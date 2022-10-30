Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

“But what about the lurkers?”

An almost top 10,000 blog!

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 249: Life Imitates Art

War for Ukraine Day 249: Life Imitates Art

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

I just had a baking project go kablooey! So I’m going to keep this short and sweet tonight. I know I promised to answer a question about who is providing support to the Ukrainians regarding winter gear, but it’ll have to wait till tomorrow night. Also, I am thrilled that a number of you are comfortable enough to fill in the gaps in the comments with things I’ve either not seen yet or am tracking but not ready to post on yet. But please, if I put it in the post you don’t need to put it in the comments. To sum up: read the post before you comment. Thanks!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier this evening. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief today – the 27th since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Key defense issues were considered: our active actions on the frontline, further liberation of the territory from occupation, supply of ammunition and equipment, repair of equipment, other support for the defense forces, as well as preparations for winter. Of course, the plans of the Russian military were also considered.

The Commander-in-Chief, head of intelligence, commanders of operational directions, ministers delivered reports.

Every day and without any breaks, we work to speed up the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state. And always at the meeting of the Staff we celebrate the successes of our warriors, the result ensured in the liberation of Ukrainian land. Every time we have reasons to rejoice together with all Ukrainians.

Following this week, I would like to celebrate the warriors of the 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the 5th Separate Assault Regiment and the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade for their bravery and steadfastness while holding the lines in the Siversk direction, as well as the warriors of the 25th Sicheslav Separate Airborne Brigade for determination during the liberation of our territory, for special energy. Thank you, warriors!

The warriors – border guards of the Chop detachment, who are currently protecting our state in the Donetsk region as part of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, showed themselves perfectly. Today, they stopped the enemy’s brutal assault – the Russian attack was repulsed. In addition, they managed to replenish our exchange fund. Thanks guys!

The Air Forces also have a result: today there is a downed Russian attack helicopter and a downed Russian aircraft – Su-25.

Russian terrorists continued shelling in various directions: Chernihiv region, Kharkiv region, Donbas, Dnipropetrovsk region, Zaporizhzhia and the region, Mykolaiv and the region… We respond to the occupiers. We respond tangibly.

In general, there were no emergency blackouts throughout the country today – we managed to restore the technical possibility of energy supply after the Russian strikes that took place during the week. But generation deficits still persist, so extremely frugal electricity consumption and stabilization restrictions must be continued.

And please be especially careful on the roads at night. There have already been many appeals, in particular from the National Police, regarding the need for pedestrians to have reflective elements on their clothing. This is very important for both children and adults. But it is no less important that drivers have a conscientious attitude.

Now you should not just follow the speed regime, but also reduce the speed additionally, especially in those places where there are unregulated pedestrian crossings. Please take care of the safety of others.

And, by the way, today I want to congratulate all Ukrainian motorists – not only civilians, but also military – on the Day of Motorists and Road Workers.

Usually they wish you a good road. And I know that this road of ours, although not easy, definitely leads to our joint victory. Congratulations!

Another vessel chartered by the UN Food Program has already been loaded in the port of Chornomorsk. This is a bulk carrier carrying 40,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia, a country experiencing a severe food situation. Ethiopia is on the brink of famine. This is a problem not only of rising food prices, but also of a physical shortage of food.

We are ready to release this vessel into the sea, like all others that left the ports of the Great Odesa during the grain export initiative. But this bulker with wheat for the UN Food Program and other vessels with agricultural products are forced to wait, because Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger.

What did the world hear? That someone allegedly launches drones from a bulker… At first they talked about “war birds”, then – “war insects”, now – “war grain”… A killer wheat, which drowns Russian admirals. Well, what can you say? They are truly sick people. But these sick people are once again putting the world on the brink of a severe food crisis.

Russia is the only one to blame for the fact that food will now become more expensive for people across a vast expanse from West Africa to East Asia. Russia is the reason why people, in particular, in Ethiopia, Yemen or Somalia, are left with a catastrophic food shortage.

Of course, the partners are trying to convince the terrorist state to slow down the blackmail a little. But is it realistic? So far, the facts indicate that the Russian leadership is more interested in exacerbating the food crisis than in implementing the signed documents. And this, by the way, is the answer to all those who talk about negotiations with Russia.

