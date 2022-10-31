Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

No one could have predicted…

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Consistently wrong since 2002

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

This blog will pay for itself.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I was promised a recession.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

In my day, never was longer.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / ACA Open Enrollment Starts tomorrow

ACA Open Enrollment Starts tomorrow

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

The ACA Open Enrollment Period (OEP) starts tomorrow for Healthcare.gov and most of the state based marketplaces.  Idaho allowed shopping earlier in October.  During OEP you can switch plans for any reason.  You can buy a plan for any reason.

Here are a few things to remember:

    • Health insurance is complicated and complex so go get help
    • Navigators are government funded helpers who can’t make a specific recommendation but can help reduce complexity
    • Agents and brokers can make specific recommendations but they work on commission/premium while they are only required to give good advice not optimal advice.
    • Take your time
    • Open Enrollment goes through at least December 15th for all markets and through January 15 for Healthcare.gov
    • Be ready to accept good enough instead of perfect.
    • Look around and actively choose

Looking around and actively choosing is the most important advice I can give every year.  The ACA’s use of price linked subsidies combined with the non-stickiness of the marginal enrollees means that every year insurers aggressively compete to offer very low premium plans.  This means that a plan in Year 1 that is a great deal may be a really bad deal in Year 2 for an individual who is mostly buying on price.  Sometimes this happens even if the same insurer offers the cheapest plan in both years.  Looking around and making an active choice minimizes price surprises.

It is particularly important this year as over 1 million people will be automatically re-enrolled into different insurers because Bright (nationally) and Friday (Texas) withdrew from the markets very late as regulators were suspicious about their ability to sustain losses and pay claims. These folks will be automatically re-enrolled into new plans but the odds that these plans are the plans that they would want are fairly low.

Finally, if you have purchased an “off-exchange” plan for 2022 where you are not eligible for subsidies, unless you are an arbitration eligible second basemen who can actually hit a curveball with authority and a good bat angle, you are likely leaving potential cost-savings on the table.  See if you can convert your off-exchange plan into an on-Exchange plan that is eligible for ACA premium subsidies.

Good luck and remember — ask for help.  This is complicated and messy.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David Anderson
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    2. 2.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Thanks for the info.

      I’ve got a question: I was laid off and opted for COBRA because comparable CoveredCA plans were about the same price, but had large deductibles. Hopefully I’ll be re-employed, and on a new employer’s health plan soon.

      But worst case, what are the rules around switching from COBRA to ACA insurance? I.e. if I wanted to switch in January when the deductibles reset anyway, would I need to change by the Dec. 15 deadline?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David Anderson

      @Sister Golden Bear: You can buy an ACA plan for any reason during the OEP period.  You can buy an ACA plan even if you have other coverage.

      I would consult with a navigator to look at your subsidy eligibility with COBRA as an option.

      If you want January 1 coverage, you need to make your choice by December 15 (you might have a day of unnannounced wiggle room, but don’t count on it.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.