Lula da Silva Wins* – A Good Day For Climate Action

Brazil’s democratic institutions have long been under siege by President Jair Bolsonaro. As a result, millions of citizens have now questioned the credibility of Brazil’s elections. You’re not alone if you see a pattern closer to home. Bolsonaro is referred to as the “Tropical Trump” for various reasons, this being just one of them.

One of the reasons the world has been missing Brazil is the destruction of the Amazon, the world’s lungs. Lula and Bolsonaro envisioned opposite fates for the Amazon at a crucial moment. If deforestation continues at current rates, as favored by Bolsonaro, the Amazon will pass an irreversible threshold in just a decade or two. Scientists warn that it would transform the rainforest into a savanna that would release billions of greenhouse gases.

As president, Lula demonstrated great success in drastically reducing Amazon rainforest deforestation. Sadly, Bolsonaro has openly supported clear-cutting and burning in the Amazon for agriculture, reversing this trend. Additionally, he undermined current environmental safeguards and legalized unlawful activity. In protected regions and Indigenous territory, illegal mining and logging grew during his watch, leading to pollution, destruction, and violence.  READ the entire article here.  His newsletter is good weekly read.

More on this at a later date when I can read up more on his policies and the impact this will have on the planet’s “lungs”.

*as of the writing of this, Bolsonaro has yet to concede.

Open thread

 

      The Moar You Know

      Just think:  if this election had been run here in the states, with a final outcome of Lula 51% – Bolsanaro 49%, Bolsanaro would have won, and Lula lost.

      jonas

      Grateful that Lula squeaked out a win here, but scary how close this was. Depressing how many Brazilians still think Bolosanaro is a credible leader. *shakes head*

      Not that we’re any different, mind you, but you’d still like to think that folks in other countries who are a bit more cosmopolitan and less self-centered would be better at this, but apparently not.

