispelled.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Nicky Frank doesn’t seem remotely in the same league as the other people whose tweets we typically see here.

      Who is this guy? Am I missing something? Based off his feed I thought he came across as kind of a schmuck.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      TS

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Fox News and other right-wing media told their audiences that Obama was talking down to them, and they of course believed it.

      I can’t get past the idea that they thought he was uppity.

      @suzanne:

      because she’s not submitting to her husband, damnit

      I’m sure most of them would like to be their own person – but if they can’t be, why should any other woman have the right.

      Reply

