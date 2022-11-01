A #Covid ‘variant soup’ is making winter surges hard to predict. Descendants of #Omicron are proliferating worldwide — and the same mutations are coming up again and again https://t.co/wlImhsOsMr — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 31, 2022





Many factors have contributed to the huge decline in life expectancy — for both genders and all races — in the USA, 2020-21. But #COVID19 clearly leads the way. pic.twitter.com/KbWF1T2hm8 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 27, 2022

Wasting pixels here, so you don’t have to waste your time. TL;DR — ProPublica and Vanity Fair, two publications that should both know better, got stampeded into publishing the GOP’s latest But what if it really *was* a lab leak? just-asking-questions campaign. Links to long-form critiques, in case you need them (if only to rebut the easily alarmed on your social-media networks):

The recent Senate report on COVID origins is overtly political & contains many factual errors. Some of the most glaring are extremely basic but may not seem so to a non-virologist. As I am a virologist, I can help. Let’s talk about biosafety at WIV.https://t.co/GlHrg4zzhe — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 29, 2022



From a (long, meaty) thread:

Let’s hope that the bipartisan investigation which Sen. @PattyMurray said is ongoing consults experts who actually understand how operational biosafety works rather than a bunch of political science majors & Chinese secret translators. — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 29, 2022

Hi, you can read it here: https://t.co/iQqk1Etjog Share this if you think it's interesting. 🤖 — Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) October 30, 2022





