Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

This blog will pay for itself.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

The willow is too close to the house.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

We still have time to mess this up!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: But SRSLY…

Late Night Open Thread: But SRSLY…

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Musk has already discovered that advertisers don’t share his ‘edgy’ sense of humor (apparently he pulled that tweet down), nor does ‘for cause’ severance legally allow ‘I don’t wanna pay for the golden parachutes I just set to open’. And that’s just the *start* of his tsuris

Twitter is a disaster clown car company that is successful despite itself, and there is no possible way to grow users and revenue without making a series of enormous compromises that will ultimately destroy your reputation and possibly cause grievous damage to your other companies.

I say this with utter confidence because the problems with Twitter are not engineering problems. They are political problems. Twitter, the company, makes very little interesting technology; the tech stack is not the valuable asset. The asset is the user base: hopelessly addicted politicians, reporters, celebrities, and other people who should know better but keep posting anyway. You! You, Elon Musk, are addicted to Twitter. You’re the asset. You just bought yourself for $44 billion dollars…

What I mean is that you are now the King of Twitter, and people think that you, personally, are responsible for everything that happens on Twitter now. It also turns out that absolute monarchs usually get murdered when shit goes sideways.

Here are some examples: you can write as many polite letters to advertisers as you want, but you cannot reasonably expect to collect any meaningful advertising revenue if you do not promise those advertisers “brand safety.” That means you have to ban racism, sexism, transphobia, and all kinds of other speech that is totally legal in the United States but reveals people to be total assholes. So you can make all the promises about “free speech” you want, but the dull reality is that you still have to ban a bunch of legal speech if you want to make money. And when you start doing that, your creepy new right-wing fanboys are going to viciously turn on you, just like they turn on every other social network that realizes the same essential truth.

Actually, there’s a step before trying to get the ad money: it turns out that most people do not want to participate in horrible unmoderated internet spaces full of shitty racists and not-all-men fedora bullies. (This is why Twitter is so small compared to its peers!) What most people want from social media is to have nice experiences and to feel validated all the time. They want to live at Disney World. So if you want more people to join Twitter and actually post tweets, you have to make the experience much, much more pleasant. Which means: moderating more aggressively! Again, every “alternative” social network has learned this lesson the hard way. Like, over and over and over again…

And it gets worse the second you leave the United States! Germany is a huge market for Tesla. Are you going to flout Germany’s speech laws? I would bet not. The Indian government basically demands social media companies provide potential hostages in order to operate in that country; you can’t engineer your way out of that shit. Are you ready to experience the pressure Twitter faces in the Middle East to block and restrict accounts? Are you ready for the fact that the Iranian government will fucking murder people over their social media posts? (Are you ready for how Twitter is being used by Iranians protesting that government right now?) Are you excited for the Chinese government to find ways to threaten Tesla’s huge business in that country over content that appears on Twitter? Because it’s going to happen.

The essential truth of every social network is that the product is content moderation, and everyone hates the people who decide how content moderation works…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dangerman
  • eclare
  • livewyre
  • Mike in NC
  • MobiusKlein
  • Roger Moore
  • Splitting Image

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      The thing about having Tesla engineers working on the buyout is another lawsuit waiting to happen.  Those engineers work for Tesla, not for Elon Musk.  Even if he’s paying Tesla for their time, he’s taking them away from their duties at Tesla to serve his personal interests.  At the very least, it’s a gigantic conflict of interest.  If I still owned any Tesla stock, I’d be seeing if there was a class action lawsuit for breach of fiduciary duty.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      @Mike in NC:

      The first obituary of 2023 that I wish too see is this Elon Musk person.

      This is presuming that that fucker Kissinger takes his dirt nap in the next 60 days or so?

      Honestly, I wouldn’t be too quick to wish death on Elon Musk. The longer he runs Twitter, the further into the ground he will run it. Give him some time. The next person in charge of Twitter might be competent enough to keep it alive.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      livewyre

      @Splitting Image: I’d go so far as to categorically say that death isn’t a cure for what’s afflicting us. Not in that sense, anyway.

      Our work will be to keep more of these examples from popping up by stopping what makes them. Harder than wishing for a lightning bolt, but nicer track record, at least.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.