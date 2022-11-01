Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

You cannot shame the shameless.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I really should read my own blog.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

In my day, never was longer.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

This blog will pay for itself.

T R E 4 5 O N

Infrastructure week. at last.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thead: You Wanna See TERRIFYING?…

Late Night Open Thead: You Wanna See TERRIFYING?…

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Nope:

Cute, but not scary…

YARRRGGGHHHH!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dangerman
  • eclare
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • NotMax
  • opiejeanne
  • Phylllis
  • sab
  • Splitting Image
  • Steeplejack
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Steeplejack

      Stayed up late to monitor reports from the emergency rooms about all the little boppers OD’ing on rainbow fentanyl, but we don’t seem to be receiving any.

      — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) November 1, 2022

      ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      Probably been a decade since any Halloweeners graced my threshold, yet every year I buy a bag of candy just in case.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Dangerman

      @NotMax: A fine idea; not only do you end up with a big bag of candy (there are worse fates), but I’ve had people walking up to the door just as I’m running out of candy (i.e. no time to turn off lights, lock the door, and hide). Getting caught with one’s pants down (figure of speech!) is no fun. Curiously, it’s the adults/chaperones that don’t understand such things, the kids could give a shit because they know there might be a haul next door.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      sab

      @NotMax: We have hundreds in our neighborhood and my husband refuses to participate. Sort of a Halloween Grinch. Next year we will be doing it even if I have to tie him up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      When I first moved to the neighborhood I had a lovely German Shepherd, and Halloween was the high point of her year. I took the top screen out of our door so that I could hand out candy without opening the door. Dog would lurk underneath and jump up to scare kids.

      One time a little shit tried to chop my head off with a light sabre, and the German Shepherd jumped up and roared at him. He shrieked and ran away

      ETA In her defense, I don’t think she knew she was scaring kids, except for the light sabre kid.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      opiejeanne

      We haven’t gotten any kids for several years. The houses are pretty spread out, most are on at least an acre, so it’s a long walk to go house to house.  I think most kids are attending “trunk or treat” parties at their churches and schools.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eclare

      @opiejeanne:   I live in a neighborhood where kids do come by (one of my neighbors had lights up in September), but as a single female I don’t feel comfortable opening my door to strangers.

      When I had a dog I would.  Best costume I saw was a little girl as Medusa.  She had plastic snakes in her hair.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VOR

      The number of kids was way down this year despite good weather. I’d say less than half last year. Of note, the older kids like teenagers were missing. I do wonder if the Fox News fentanyl panic kept numbers down.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Steeplejack:

      Nobody pushing that BS has ever answered why drug dealers would willingly give out expensive drugs for free. Especially to kids who have no disposable income of their own

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Cops do work hard to scare themselves over nothing. You would think reality would be scary enough, but no… they have to exaggerate. Fentanyl is an actual anasthetic. If it was that toxic you would expect anasthesiologists to be dropping like flies, but they don’t.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Phylllis

      @VOR: We noticed that we didn’t get the usual ‘second wave’ of older kids once it got good and dark. Likely due to it being a Monday and those kids having sports practice and other afterschool commitments.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Splitting Image

      My concession to Halloween was to buy myself a bag of jelly babies last week. They didn’t have them in the stores around here when I was a kid, so I was never quite clear about what exactly the Doctor was eating.

      I can get ahold of them now, though, so they have become one of my preferred ways to cheat on my diet.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.