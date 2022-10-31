Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Republican Closing Message?

I don’t know how I got on all the Republican mailing lists – out of nowhere in the past few days – but I have heard from the Dumpster man himself (vomit), I have heard from Kimberly G. (vomit), and today Slimy Billy Barr just wrote to me.  (double vomit) He wants my opinion about what they should use for their closing message!!!

They believe these 3 are their most effective closing messages.  And this is absolutely confidential information – they told me so!  With lots of bright red and yellow!  This must all be really important. (eyes rolling into the back of my head)

Oh, and we have met our $25,000 goal for boots on the ground in AZ!  You guys are amazing!  But the final $1k Balloon Juice angel is willing to donate the remaining $725 of his $1k if you guys match it, and if we do, we can send 27 pairs of boots to AZ!  For the remaining $725, donations up to $250 can be matched!

Totally open thread.

    65Comments

      Nora

      That whole “defund the police/back the blue” has been all over the place in my Congressional District (NY-19).  Turns on the cash bail issue, which they are misleadingly claiming is a vote to put violent criminals back on the street.  Let’s hope it doesn’t work as a theme.

      jonas

      It’s worth noting that all three claims are baldfaced lies, but it’s Republicans we’re talking about here, so here’s my surprise face. |:

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      I so wish you had given them advice on which closing message would be best. Here are some things you could have suggested that would be 100% consistent with their values:

      1. Defund Medicare!
      2. Kids SHOULD have kids! No exceptions!
      3. Shut everything down! Shut it all down! Drown the government and everything else in a bathtub.
      FastEdD

      #1. No we didn’t. The deficit is down, growth in jobs is up, and inflation is a worldwide phenomenon not a US one. You’re full of shit.

      #2 Yeah, we need to separate babies from their Mothers like TFG did. Real Jeebus-y that one. No you’re full of shit.

      #3 Defund the police just isn’t a thing. If we want to reduce crime we can start by throwing a few Corrupt R’s in jail, starting with TFG. Did I say you’re full of shit?

      Kelly

      @Nora: Democrats defunded the police is all over Oregon R’s advertising. The detail that every police budget in Oregon has grown slightly at around our inflation rate matters not at all.

      bbleh

      The not-at-all-racist-no-way-you’re-the-real-racist “border” and “crime” trigger words are sprinkled through the literature and ads here, but it’s kind of like salt and pepper — added to everything but not really the focus.  Instead the focus is on “conservative” vs “liberal.”  Even lawn signs sport the word “conservative” prominently, and the negative ads rant about how “liberal” their opponents are.  It’s almost like none of those three arguments have any real traction, and instead it’s just pure tribalism.

      The Moar You Know

      Cops have been on strike for years now, every since their precious feelings got hurt by a black President and then, horror of horrors, cops starting to be held accountable in court for actual crimes they commit.   And nobody has really noticed.

      No political party can fix that situation.

      Dangerman

      Unless I missed it, TFG hasn’t said diddly shit about the Pelosi attack. Probably hurt because Nanci called him a gutless prick…

      …but Junior is letting his freak flag fly!

      Sure, not going to make a lot of difference, but if there is a percent or two of people that have their eyes opened that Senior and Junior are, indeed, POS, maybe they stay home next week.

      Only 7 more days until the Presidential Election begins!

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      The gibberish they sent you is proof positive that the GQP and day drinking are a poor mix. Could we add a crack about homeschooling as well

      Nora

      @bbleh: You are right, actually — they keep using the word “liberal” in their ads.

      Though I’ve also noticed that Republican signs do NOT list their party.  Democratic signs do.

      eddie blake

      @Kelly:  the only people talking about defunding the police are the goddamn fascists in the gop who are actually raving and ranting at the top of their lungs about zeroing out the FBI and the DOJ.

      such cognitive dissonance. it’s amazing that their heads don’t explode.

      Dangerman

      @WaterGirl: 2024 starts in 2022. Maybe not Wednesday, but soon.

      Anyone ever get Wordle in 1? I figure it’s impossible. Came close the other night. First word was STEAK (as I was jonesing for a) and got 4 Greenies. No, didn’t get it in 2; took 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      The votes won’t be counted until well until December in some states. Don’t let any pundit tell you the blue tsunami is a bust like they did in 2018 and 2020. It’s called the red mirage and the GOP will attempt to capitalize on it.— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 31, 2022

      Tony G

      I routinely see right-wing ads on Facebook — often from states that I’ve never set foot in.  It must be that “targeted advertising” that the kids talk about.

      Martin

      So, the Affirmative Action case before USSC didn’t go well. I’m not too concerned about that, because the goals of affirmative action can be achieved without that mechanism, provided that universities put forward the effort – and most are.

      See, you can tune your admissions policies to admit minority students without knowing the are minority students, in sorta the way you can tune a political message to a minority group. The benefit of affirmative action is you get to be lazy about it – it’s really damn easy to just take their race and apply a rule to it. It’s a lot harder to adopt policies that focus on achievement in the local context, geographic diversity, and a host of other mechanism that produce the same outcome, but in a lot of ways those harder policies work a LOT better. My work didn’t produce a new HBCU mainly because the applicant pool didn’t allow it, but it did produce an HSI, and the top ranked university in the nation for low income and first generation students.

