This is your sign to stop scrolling. We're less than two weeks out from this election and the most important thing we can do is get people to turn out. That's what it'll come down to. Head to https://t.co/nVq2paISgn @votesaveamerica and find ways to get involved! pic.twitter.com/BxMAvsxs5g — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 28, 2022

Congratulations first!

We raised $27,000 to send 27 pairs of boots on the ground to AZ to get out the vote!

Big thanks to all the Balloon Juice Angels and to everyone who met the match. You guys are amazing!

So what’s up today?

To support individual candidates, I think these races in our Election Protection thermometer is likely our best option for the next couple of days. If you donate, I would ask you to PLEASE use Customize Amounts and consider giving to the 6 new people that we just added to the list.

Supreme Court in MI: Kyra Harris Bolden and Richard Bernstein.

Supreme Court in NC: Lucy Inman and Sam Ervin

SOS and AG races in WI: Josh Kaul (AG) and Doug La Follette (SOS)

Why are we adding these 2 races in Wisconsin? As you know, in Wisconsin, unlike other states, the AG is the office that controls elections. So we need the Democratic AG candidate to win. So why do we care so much about the SOS if they don’t control elections? Because if a Republican is the AG, the legislature can move responsibility for running elections from the Attorney General to the Secretary of State. (These bastards NEVER stop planning, never stop fighting, and we can’t either.)

TaMara says that Yadira Caraveo in Colorado can still really use our help. You can find her in the Winnable House Races Purple Districts thermometer – just be sure you customize amounts.

BlueGuitarist says that Eunic Ortiz can really still use our help. You can find her in the Local Races / Super Swing Districts thermometer – just be sure you customize amounts.

What’s Next?

Four Directions – where they are working like mad in Nevada – is putting me in touch with another group – that is putting boots on the ground in NV.

Four Directions is working on an introduction, and we may find that they could use our help, too.

