when we were kids and played football you just had the guy with the best arm play all time quarterback and i understand we have term limits and all that but i would just run this guy as all time quarterback https://t.co/0WsgY2CZdk — world famous art thief (@CalmSporting) October 29, 2022

Sound like Our Former Actual President is, at the very least, enjoying his time on the hustings right now…

"That's how our democracy is supposed to work" — Obama points out that he didn't try to incite an insurrection when he lost a congressional primary pic.twitter.com/CtnPlrIba3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022





Just a handful of Democrats made it out tonight to see @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/egw8K1MUyI — Josh McLaurin (@JoshforGeorgia) October 28, 2022

Former President @BarackObama’s message for Wisconsin voters on Saturday was simple: “I’m here to ask you to vote.”@jessieopie and I recap the former president’s event in Milwaukee, for @CapTimes: https://t.co/GKoZ8xbL0A — Jack Kelly (@byjackkelly) October 30, 2022

Candidates like @StaceyAbrams, @SanfordBishop, @BeeForGeorgia, and @ReverendWarnock care about the issues you care about. They’ll protect our basic rights, strengthen our democracy, and build an economy that works for everyone – not just those at the top. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 29, 2022

Obama: Some of them said, they will impeach Joe Biden. When you ask them what for, they’re not sure yet. You’re laughing but it’s true. Now here’s the question, how is that going to help you? pic.twitter.com/dYnZqYTP1U — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2022

Obama campaigning for Whitmer: "Imagine if you hire your plumber … he comes in and says, 'Have you heard about the latest conspiracy of the Wizard People?' … you'd be like, no no no, I just want you to fix my toilet … when you've got a good plumber, you keep your plumber." pic.twitter.com/AWWnfYIt43 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2022

Obama: But I have to speak the truth. Which is these days it is just about every Republican politician seems obsessed with just two things, own the libs, hey, let's own the libs. And getting Donald Trump's approval. That is their agenda. pic.twitter.com/iDZrmBDIFQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2022

I do believe in the American Dream — because President @BarackObama proved that it was possible. Honored to share the stage with him tonight. pic.twitter.com/nWmHxAcDXn — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) October 29, 2022

Tragic, but… not false:

People keep talking about his margins with working-class voters, but he did worse in much of Appalachia than John Kerry and tanked with these voters in his first term, bleeding them through his entire presidency. THIS was a major reason why. — Nicky Frank (@NickyFrank30) October 30, 2022



We’ll never get the Deplorables; our job (especially those of us who are melanistically challenged) is to reduce their impact by turning out the Decent Voters. Or just convincing our Deplorable kinfolk & neighbors to stay home!