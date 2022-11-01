Nope:

today tens of thousands of kids are dressed as furries and identifying as princesses and pirates in our schools but the mainstream media won’t tell you that

Cute, but not scary…

YARRRGGGHHHH!…

Charlie Kirk calls for his audience to post bail for Pelosi attacker: "If some amazing patriot out there in San Francisco or the Bay Area wants to really be a midterm hero, someone should go and bail this guy out…Bail him out and then go ask him some questions" pic.twitter.com/EkMqFIYUn1

— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 31, 2022