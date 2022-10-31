I don’t know how I got on all the Republican mailing lists – out of nowhere in the past few days – but I have heard from the Dumpster man himself (vomit), I have heard from Kimberly G. (vomit), and today Slimy Billy Barr just wrote to me. (double vomit) He wants my opinion about what they should use for their closing message!!!

They believe these 3 are their most effective closing messages. And this is absolutely confidential information – they told me so! With lots of bright red and yellow! This must all be really important. (eyes rolling into the back of my head)

Oh, and we have met our $25,000 goal for boots on the ground in AZ! You guys are amazing! But the final $1k Balloon Juice angel is willing to donate the remaining $725 of his $1k if you guys match it, and if we do, we can send 27 pairs of boots to AZ! For the remaining $725, donations up to $250 can be matched!

Totally open thread.