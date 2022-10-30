Let’s win this!

We are less than two weeks out, so except for occasional races that need a boost, it’s all about turnout. So let’s help GOTV.

We have a new Balloon Juice Angel – eponymous has put up a $500 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ. If we can match her $500, that’s one more pair of boots on the ground for an entire week in Arizona.

I will announce the second match once we get through the first one!

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched by another Balloon Juice angel, the clock resets with every new Angel match – so you can be matched again!

The goal is to put 25 pairs of boots on the ground in AZ, and we are just over 18 already!

Can we do it?

Boots on the ground: we have funded 13 15 16 17 18 19 pairs so far!

19 down, 6 to go!

The cowboy boots (#18) are in honor of Avalie’s dad. She said he’s a bright blue 81 year old dot in a very red state!