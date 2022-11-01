A #Covid ‘variant soup’ is making winter surges hard to predict. Descendants of #Omicron are proliferating worldwide — and the same mutations are coming up again and again https://t.co/wlImhsOsMr
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 31, 2022
Many factors have contributed to the huge decline in life expectancy — for both genders and all races — in the USA, 2020-21. But #COVID19 clearly leads the way. pic.twitter.com/KbWF1T2hm8
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 27, 2022
Wasting pixels here, so you don’t have to waste your time. TL;DR — ProPublica and Vanity Fair, two publications that should both know better, got stampeded into publishing the GOP’s latest But what if it really *was* a lab leak? just-asking-questions campaign. Links to long-form critiques, in case you need them (if only to rebut the easily alarmed on your social-media networks):
The recent Senate report on COVID origins is overtly political & contains many factual errors.
Some of the most glaring are extremely basic but may not seem so to a non-virologist. As I am a virologist, I can help. Let’s talk about biosafety at WIV.https://t.co/GlHrg4zzhe
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 29, 2022
From a (long, meaty) thread:
Let’s hope that the bipartisan investigation which Sen. @PattyMurray said is ongoing consults experts who actually understand how operational biosafety works rather than a bunch of political science majors & Chinese secret translators.
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 29, 2022
Hi, you can read it here: https://t.co/iQqk1Etjog Share this if you think it's interesting. 🤖
— Thread Reader App (@threadreaderapp) October 30, 2022
(link)
======
(link)
Officials in Chinese cities and provinces across the country are pulling no punches in stamping out sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter nears, quickly closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people. https://t.co/yyjnW0oqeq
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 31, 2022
Holy shit that's a hell of a spike, I thought they accidentally added an extra zero.
Still all in surgical masks though so it will be the usual needlessly slow and painful grind to get those numbers back down… https://t.co/HYZbdglbI6
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) October 31, 2022
(link)
India reports 1,046 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,287 recoveries, and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKHLZ4 pic.twitter.com/2JaaHpEu14
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 1, 2022
(link)
… For the time being, Russia plans no restrictive measures, RIA Novosti reports.
“Last week, we identified two new genovariants in Russia. They are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 (cerberus – ed.),” Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, RIA Novosti said.
… Popova did not rule out an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 by the end of autumn, however, according to her, “no restrictive measures are planned to be introduced as of yet.”…
In Russia, 9,348 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered over the past 24 hours, operational headquarters for combating the coronavirus infection said. This is the lowest daily increase in coronavirus incidence since July 27, when 9,027 cases were detected. As many as 1,466 people were hospitalized, (+3.8 percent than on October 21, when 1,413 people were hospitalized). About 15,040 people recovered, 90 died.
I continue to be encouraged by Germany and the UK’s latest data for COVID19. This is today’s update for Germany’s cases and the latest update for UK hospitalization (October 24). I really do see much smaller waves and it is hopeful. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t mask for now. pic.twitter.com/EePFRcrHW4
— Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD 🏴☠️ (@TheAngryEpi) October 31, 2022
(link)
======
(link)
(link)
What a remarkable #LongCovid info resource by 20 long-haulers & experts, @fi_lowenstein @LisaAMcCorkell @theheatherhogan @priyakamal @chiluvs1 @dunkindona @karlitaliliana @PutrinoLab @WildNycgirl & many others, w/ @VirusesImmunity afterword
Thank you so much for this work! pic.twitter.com/5InoLvjzyS
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 30, 2022
======
There are two major reasons this post is bad:
1) makes the historic success of disabled folks getting good jobs seem like a bad thing
2) erases the fact that our disability system isn’t really equipped to deal with Long COVID symptoms and few people are getting disability for it
— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) November 1, 2022
Insert ‘let them fight’ .gif here…
(link)
1.
Monroe County, NY:
117 new cases on 10/28/22.
118 new cases on 10/29/22.
69 new cases on 10/30/22.
67 new cases on 10/31/22.
Deaths now at 2054, up 17 from last week. No bueno.
-
2.
ProPublica and Vanity Fair, two publications that should both know better
Wow. That’s depressing. More so than Musk buying Twitter.
