You Actually Have to Know Stuff To Do This Job! (Debate LIVE at 7 pm + Obama Events)

“You actually have to know stuff to do this job.” – Rev. Warnock at the event with Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama on Friday.

Stacey Abrams has her final debate with pink slime Brian Kemp tonight at 7 pm Eastern time.

Here’s a direct link to the TV station that is airing the debate, but I have high hopes it will show up LIVE on YouTube as we get closer to start time.

Anne Laurie shared a bunch of Obama clips with tweets this morning, but in case anyone wants to catch the full events here are the three whirlwind events Obama was featured at over the course of 2 days.

Obama will be in Nevada on Tuesday.  It seems like he’s not going to Arizona, which could either be a good sign or a bad sign.  Or maybe they just haven’t asked him yet!

Open thread.

    7.

      Elizabelle

      @Yutsano:   Yes!  Please, please, please.

      Incidentally, I am having to type in my ‘nym and email each comment.  Is that happening to anyone else?

    12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Yutsano: that is great news. I hope Bolsonaro doesn't pull a TFG and more importantly I hope Brazilians don't have an equivalent to MAGats.

    15.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost has a breaking news banner about Lula victory.

      Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, an icon of the Latin American left, defeated President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday to win a third term leading the region’s largest country, the Superior Electoral Court said, capping a remarkable political comeback less than three years after he walked out of a prison cell.

      Lula received 50.83 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results, riding back to power on pledges to defend democracy, restore social justice and save the Amazon rainforest.

      With his victory, Lula joins a host of leftist leaders who have taken power in recent years across the region, from Colombia to Chile to Peru.

    16.

      Elizabelle

      Refreshing to hear Stacey Abrams call a lie a lie.

      The WaPost and FTF NY Times can’t seem to use that word.  Most recently for Elon Musk’s [now deleted] Tweet this morning.  I wonder why not.

    19.

      WaterGirl

      This is the best-handled debate I have seen in this entire 2020 cycle.  The questions seem to be neutrally-framed and the questions don't seem to have an agenda.

    21.

      Jinchi

      @kalakal: Let’s hope they manage a more peaceful transition than we did.

      Any idea how quickly the incumbent leaves office after losing an election there?

    23.

      Jackie

      Patty Murray and MAGA Tiffany Smiley are having a town hall at 5:00 PT. Not sure if it can be viewed on YouTube. McConnell has been pouring $$$ into Smiley's campaign.

    24.

      Elizabelle

      @WaterGirl:  I keep hearing him saying Stacey doesn't want to run on hers.  He's said that at least 4 times.  Not true, but it's the big lie technique.  He does not give specifics.

      Stacey does give specifics.

      Stacey does give specifics.

    27.

      Elizabelle

      I think I will have to read the debate transcript later.  I cannot abide listening to Kemp.  Stacey is amazing.

      I think she will have crossover appeal to gettable Republicans and actual independents.  I truly do.

      Gun violence in the schools and elsewhere is a serious issue.

      I am glad to see music promoters cancelling events because it’s too dangerous with guns on the premises in dog knows whose hands.

    29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      You Actually Have to Know Stuff To Do This Job! (Debate LIVE at 7 pm + Obama Events)

      That's why I don't do it.

      That’s why I don’t do it.

    32.

      Ohio Mom

      @Elizabelle: That happened to me the other day on my iPhone. I turned it off and turned it back on — exercising the full extent of my technical know-how — and all was well again. But maybe that was a coincidence?

    34.

      Jinchi

      According to NBC, 1,634,480 people have already voted in Georgia by mail or absentee. That’s well above the total early vote for 2018 and 2020.

      49% (D) 42%(R) 9% (Other)

      55% (F) 45%(M)

      In 2018 just less than 4,000,000 voted for Governor

    36.

      Jackie

      The hits just keep on coming…

      Yet ANOTHER lawsuit is going to trial against TFG!

      “Efrain Galicia, an activist of Mexican origin who claims that Donald Trump’s security guards roughed him up outside Trump Tower during a peaceful protest in September 2015, will have an opportunity to bring these allegations before a jury this week.

      On Monday, jury selection will start in the New York City civil trial over Galicia’s allegations that Trump’s security guard roughed him up at “the express or implied direction” of Trump. Galicia and several other activists filed a suit against Trump and a handful of the then presidential candidate’s cronies days after the incident, alleging assault and battery.”

      Apparently the folks in the Bronx really really don’t like Donald!

      https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/oct/30/donald-trump-lawsuit-bronx-jury-selection

    37.

      kalakal

      @Jinchi: Sadly so do I.

      Here’s some depressingly familiar crap from The Guardian’s live feed

      “It’s fraud without a doubt, they manipulated the count. The armed forces must intervene,” said João Reis, a 50-year-old electrician. And if they don’t? “The population must take to the streets to demand military intervention so that we don’t hand power over to the communists.”

      From atop a sound truck, a man draped in the Israeli flag, another symbol often used by evangelical Bolsonaro supporters, and who identified himself as Felipe Pitanga, aggressively echoed such calls to reject the results. But most supporters were heading home resigned. “He is not leaving! I do not accept [Bolsonaro’s defeat]!” the man chanted to the rapidly dwindling crowd.

    38.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl: This is a Town Hall format. It's on all the local stations – minus NBC (Sunday Night Football) – so it might not be available elsewhere – or maybe not until after the event.

