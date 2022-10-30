“You actually have to know stuff to do this job.” – Rev. Warnock at the event with Stacey Abrams and Barack Obama on Friday.

Stacey Abrams has her final debate with pink slime Brian Kemp tonight at 7 pm Eastern time.

Here’s a direct link to the TV station that is airing the debate, but I have high hopes it will show up LIVE on YouTube as we get closer to start time.

Anne Laurie shared a bunch of Obama clips with tweets this morning, but in case anyone wants to catch the full events here are the three whirlwind events Obama was featured at over the course of 2 days.

Obama will be in Nevada on Tuesday. It seems like he’s not going to Arizona, which could either be a good sign or a bad sign. Or maybe they just haven’t asked him yet!

Open thread.