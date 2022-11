A #Covid ‘variant soup’ is making winter surges hard to predict. Descendants of #Omicron are proliferating worldwide — and the same mutations are coming up again and again https://t.co/wlImhsOsMr

Many factors have contributed to the huge decline in life expectancy — for both genders and all races — in the USA, 2020-21. But #COVID19 clearly leads the way. pic.twitter.com/KbWF1T2hm8

Wasting pixels here, so you don’t have to waste your time. TL;DR — ProPublica and Vanity Fair, two publications that should both know better, got stampeded into publishing the GOP’s latest But what if it really *was* a lab leak? just-asking-questions campaign. Links to long-form critiques, in case you need them (if only to rebut the easily alarmed on your social-media networks):

Some of the most glaring are extremely basic but may not seem so to a non-virologist. As I am a virologist, I can help. Let’s talk about biosafety at WIV. https://t.co/GlHrg4zzhe

The recent Senate report on COVID origins is overtly political & contains many factual errors.



From a (long, meaty) thread:

Let’s hope that the bipartisan investigation which Sen. @PattyMurray said is ongoing consults experts who actually understand how operational biosafety works rather than a bunch of political science majors & Chinese secret translators.

Officials in Chinese cities and provinces across the country are pulling no punches in stamping out sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter nears, quickly closing venues and enforcing longer temporary lockdowns on millions of people. https://t.co/yyjnW0oqeq — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 31, 2022

Holy shit that's a hell of a spike, I thought they accidentally added an extra zero. Still all in surgical masks though so it will be the usual needlessly slow and painful grind to get those numbers back down… https://t.co/HYZbdglbI6 — Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) October 31, 2022



India reports 1,046 fresh #Covid19 cases, 1,287 recoveries, and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours. Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/wRVUWKHLZ4 pic.twitter.com/2JaaHpEu14 — BQ Prime (@bqprime) November 1, 2022



For what it’s worth:

… For the time being, Russia plans no restrictive measures, RIA Novosti reports. “Last week, we identified two new genovariants in Russia. They are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 (cerberus – ed.),” Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor, RIA Novosti said. … Popova did not rule out an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 by the end of autumn, however, according to her, “no restrictive measures are planned to be introduced as of yet.”…

In Russia, 9,348 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered over the past 24 hours, operational headquarters for combating the coronavirus infection said. This is the lowest daily increase in coronavirus incidence since July 27, when 9,027 cases were detected. As many as 1,466 people were hospitalized, (+3.8 percent than on October 21, when 1,413 people were hospitalized). About 15,040 people recovered, 90 died.

I continue to be encouraged by Germany and the UK’s latest data for COVID19. This is today’s update for Germany’s cases and the latest update for UK hospitalization (October 24). I really do see much smaller waves and it is hopeful. This doesn’t mean we shouldn’t mask for now. pic.twitter.com/EePFRcrHW4 — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD 🏴‍☠️ (@TheAngryEpi) October 31, 2022



There are two major reasons this post is bad: 1) makes the historic success of disabled folks getting good jobs seem like a bad thing

2) erases the fact that our disability system isn’t really equipped to deal with Long COVID symptoms and few people are getting disability for it — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) November 1, 2022

Insert ‘let them fight’ .gif here…