-
3.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 2,913 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,902,964 cases. It also reported nine deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,475 deaths – 0.74% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
21,281 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, with a positivity rate of 8.9%.
There were 31,436 active cases yesterday, 71 more than the day before. 1,407 were in hospital. 56 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 34 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,833 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,835,053 patients recovered – 98.6% of the cumulative reported total.
2,906 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Seven new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 1,206 doses of vaccine on 31st October: 91 first doses, 100 second doses, 276 first booster doses, and 739 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,399,654 doses administered: 28,108,964 first doses, 27,518,966 second doses, 16,251,130 first booster doses, and 520,594 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.3% their second dose, 49.8% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
-
4.
The entire trapping folks inside a casino was sort of crazy. My thing is…why were they allowed into the casino, if not to trap them?🤔
-
5.
Biobot updated yesterday, and it was a real surprise. COVID levels are the lowest nationwide in over 6 months, including in every region except the Midwest. In particular, levels in the Northeast have sharply declined. Nationwide the levels are consistent with about 175,000 cases daily.
Confirmed cases nationwide were at 36,200 yesterday, only 900 above their lowest levels of the past 7 months. At 24,200, hospitalizations are 1,300 above their lowest levels since late May. Deaths, at 340, are equivalent to their lowest range since July 2021.
Regional data shows confirmed cases down slightly in the past 4 weeks in all regions except the Northeast, where they are flat. Cases are climbing in NM, NC, KY, IL, NJ, and PR. Cases are not declining significantly in any State.
Last Friday, the CDC variant update showed BA.5 down slightly below 50% of all cases, with the alphabet soup of new variants making up the rest. In real numbers, this means that BA.5 has declined precipitously from about 85,000 two months ago to 18,000 now. Meanwhile in the past several weeks cases of the alphabet soup variants have increased from about 10,000 to 18,000.
In Europe the most recent alphabet soup wave lasted 4-5 weeks from trough to peak, before cases started to decline again. A reasonable guess is that the US alphabet soup wave will peak after the holiday get-together’s, and will be of similar amplitude to the BA.2.12.1 and BA.5 waves.
-
6.
Ugh! The lab-leak theory that will never die… reminds me of the hunt for WMDs in Iraq. Dubya’s administration had made up its mind and no evidence (or lack of) could convince them otherwise.
-
7.
The wastewater numbers have definitely abruptly dropped in my area of northeastern MA even though the new scariants are supposed to be gaining rapidly in the variant breakdown. It’s hard not to wonder if there’s some causal connection–if these things burn through the most susceptible subpopulation relatively quickly and then subside. Or maybe it’s just that BA.5 is subsiding and leaving more of the others.
There seems to be something of a disconnect between wastewater numbers and case counts, maybe because of lax testing–I’ve noticed that hospital admissions track the wastewater numbers better, though with a lag as one might expect.
-
8.
I trust only the shit.
-
9.
Getting my next booster next week. and a flu shot. gearing up for Turkey Day!
-
10.
@Baud: Nominated.
-
11.
@Anyway: The thing is, virologists have always acknowledged that it’s theoretically possible that somehow the original Covid virus came from that lab, probably from a sample collection, but that it’s far more likely, with far fewer dots to connect, that there was just an animal vector in that nearby wet market. What Republicans are trying to allege is that Covid was some biological weapon being engineered in the Wuhan lab in a program funded by Fauci and the NHS/CDC.
It’s completely insane. Yet here we are with one of our two major political parties running around in tinfoil hats acting like an 8 year-old who just checked out his first book on UFOs and is now convinced everything that scares him is caused by aliens.
-
12.
Wow. That’s depressing. More so than Musk buying Twitter.
Indeed. Even if they can’t just say it flat out, by this point they know damn well that the Republicans are lying about practically everything, and should treat anything they say as unverified rumor in the absence of independent authentication, rather than as news.
I trust only the shit.
“But it’s really great shit, Mrs. Presky!”
-
13.
I guess this is how an authoritarian government does pandemic control. Other countries moved on from this extremely disruptive approach once they had enough of their population vaccinated and new infections were at a manageable level, but the renowned epidemiologist Xi Jinping reckons his way is better.
