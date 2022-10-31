Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Peak wingnut was a lie.

In my day, never was longer.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

No one could have predicted…

“But what about the lurkers?”

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This really is a full service blog.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – ema – Paranormal Activity

On The Road – ema – Paranormal Activity

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Today is Halloween so we have this awesome post from ema, so Albatrossity Monday just had to move to Tuesday this week.  Then FelonyGovt takes us to CA, JanieM shares some thoughts with us, and we finish up the week with a haiku post from Munira!

With Halloween fast approaching, the paranormal activity in the city is out of control.

For example, just the other day I was taking a leisurely stroll through Tompkins Square park, minding my own business, when I was

Stabbed by a knife-wielding thug …

 

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 9

Stung by a mean bee … 

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 8

Tripped by a big dill …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 7

Yelled at by a tough construction worker …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 6

Bewitched by a sleepy Harry Potter …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 5

Squashed by a giant pumpkin …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 4

Threatened  by a convict …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 3

Kidnapped by a pirate …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 2

Searched and sized by the FBI …

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity 1

And, last but not least, trampled by an innocent-looking uterus!

On The Road - ema - Paranormal Activity

Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade; 10/22/22; cellphone

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.