      Now, here’s where it gets tricky. See, my leadership wanted the HSI, but they didn’t care about the low income/first generation title, mainly because it didn’t exist at first. But in order to get to the HSI designation, we needed a way to target latino students without knowing they were latino students (because Affirmative Action remains illegal in CA, regardless of what happens nationally) and looking at students in a broader capacity provides the answer, but it also gets a LOT of other at-need students into the pool – Vietnamese and Filipino students that also tend to be low-income, and in poorly served educational communities also benefits, as do white students in rural areas.

      I disagree somewhat with UCs brief to the court, because they are deliberately avoiding the real reason why black students stopped applying/accepting to UC – at least during the period that I was there. It was a combination of two things:

      1. a steady stream of news stories involving anti-black hazing on campuses up and down the system. We could directly witness significant application drop-offs after each one of these incidents. UC needed to do more to improve campus culture, and did some pretty good work on various campuses, but cops maliciously pepper spraying students is bad for getting students that see themselves at risk of violence from authority to volunteer to come to your place.
      2. at the other end, black students are AGGRESSIVELY recruited by private universities with scholarships. We admitted loads of black students, but a free ride at USC would almost always win out over a subsidized ride at a UC. The publics can’t offer race-targeted scholarships (different from race-conscious admissions) but private entities can. Now, this is wrapped up in a whole set of problems around college affordability and equality of access, but it’s also no coincidence that bans on affirmative action coincide with cuts to higher education subsidies. Not only was it easier for UC to target black students in the 80s, but having an effective tuition of $0 meant that UC could compete on affordability as well. None of the affirmative action cases address the affordability issue that I can see, but that’s also an issue that we can directly address as a matter of public policy – we can increase taxpayer subsidies to public universities and zero out tuition if we want.

      At the graduate level the situation is a bit more complex, mainly because you add in the additional component of funding of students and because admissions at the graduate level is always decentralized to the faculty rather than professional administrators like myself. Diversity of student body won’t come without diversity of the faculty, and that’s a whole other set of problems to address.

      Dangerman

      @Old School:

      @WaterGirl:

      OK, it’s possible. Good to know. I figure it’s 1 in 5 figures or so.

      Powerball night. Yes, it’s a total sucker bet, but I figure it’s the only way to find a woman that will forgive me for Sauerkraut and Kimchi (see above).

      Ken

      @Nora: Though I’ve also noticed that Republican signs do NOT list their party.

      Though usually you can tell anyway, from the other signs in the yard. But I suppose the candidates don’t like to say “please don’t put this up if you still have a giant ‘TRUMP 2020’ sign in the front yard”.

      jonas

      @Nora: In NY-22, all the anti-Conole ads seem to be about him somehow being responsible, as an unelected official and first-time political candidate, for the bail reform bill passed several years ago. And also, he’s somehow working for Kathy Hochul in Albany. Again, as a first-time congressional candidate. The mind reels.

      Unfortunately, it just might work. He’s neck-and-neck with his Trumpian rival in what was supposed to have been a relatively safe Democratic district.

      jonas

      @RobertB:We get “Radical Biden/Pelosi agenda!”

      Which, if you asked someone to actually detail what that was, precisely, you would probably get a blank stare.

      Cameron

      What should be your closing message?  How about “goodbye, cruel world?”  Don’t let the door hit you on the ass, etc., etc.

      artem1s

      So they are pretty much relying on their racists greatest hits then.

      • they’ll end Brandon’s giveaways (Obama and Soros bucks) to blah people and godless liberal students
      • they’ll start putting brown babies from ‘shithole’ countries back in cages where they belong
      • and everyone’s favorite – give free reign to local LEO’s to murder all the Black people they want

      these guys really need some new material. interesting they’ve stopped promising to end ObamaCare though.

      JML

      @artem1s: The ads are really ugly in MN. They’re running one now in the governor’s race that’s basically “scary n-words are carjacking everyone in the state and it’s all the democrats fault!”

      You would literally think that Minneapolis was actually on fire at all times right now based on the crap these miserable bastards are hurling around. Everything they do and say is about trying to make people in the suburbs afraid.

      And after spending all his time trying to scare everyone in the state with racist appeals, “Dr.” Scott Jensen claims he’s going to “heal” the state.

      With tax cuts, apparently.

      Elizabelle

      Oh.  Just starting to sprinkle.  And not dark yet.  It’s the kids’ national holiday tonight … boo. Hoo.

      sab

      @artem1s: I live in NE Ohio. We weren’t on the Mayflower but soon afterwards. I also had Scots and Swiss mercenary sncestors settle in Canada during and after the Revolution.

      I had great great grand-parents barely miss the Irish Great Famine.

      America ( and Canada)  is a big country with many people with many histories.

      Now I have some quite briliant Chinese from Shangai practicing medicine.

      America is a big inclusive country. My family proves it.

