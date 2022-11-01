Tonight is another postcard writing party and music thread.
Write some postcards or share some music.
Let’s do this!
Kristine shared this information from Postcards to Voters
► Active Campaigns
We are still assigning addresses for:
Beto O’Rourke, Susan Hays, and Luke Warford running for Governor, Agriculture Commissioner, and Railroad Commissioner (respectively) in Texas.
Senator Raphael Warnock for re-election and Stacey Abrams for Governor in Georgia.
Justice Jennifer Brunner, Judge Marilyn Zayas, and Judge Terri Jamison for Supreme Court in Ohio.
Defeat of the Anti-Choice Constitutional Amendment in Kentucky.
State Senator James Skoufis in New York.
Tony Vargas for Congress in Nebraska.
► Last Days to Write and Mail
We will make addresses available up until the last safe day to mail postcards to voters. When you request addresses, Abby the Address Bot will tell you the mailing due date for the campaign you selected. Abby has your zip code and knows where each campaign’s election is located. The norm is to allow 3 days to write and mail.
As we get closer to the election, Abby will begin adjusting those mailing due dates to two days. Then, to one day. And finally, depending on where you live and the location of the election, to same day mailing.
The easiest way to plan is to consider this Tuesday as the last safe day to mail postcards from anywhere in the country for them to arrive before Election Day the following Tuesday. If you mail on Tuesday, make sure you’re handing the completed postcards to a Postal Service worker. Leaving it in a mailbox at 8 PM Tuesday night is not the same thing. It won’t be picked up until Wednesday and may not make it in time.
Another useful tip is if you live in the same state or in an adjacent state where a campaign list is being assigned, you have until Wednesday to write and mail those postcards. Again, make sure you’re handing them to a Postal Service worker to ensure they being their journey before the Post Office closes that day.
Elizabelle
Listening to Joan Osborne’s Relish.
Mousebumples
With those deadlines (and those remaining campaigns), I’m unfortunately done with postcards for the Midterms. If any of you can still write today (and take to a post office tomorrow!), please keep postcarding!
I’m planning to change gears and work on texting for Midterms. I’ve gotten a recommendation from a friend-of-friend to help text for Catherine Cortez Masto. Just filled out the “volunteer!” form on their website, so we’ll see when I hear back from them.
What else are you guys doing to help #GOTV? What are you listening to?
suzanne
I have a nasty sore throat and am losing my voice, coughing, waking up in the middle of the night, all the fun stuff. So I am having hot and sour soup tonight.
The Afghan Whigs are more appropriate for, uh, a romantic night in than a sore throat, but they’re just so great.
@WaterGirl: Nope. I tried each option, and I would’ve had to write them asap and deliver them into the hands of a post office person to guarantee delivery.
@Mousebumples: Wondering who else needs texting help. I know NV is too close for comfort.
Scout211
NBCnews.com has a nice tracking tool for mail-in and early voting numbers by state.
NotMax
Linked it in the past, no reason not to do so again.
Gottschalk, A Night in the Tropics.
Scout211
From 1966, it still resonates today. For What It’s Worth
One of my organizational side projects has been excavating my vinyl LPs from the basement, where they’ve been stashed for 35 years. Bowie, Lou Reed, Talking Heads, Moby Grape. Allman Brothers. Stones. I bought special cleaning tools and archival sleeves from Sound Matters and cleaned up the jackets. My turntable isn’t anything special, an Ion that comes with the software to let you record your LPs as MP3s. I intended to do that, then decided why not just play the LPs.
Steve in the ATL
Any denizens of the Badger state here tonight? Have a couple of questions.
1. How is it that I-41 North and I-43 South are the same road? Four directions Wisconsin, indeed.
2. Saw a billboard alleging that Ron “stupidest senator, at least until tommy tuberville” Johnson is “fighting for freedom…and the truth!” Are Wisconsinites not free? Is it a tyranny by the cheese curd mafia? And what truth—it’s not like he broke the story on Aaron Rodgers lying about being vaccinated.
SpaceUnit
Here’s few songs from the lovely if somewhat offbeat Lauren Tate and her criminally underrated band Hands Off Gretel. Enjoy.
Quite frankly if I get more election material in my mail I may explode. And this season has seen an explosion of text messages to my phone as well as emails from all over the country. Quite frankly, I am seriously considering changing my phone number and email address and NEVER again donating to Act Blue as I believe Act Blue is responsible for releasing my information into the wild. I have not directly donated through any other organization (that I recall).
Also, I mailed my ballot a couple of weeks ago. I work the polls every election. My precinct is 75% vote by mail. So I’m surprised at all the big last minute effort to GOTV
But I am, after all, normally grumpy
Thievery Corporation – Amerimacka
Oingo Boingo – Gratitude
Misterwives – Not Your Way
@Steve in the ATL: This comment provides plenty of entertainment for the rest of us!
@Grumpy Old Railroader: Yep. I’ve gotten SO MANY damn random texts and emails from candidates in other states, some of whom I’ve never even heard of. I’m pretty positive it’s all from ActBlue. I really wish they wouldn’t do that shit.
Hey WG, will you be re-front-paging the “I voted!” thread?
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: I am here to serve
@Grumpy Old Railroader: Poking my head up to say that all of our ActBlue thermometers are set to YES – ask the person if their info can be shared with the entity they are donating to.
I just discovered that setting a couple of weeks ago, and now all of our stuff is set to give the person donating the choice.
Maybe that will help going forward?
edit: I really thought that would have everyone jumping for joy, but I don’t think one person has even responded any of the times I have mentioned it.
