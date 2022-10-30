Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within the Margin of Effort – Two More Angel Matches for Boots On the Ground in AZ

Within the Margin of Effort – Two More Angel Matches for Boots On the Ground in AZ

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

Let’s win this!

Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 15

We are less than two weeks out, so except for occasional races that need a boost, it’s all about turnout.  So let’s help GOTV.

We have a new Balloon Juice Angel – eponymous has put up a $500 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ.  If we can match her $500, that’s one more pair of boots on the ground for an entire week in Arizona.

I will announce the second match once we get through the first one!

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched by another Balloon Juice angel, the clock resets with every new Angel match – so you can be matched again!

The goal is to put 25 pairs of boots on the ground in AZ, and we are just over 18 already!

Can we do it?

Open thread.

Boots on the ground:  we have funded 13  15   16   17  18  19 pairs so far!

Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 9  Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 10  Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 11  Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 1   Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 2   Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 3   Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 4    Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 6

Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 7 Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 8  Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 13  Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ  Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 14   Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 2   Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ  Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 6

Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 5   Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 10   Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 9   

19 down, 6 to go!

The cowboy boots (#18) are in honor of Avalie’s dad.  She said he’s a bright blue 81 year old dot in a very red state!

  • Another Scott
  • Geminid
  • Glidwrith
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Josie
  • Memory Pallas
  • Mo Salad
  • Nora
  • realbtl
  • Steeplejack
  • Warren Senders
  • WaterGirl
  • Wyatt Salamanca

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I am pairing this with the Balloon Juice calendar reminder.  So if you missed that because the posts are so close together, please check out the calendar reminder post, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I am counting the last 3 donations from the previous thread ($100 total) because they were made as I was putting together the post for the new angel match.

      So we are starting this post at $100 toward the $500 match.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      +$207.  Time’s a wastin’ – let’s get this done soon.

      Thanks to the angels, the bootsonaground, and all the jackals.  And especially WaterGirl.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: Thanks for that, Scott!

      That should show up in the themometer soon, so I will get another pair of ” boots” ready to add to the boots up top.

      And a second after I posted the comment… there it is!

      We are now at $19,000 – 19 pairs of boots on the ground.

      Within the Margin of Effort – A New Angel Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ 9

      Reply
    18. 18.

      H.E.Wolf

      So much appreciation for the angels and the donors!

      And for Avalie’s dad. :-) (This is why we don’t write off “red states” – better to think of them as “voter-suppression states”, and work to change that at the ballot box.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Josie

      @H.E.Wolf: What a wonderful idea. I am in one of those “voter suppression states” and appreciate your understanding.

      ETA: I remember years ago when Texas was a sane state. I hope that one day we can regain that.

      Reply

