Quivira NWR

Another species that is an uncommon summer sight here is the Swainson’s Hawk (Buteo swainsoni), although it becomes much more abundant just a bit west and north of us. They migrate south in large flocks, and come in two color morphs, light and dark. The dark ones are not common east of the Rockies, but I was lucky enough to find one and photograph it with a light morph bird soaring above it. By the time you read this, most of these birds will be in Central America, and a few birds will already be in Argentina or Uruguay. Click for larger image.