@Alison Rose: Well, I hope to. For some reason, late in the day on Wednesday of last week something changed and I am no longer able to add the stickers into people’s posts.
I asked the site developers what might have changed (that was last week) and I wrote asking again today.
So I REALLY hope to be able to pick that back up again, but I have no idea why it stopped working!
Mousebumples
@Steve in the ATL: Around Milwaukee, yes. But they are not always the same road. I think other Interstates also overlap. I’m north of Milwaukee, and I-43 goes along (or close to) Lake Michigan – I-41 is maybe 25-50 miles West, running North/South. I think both do meet up again, in Green Bay, if memory serves, though.
And our political ads are terrible. And the GOP ones (especially for the Senate) tend have had really bad racial undertones (overtones?).
@Grumpy Old Railroader: If you’re getting Snail Mail – it could just be people finding your address since I believe the names/addresses of registered voters are a matter of public record.
I’m still getting mail from “Americans for Prosperity” (*gag*) for Lizzy MaidenName. Lizzy MarriedName has already voted, but apparently I am two people, or something. I’ve voted under both names at this address (and the MaidenName one … it’s been 5-ish years since … yannow, married and all), but if the GOP wants to keep wasting money sending me election mail, I can keep tossing it in the garbage.
I’m more annoyed at whomever sold my phone number, since I get all sorts of random texts from campaigns asking for money. I don’t donate over the phone, and a text solicitation will not result in any money from me. Works for some people, I’m sure, but it’s not like they know I have a history of donating this way … *roll eyes
Wyatt Salamanca
Virginia Plain – Roxy Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BonWfTW7jKc
Hang On To Yourself – David Bowie
@WaterGirl: Huh, that’s weird! Sometimes technology is annoying.
@Alison Rose: I think it’s likely that it’s one campaign sharing with another. Or one campaign sharing with the Democratic party and then THEY share it.
That’s why I’m so pleased with the new setting on ActBlue, where they ask you when you donate whether your info can be shared.
Mousebumples
@WaterGirl: I like the idea, but if campaigns already have my info – and are already sharing/selling my info – the “going forward” probably doesn’t help me as much as it might help others. That’s why I haven’t been “omg excited”.
Is there any way to retroactively take back my info? Unfortunately, I doubt it.
@Alison Rose: I know! I’ve been doing that ever since the site rebuild and then suddenly it stops working.
@Mousebumples: I would say you could check with Act Blue, but I agree – the horse is out of the barn.
But at least we’re not adding to the problem anymore.
@WaterGirl: True. I just unsubscribe as they come in. I did somehow end up on a couple Republican lists, which is far more annoying, but who knows where they got my email from.
Splitting Image
Currently listening to a set of symphonies by J. C. Bach, one of several composers who had a difficult time distinguishing themselves from a more famous ancestor. Next up is a collection of works by C. P. E. Bach, who found himself in a similar position.
prostratedragon
The Janoska Ensemble are 2 violins, piano, and bass.
Overture to Candide, Bernstein
Mousebumples
@Alison Rose: LOL, same here. I just found an email from the GOP-election denying candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General. Unsubscribe SO FAST. It was a random email that I don’t really use anymore, but it was my “throwaway” email from when I did online dating since I didn’t want to use my firstname-lastname email on someone I may want nothing further to do with at some point. So maybe one of those men decided to add their entire email address book to someone’s campaign? (Ugh. But … that’s why I used a throwaway email, lol.)
@Alison Rose: I think the Rs must be desperate because I starred getting email from a ton of different T****-related people just a week or two ago.
They must be scouring really old lists for people to scam out of money.
Old School
Willie Nile/Steve Earle: Wake Up America
SpaceUnit
Loved your music picks! Honestly I had never heard of Misterwives before, but that was an awesome and fun little number. Will definitely be checking out more of their stuff. Thanks.
@WaterGirl: Like, I would sooner vote for a hamster for any elected office over a Republican.
frosty
@WaterGirl: I’m pretty sure the emails I’m getting are from the Minivan app for canvassing data collection. Or maybe not because I don’t get many texts and they’ve got my number (queue spooky music).
@SpaceUnit: Yay! That whole album is really killer.
Jackie
I finally stopped getting text messages requesting me to vote for Democratic candidate ________.
Then today got a text asking me to vote for the MAGA County SC judge. (My only choices were both republican) I replied that in our Voter Guide, MAGA candidate told me if I didn’t support his positions to vote for his opponent. So I did. 😂 I doubt I’ll hear back.
Scout211
Current pop music with a message for females. I heard this today on my radio while driving.
middlelee
@Grumpy Old Railroader: It’s only indirectly ActBlue I’m told.
I donate to a candidate, that candidate shares my email with another candidate and then gets a cut of the donations from the second candidates use of my address.
The tactic I used this year was to immediately unsubscribe to anyone to whom I did not donate. It might work differently if we donate to an organization rather than a candidate. The cleanest way would be to send a check directly to the candidate. A pain, yes. I’m not sure what it would take to get rid of the election snail mail. Only one more week. Yay.
James E Powell
Two excellent choices!
Two more from the same general era:
Givin’ Grease a Ride – Mike McGear (Paul McCartney’s brother)
Jeepster – T. Rex
prostratedragon
Ahmad Jamal 1958 (essential album): “What’s New?”
Ahmad Jamal some other time: “Tangerine”
Mousebumples
So, question for the crowd – if we’re done with postcarding (for Midterms) after tonight, do we want any more of these kinds of threads yet this week? Music threads, GOTV discussion, and general open thread-ness … ?
I find them to be fun, but I don’t think WaterGirl should be making nightly threads for my personal amusement, however.