The grain corridor is a very specific example. There are now 218 pieces of evidence that Russia does not want any real deals. 218 vessels waiting for the opportunity to carry food under export contracts or enter Ukrainian ports. Week after week, Russia has been slowing down the grain corridor despite its own promises to partners, and has now blocked it completely.

Ukraine, for its part, will do everything to ensure that the grain export initiative continues to work. And I thank everyone who helps our state!

Thank you to everyone who fights and works for our victory! Thank you to everyone who shows concern for others under these circumstances!

Glory to Ukraine!

Here is former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent assessments of the situations in Kherson and Izium:

Speaking of things going kablooey…

I think we have a new world record!

If you were curious about some of the Ukrainian medics, this thread is for you!

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Майже нічого не пропустив🫢 #песпатрон #патрондснс #славаукраїні

♬ original sound – boiwhatdahelllboi1

The caption machine translates as:

Almost didn’t miss anything #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Bill Arnold
  • dmsilev
  • Grumpy Old Railroader
  • Ken
  • lollipopguild
  • MP
  • surfk9

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      I just had a baking project go kablooey!

      Have fun cleaning the cake batter off the ceiling!

      Thanks again for all of your updates and insights over the last several months.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lollipopguild

      Read the post before we comment?  What kind of popsical stand are you running here?  We are the commentariat of Balloon Juice!   WE will comment in any way we feel like, we will comment before reading the post, we will comment before reading any of the comments. We contain multitudes, we are large we are omnipresent.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Amir Khalid: I have often said baking is like bomb making. If you get the recipe just a little bit off…

      In this case I was trying to adapt a regular recipe into something I can eat on my current eating plan – no refined carbs, no sugar – and replaced the flour with almond flour, the sugar with monk fruit crystals, ans the butter with coconut oil. My cupcakes went a wee bit wild in the oven.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      Has crowdsourcing a war ever been done on this scale?  WWII had the bond sales, but that went into the regular government procurement process. I don’t think there were individuals buying tanks and artillery shells and shipping them to the front.  They did send cookies, cigarettes, and long underwear, at least according to my family’s stories.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Alison Rose

      I admit, I got the giggles for a bit after he said “killer wheat” – I can picture the memes already.

      Thank you for sharing the tweet thread about Sergei and his team. What an amazing group of people, and doing this work as volunteers is incredible. I don’t have a lot but I threw them some coin via Paypal. I hope the attention from the tweets will help them out a lot, especially as winter is approaching.

      Zelenskyy posted a video about being awarded the Oxi Courage Award (which I admit I’d never heard of before), with some of the remarks from Jake Sullivan who presented it and then his own remarks in English. It’s a nice short one to watch.

      Thank you as always, Adam. May your next baking experiment not go kablooey.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lollipopguild

      @Ken: Businesses would “buy” an airplane, in England a Spitfire in America a Hellcat fighter. When the navy built the USS Houston to replace the ship lost in the early part of the war the city of Houston raised money to buy the new ship.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      I was an Army Infantry Combat Medic in Vietnam in my past lifetime. I just cannot imagine lugging out a wounded soldier just to load the soldier into a vehicle and then drive who knows how far to a surgery center. At least in Vietnam with air superiority, after a fire fight we could medevac the wounded by helicopter directly from the field to a hospital.

      Reading that thread about unpaid volunteer medics and the rudimentary method of evacuating a wounded soldier just makes me depressed and upset. Where the fxxk is the International Red Cross in all this? Oh yeah. That’s right. I remember now. It all comes rushing back. In Vietnam when we occasionally got back to base camp for a day or two, the Red Cross would have a hospitality tent where you could buy, yes buy, coffee and donuts. Fxxk the Red Cross too.

      Yeah I know. Vietnam, the US Army, the Red Cross and a bunch of other baggage has made me grumpy

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BeautifulPlumage

      @MP: that got a snortgiggle

      Thank you again, Adam, for the consistency of your updates. Even in the face of (cake) disaster.

      Did the fire set off dogs & smoke alarms? Good times!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.